Have you ever needed to block someone on WhatsApp? Whether it’s because of a toxic relationship, annoying messages or anything else, taking the step to block certain WhatsApp users is a big decision. But what actually happens once you block them? Do they get any notifications that you blocked them? How can you be sure they won’t see your messages anymore? We’ll answer all these questions and more in this article.

Also, make sure to check out our article on how to tell if someone blocked you on Discord. Each messaging app has a blocking feature and you should know how it works.

Table of Contents

You Won’t Receive Messages Sent by the Blocked Contact

When you block someone on WhatsApp and that person tries to message you, you won’t receive that message. Even if you later choose to unblock that contact, the messages they sent while they were blocked, won’t be delivered.

When someone sends you a message a single gray tick sign (or a checkmark) appears. Two gray ticks mean the message was delivered. When they turn into two blue ticks, it means that the receiver read the message. A blocked person can still send you a message, but it’ll never be delivered. The sender will see only one gray tick. The “read your message” notification won’t appear for them.

The Blocked Contact Won’t See Your Profile Photo

When you block someone on WhatsApp, they won’t be able to see your profile picture anymore. They’ll see the default gray profile photo placeholder. If they tap on the photo placeholder, they’ll receive the “No Profile Photo” message.

However, you’ll still be able to see the blocked contact’s profile photo.

Your “Last Seen” Status Won’t Be Visible to the Blocked Person

WhatsApp lets you see when people were last online on the app. Your contacts can see the same information about you when they open your chat window. The Last Seen feature displays the exact time when you were online last time. But if you block that person, they’ll no longer get this information about you.

Similar to the Last Seen status, the blocked person won’t be able to see your status updates in the WhatsApp Status area. Your status message will also be hidden from them.

You Won’t Receive WhatsApp Calls from the Blocked Person

If you block someone on WhatsApp, they won’t be able to call you anymore. WhatsApp stops all incoming calls from blocked contacts. It doesn’t matter if it’s a voice or a video call, it will be blocked. If you want to be able to receive calls from that person again, you’ll have to unblock them. Also, if you just want some silence but still receive calls and messages, you should use WhatsApp’s mute feature.

Group Chats Will Be Unaffected

If you share a group chat with a person you blocked, remember that they’ll be able to send you messages through it. WhatsApp blocks any private messages, but the group ones remain unaffected. However, you can choose to leave that chat group, or simply ignore the messages sent by the blocked person.

The Blocked Person Remains in Your WhatsApp Contact List

If you block someone from your contact list, they won’t be able to call you or message you. However, they’ll remain on your WhatsApp contact list. That means you can still see their contact info, but if you want to permanently remove them, you’ll have to delete their phone number from your address book.

How to Block a Contact on WhatsApp

It doesn’t matter if you’re an Android or iOS user, you can use the methods described below to block someone on WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp. Tap the three dots menu and choose Settings .

Go to Privacy settings and then Blocked Contacts .

Tap Add New icon and search for the contact you want to block.

And here’s how you can report and block any WhatsApp user. Again, this also works on both your iPhone and Android devices.

Open the chat window with the person you want to block. Tap on the three dots menu and select More .

In the new menu window choose Report and then Block .

You can use this method to only block a contact. Just don’t tap the Report option.

FAQ

Can a blocked person see I blocked them?

When you block a WhatsApp contact, they won’t see it. They won’t receive a notification that they were blocked. But the person can tell if they were blocked because they’ll no longer be able to see your profile or send new messages and make calls.

Can the blocked person see the old WhatsApp messages?

Yes, the blocked person can still see the old messages you sent them. The only way to permanently get rid of the old messages is to delete them.

Can a blocked person see when I’m online?

No. When you block someone on WhatsApp they can’t see certain information, including your online status. Keep in mind you also won’t be able to see if they are online.

Can I see the Last Seen status if I block someone on WhatsApp?

No, once you block someone you won’t be able to see their last Seen. Blocking stops any direct communication.

Get Some Peace with WhatsApp Blocking Power

Now that you know the main ins and outs of blocking someone on WhatsApp, you may feel a bit more confident in understanding and dealing with any sticky situations. Blocking someone on Whatsapp is a simple process, and sometimes it even helps bring about peace in your life. It can help you limit the messages coming from people you don’t want to talk to and give you a much-needed digital break from others.