Are you trying to contact Facebook for help or support? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. With over 2 billion users worldwide, chances are there are countless other people with the same issue as yours and sometimes it can be tricky to know exactly how to get in touch with the Facebook Support Team.

The platform has an extensive Help Center page filled with articles that address the most common problems such as recovering your hacked Facebook account. Although helpful, it’s very frustrating and difficult to navigate the Help Center. And sometimes it doesn’t even have the answer to your particular problem.

Table of Contents

That said, here are the best ways you can get help and support from Facebook, through Help Center, email, chat, or phone. Also, make sure to check our articles on other common issues like being unable to leave comments on Facebook posts or failing to send your Facebook messages.

What Is Facebook Support?

Facebook Support is a system put in place by the platform, to help you manage your Facebook account, be it personal or business. It’s filled with useful information and assistance with things such as security, privacy, groups, business pages, marketplace, and more.

But Facebook Support also offers services such as account monitoring, where all the activity on your page gets logged so you can review it at any time. It also offers the assistance of experts, and help if you run into a problem. Helping customers makes a great part of Facebook Support. Continue reading to learn about all the ways you can contact Facebook for help.

1. Facebook Help Center

Facebook Help Center isn’t exactly a way to contact Facebook, but it is a place where you can find answers to most of the questions and problems you might encounter. Accessing it is easy:

Log into your Facebook account. Click your profile image in the upper right corner of the page. Select Help & Support from a drop-down menu.

The next menu will offer you three options. Select Help Center .

You’ll be redirected to Facebook’s Help Center page where you can search for the answer to the issue you are experiencing.

Navigating the Help Center can be difficult as there are thousands of helpful articles in there. This is really the best place to search for the fix to your problem. You can use the search bar on the top of the Help Center’s page and type in what you need help with.

Or you can browse through the popular topics and see if you can find the solution there.

If you look at the sidebar of the Help Center page, you’ll see Facebook grouped articles into four sections: Using Facebook; Managing Your Account; Privacy, Safety, and Security; and finally Policies and Reporting. You can click on any of these and manually search for helpful articles in the right category.

2. Report a Problem

If you go back to the Help & Support menu, you’ll see Support Inbox and Report a Problem options too. If you don’t find the answer on Facebook’s Help Center page, you can try reporting the problem.

But first, let’s clarify what the Support Inbox is. This is a place where you can find updates from Facebook on profiles and posts that you previously reported.

The Report a Problem option will offer you a couple of forms to fill out and submit as feedback to Facebook. You should use Report a Problem if you encounter any broken features of Facebook or some technical glitches.

These forms give you the option to attach screenshots or screen recordings to prove the glitch or an error you are experiencing.

Unfortunately, you must be logged in to use Report a Problem. That means if you lose access to your account, this option won’t be available to you.

3. Business Support via Chat or Email

If you run a business Facebook profile or a page that uses the Facebook Checkout services, you’ll have the option to contact Facebook through chat or email.

Open your Commerce Manager . Go to the Education tab. Select Contact Support . Follow the instructions and you should get a response from Facebook via email or chat.

With a business account, you’ll have the option to send a message to Meta for Business. Just go to their main page and click the send message button at the top of the page.

4. Meta Business Help Center

If you encounter problems with Ads, head to the Meta Business Help Center. Here you’ll find all the information about advertising on Facebook. If you need help, go to the Get Support button in the top right corner of the page.

If you don’t find an answer there, don’t worry. At the bottom of the page, you’ll find the Contact advertising support button. Click on it and get help directly from Facebook staff.

Fill in the form carefully. You’ll also have the option to explain the issue, as well as upload screenshots or other files that can help your case. Once you are done, hit the Start Chat button at the lower right corner and wait to be contacted by Facebook staff. It should take only a few minutes.

5. Get Help for Your Advertising Strategy

Finally, if you need help with your advertising strategy, go here to fill out the form, and soon you’ll be hearing from one of Facebook’s marketing experts.

6. Use Direct Email Addresses

Facebook doesn’t have a main email address for Facebook Support. That inbox would be pure chaos. Instead, Facebook offers different addresses for specific problems and you can feel free to write them an email. Here’s a complete list:

disabled@fb.com – recovering disabled or hacked accounts, resetting passwords, and getting access to locked pages.

appeals@fb.com – get help for your suspended account or appeal blocked or removed content.

platformcs@support.facebook.com – contact Facebook regarding any financial concerns related to your account.

abuse@fb.com – report anything that doesn’t meet the Facebook Community Standards.

records@facebook.com or legal@fb.com – contact Facebook Law Enforcement Support Team.

datarequests@fb.com – resolve issues concerning your data.

press@fb.com – contact Facebook regarding their press or PR services and activities.

advertise@fb.com – resolve issues about advertising on Facebook.

ip@fb.com – contact Facebook regarding matters of intellectual property.

phish@fb.com – report messages and posts that may be phishing for information.

6. Use Facebook’s Phone Number

Facebook doesn’t have a customer support phone line, and reaching out to a real human is very hard. Meta has a registered phone number that includes Facebook, Instagram, and Oculus. You can call 650-543-4800, but all you’ll hear is a recorded message that Facebook has no phone support.

However, if you need help with your business or advertising, or you are a developer or law enforcement officer, the phone menu for support will be available to you. You’ll get a separate phone menu for marketing, press, and employment verification for Facebook’s employees.

7. Use Facebook Official Pages and Direct Contact Forms

You might think there is nothing as direct as an email, but getting a response to an email can take quite some time. Instead, opt for using direct contact forms to reach out to Facebook. You’ll get an answer much faster. The contact forms are linked directly to Facebook’s official support pages, and the process is already automated.

Here is a list of the official pages where you can fill out the direct contact forms to contact Facebook for help:

8. Offline Facebook Support

If you fail to resolve your issues with Facebook through online means, you can always try writing them an old-school letter to the following address:

Facebook Headquarters

1 Hacker Way

Menlo Park, CA 94025

The United States of America

There’s no guarantee you’ll receive an answer, but it might be worth a try.

Summing it all up, Facebook has many avenues you can use to get help and support. The choices may seem overwhelming, but if you take some time to understand the various options and the advantages of each one, you’ll be able to get the kind of help you need quickly and easily.

While none of these are foolproof ways to get a hold of Facebook’s customer support team, they should provide you with some much-needed guidance on how to contact them for any issues that arise.