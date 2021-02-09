If you’re new to the antivirus market, you might be looking for the best virus scanner for your device. However, if you’ve used antivirus software before, you might be interested in something more specific or a niche that would suit your needs better.

You’ve probably heard the name Avast before, as it’s one of the best free antiviruses out there that caters to masses. Webroot might be not as well-known, since it uses different methods of protection from malware and caters to a specific audience. Now let’s put up Webroot vs Avast and see which antivirus software is best.

Features & Plans

The easiest way to decide which antivirus software to buy is to look through the list of features it offers and see if it has what you’re looking for. We’ll compare the features both Avast and Webroot offer and see who’s got a better offer.

Webroot

No matter which Webroot package you choose to buy, you’ll receive a standard package of features that includes the following:

Protection of your data from all kinds of malware threats, including identity-theft and ransomware. Webroot provides you with a special anti-phishing feature that keeps you from visiting harmful websites in real-time.

Fast computer scans that only take 20 seconds to check your device for malware.

24/7 customer support should you run into any trouble using the software.

Coverage for 1 device, whether it’s a PC, Mac, Android, or iOS.

If you opt for a premium subscription plan, like Webroot Internet Security Plus or Webroot Internet Security Complete, you’ll additionally get access to the following features:

Webroot doesn’t have its own password manager tool, but you get a LastPass licence which is one of the best password managers to store all of your login and password details safely.

A tool that helps you stay anonymous online by erasing your activity on the web.

An extra 25GB of secure cloud storage that you can use to store your data online.

Coverage for up to 3 devices, or up to 5 devices respectively.

Avast

The free version of Avast includes the basic malware protection tools and a password manager as well. However, if you want to have access to more advanced features, you’ll need to purchase one of the premium options that Avast offers: Avast Internet Security, Avast Premier, or Avast Ultimate.

The features you get with Avast premium plans include:

Webcam protection that stops people trying to spy on you via webcam.

A Real Site tool that makes your online shopping more secure by protecting you from visiting sites that are potentially fake.

tool that makes your online shopping more secure by protecting you from visiting sites that are potentially fake. A security scanner that checks your Wi-Fi connection for any possible problems or intruders.

Avast Password Manager tool that you can use to store your login information.

tool that you can use to store your login information. A Sandbox tool that protects your device when running potentially malicious apps and files.

tool that protects your device when running potentially malicious apps and files. A cleanup tool that helps to speed up your device and keep it junk-free.

SecureLine VPN that ensures your anonymity and security when browsing.

User Interface & Performance

Aside from being packed with the top security features, you want your antivirus client to be user-friendly and reliable. Let’s have a look at both Avast and Webroot clients and see which one is more straight-forward and easy to use.

Webroot

If you’re using a lower-powered PC or don’t have too much extra space, Webroot is generally a great option. The installation file is only 5MB, since Webroot’s mostly cloud-based. As a result, the installation doesn’t take longer than a minute or two, and you can already start using your antivirus.

The UI is very simple, with just one button to start the scan and information on your previous scans on the main screen. The only other thing you’ll find in the app is the menu on the right-hand side which you can use to customize your Webroot client, including scheduling automated scans, setting up notifications, and using other advanced Webroot features.

Avast

Avast also has a simple interface. But unlike Webroot, it’s more modern-looking, with a smart color scheme that highlights the most important areas of the menu. The user interface isn’t overloaded with unnecessary buttons and useless features. At the same time, everything you need is right at hand.

You can easily customize your Avast client by following the path Menu > Settings. There you can set up anything from the notifications displayed on your device to how often you want Avast to run malware scans.

The only minor downside of the Avast UI is the advertising of the premium features. If you’re using a free version and click on a feature that’s not included in your package, it’ll take you straight to the Upgrade menu every time you do it.

Pricing

Last but not the least, let’s compare the pricing structures of the two antiviruses and see which software is the best bang for your buck.

Webroot

Webroot doesn’t have a free plan. The entry-level package Webroot Antivirus will cost you $39.99 per year. Webroot Internet Security Plus that protects up to 3 devices is $59.99 per year, and Webroot Internet Security Complete with protection for up to 5 devices costs $79.99 per year (not including promotions).

There are also special packages for PC gamers and big families with up to 10 family members.

Avast

When it comes to pricing, one advantage Avast has over Webroot is its free subscription plan. If you’re looking to buy a premium version with more features, Avast Internet Security plan is $59.99 per year, Avast Premier is $69.99 per year, and Avast Ultimate is $119.99 per year (not including promotions). There’s also a 60-day free trial for premium subscriptions.

All of these plans only include the use of one device. If you need to protect more than one device, you can purchase Avast Premium Security Multi-Device plan which costs $89.99 per year and allows you to protect up to 10 devices, including PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

What’s the Best Antivirus for You?

Both Webroot and Avast are excellent antivirus clients, and the choice between the two depends on your needs entirely. If you’re looking for a free antivirus, or for something that’s been tested and proven effective, pick Avast. However, if you want speedy malware scans and a software that doesn’t take too much space and has minimal impact on your PC’s performance, Webroot is a better option for you.

If you’re not decided on one or the other, check out our comparison of Avast and Malwarebytes as well.

Which antivirus do you currently use or looking to get? What are the criteria you’re looking for in your antivirus software? Share your experience with antivirus clients in the comments section below.