Learning any language can be difficult. But if you’re learning Japanese, you need to go even further to learn the different writing systems and memorize loads of characters. Coupled with trying to figure out grammar and pronunciation, it can be a lot for a beginner to worry about.

Thankfully, there are many resources available for those at any level of Japanese language learning. The apps listed below can help you with many different aspects of learning Japanese and are great to really cement information into your long-term memory. Try out some of them and see how they can boost your Japanese skills!

1. Learn Japanese!

If you’re a beginner, this is a great app to get a handle on the different hiragana characters, as well as katakana and some basic grammar. This app shows you how to write the characters as well as how they sound.

You can review all the lessons whenever you want, and the app tracks what you tend to miss so that you can review those more. It’s great for keeping the different Japanese writing systems fresh in your mind, or learning them from scratch as a beginner.

2. Memrise

This app has a ton of resources packed into it, and makes learning Japanese characters and phrases fun. What makes this app unique is that it incorporates videos of native speakers, so you can get a handle on how things are pronounced and used in everyday speech.

There are many courses available, from beginner-level lessons to more advanced. There are also different types of learning activities as well, which can help you learn faster. The app also allows you to track your progress and set goals, so you can see how far you’ve come and what you still need to work on.

3. Shirabe Jisho

Having a dictionary handy is important when learning any new language. Shirabe Jisho is one of the best English to Japanese dictionaries for iOS. If you come across an unfamiliar word, or just want to strengthen your vocabulary, this app can help immensely.

You can search words either in English or Japanese, and find the match with definitions, associated Kanji, and usages. At any point in your language learning journey this app is extremely useful to have, and very easy to use no matter the situation.

4. Bunpo

Bunpo is an app that provides Japanese courses from beginner level to fluent level. For each lesson, it gives a succinct explanation of the concept and then provides some activities for you to learn.

Bunpo also tracks information you may be having a difficult time with and allows you to review them when needed. Some features require you to upgrade to a membership, but all the courses are free. It’s a great way to learn the language no matter your experience level.

5. Busuu

This is another app that provides courses to teach you Japanese. There are lots of them available, from beginner to advanced. Busuu also allows you to create a personalized study plan so that you can stay on track in your learning.

A unique feature of Busuu that can really help in learning Japanese is its chat feature. This lets you connect to speakers of your target language and converse with them. During this, the fluent speaker can correct your writing. This is a phenomenal method for really getting the language to stick and to better cement concepts that might feel too abstract.

6. Duolingo

Of course, one of the most well-known language learning apps is also wonderful for learning Japanese. The lessons are free, and there is a variety of content for you to work your way through. The lessons are very engaging and are good at making even the most difficult concepts fun to learn.

It’s easy to see your progress in Duolingo, and if it’s been a while since you’ve completed a lesson you’ll be able to review them to keep them fresh. There’s also a competitive aspect to Duolingo, where you gain experience points to advance through a leaderboard. It’s a great incentive to keep learning as much as you can every day.

7. Learn Japanese! – Kanji

One of the harder things about learning Japanese is memorizing Kanji. There are thousands of them, and it can be difficult to really commit them to memory. This app helps with this issue by providing tons of kanji to learn, but makes it easy by showing you exactly how to say and write each one.

If you’re just getting started in the kanji learning process, this app is a great help in identifying which ones you should learn first. Since writing kanji can also prove to be difficult, this app can be a bit more helpful than a book as it allows you to practice writing each one correctly. Try this app out and see how much you can learn in a short period of time.

8. FluentU: Learn Language Videos

Learning a language by listening to others speak it can be very effective. FluentU takes advantage of this fact, and provides tons of videos in your target language for you to watch. However, instead of just passively watching you can really interact with the videos and take quizzes, tap on words or phrases to learn meanings, review vocabulary, and more.

This is a great, fun addition to any study regimen and helps you to see the language in a different way than you might just by learning from a textbook.

Though the prospect of learning a new language can be daunting, having these apps can help to speed up your progress and provide more than a traditional studying method might be able to.