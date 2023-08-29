Mobile games have become an increasingly popular way to play video games, and as such, there are many notable games available to play on smartphone devices. Whether you’re looking for action and adventure, puzzle games, strategy, or any other genre, you can find all kinds of games on mobile devices.

We’ve chosen the top 10 best mobile games of 2023 across different genres. These are games you can find on both iOS and Android devices. This list contains Triple A games and games created by indie studios, but all are worthy of being played at least once.

Table of Contents

1. Minecraft

Now considered a video game classic, Minecraft is well known as a creative open-world game where players can build structures, gather and craft items, encounter creatures, and much more. The game first rose to popularity in 2012; since then, it has remained popular.

You can play Minecraft directly from your mobile device and play with others in multiplayer mode. You can buy Minecraft for $6.99 on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Download Minecraft for iOS

Download Minecraft for Android

2. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular role-playing game released in 2020. It features open-world exploration and real-time battles. Gameplay centers mainly on its gacha mechanics, which allow you to obtain new characters to add to your party in-game. The game has been widely regarded for its battle mechanics and expansive environment.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile for free, though the game is monetized through the gacha element. Though you can enjoy the game on a smartphone, playing on a tablet is recommended for an enhanced experience.

Download Genshin Impact for iOS

Download Genshin Impact for Android

3. Pokemon Go

Though the initial hype for Pokemon Go has died down over the years, the game still has a substantial player base that keeps the game going strong. The game is based on catching Pokemon through AR technology, meaning you can see the Pokemon in the real world on your screen through your smartphone’s camera. You can also battle at Pokemon Gyms to vie for control over it with other players.

Pokemon Go is completely free to play and is often updated with new events and Pokemon to capture. You can even send some Pokemon you find into other games within the Pokemon franchise.

Download Pokemon Go for iOS

Download Pokemon Go for Android

4. Roblox

Roblox is another game that has been popular for quite some time. It’s a creative multiplayer game similar to Minecraft, though Roblox is more focused on game creation and programming. Players can also fully customize their avatars and buy and sell virtual items.

Roblox is free to play but monetized through an in-game currency known as Robux. Robux can be obtained through a Premium membership or by creating and selling your own items. Mobile is an excellent platform for playing Roblox, as you can take it anywhere.

Download Roblox for iOS

Download Roblox for Android

5. League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a MOBA, or multiplayer online battle arena. It’s a free to play, mobile version of the original League of Legends game for PC. Like the PC game, the objective is to capture the opposing team’s base. However, in the mobile game, map size is reduced, and respawn time is shortened, among other changes which result in shorter game times. If you’re a League of Legends fan, Wild Rift is the perfect way to take the game on the go.

Download League of Legends: Wild Rift for iOS

Download League of Legends: Wild Rift for Android

6. Monument Valley

This is a puzzle game developed by indie studio Ustwo Games. The focus is on guiding the main character, Princess Ida, through mazes of optical illusions. The game has ten levels, and each is beautifully designed and relaxing to play. This game looks wonderful on any device, but you may want to play on an iPad for the full effect. You can get this game for $3.99, and there’s also an expansion of more levels you can purchase for $1.99.

Download Monument Valley for iOS

Download Monument Valley for Android

7. Stardew Valley

One of the most beloved PC games can also be played on mobile devices, with only minor differences. For example, the mobile version has no co-op mode and is also a bit behind on game updates. However, mobile Stardew Valley does offer automatic saves. If you’ve never played Stardew, it’s a farming simulator where you can build your own farm, gather items, complete quests, and much more. All in a cute and colorful 2D pixel world.

Download Stardew Valley for iOS

Download Stardew Valley for Android

8. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing is a popular console game from Nintendo, but there is also a separate mobile Animal Crossing game that is just as fun to play and free! In this version, you run your campground, and animal campers can come to stay. You can fully customize your campground and character, participate in events, complete daily quests, and more. If you own the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, you can link it to Pocket Camp to access new, unique items. Although the Pocket Camp is generally free to play, some in-app purchases are available for items or Leaf Tickets.

Download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for iOS

Download Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for Android

9. Call of Duty: Mobile

The popular Call of Duty franchise has debuted on mobile, providing fans with a first-person shooter similar to its console counterpart. In COD: Mobile, you can play in ranked or unranked multiplayer matches. You can also play multiplayer against friends in a private game. There is also a battle royale mode and even a zombie mode for fans of this feature. The game is free, though you can make in-app purchases for items and skins.

Download Call of Duty: Mobile for iOS

Download Call of Duty: Mobile for Android

10. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is a long-time favorite that has increased in popularity in 2023. It’s a relatively simple endless runner game where you swipe to avoid obstacles for as long as possible. It is, however, extremely addicting and is great for beating boredom or killing some time. You can also collect coins in-game that can be used on powerups and customization. The game is free, but you can also purchase more coins and other items in-app.

Download Subway Surfers for iOS

Download Subway Surfers for Android

Try One of These Best Mobile Games In 2023

If you need a new game, you should try one of these as your first choice. Some of them have been favorites of many for a long time, while others are newer but have received praise.

Are there any other games that you would add to this list? Let us know in the comments!