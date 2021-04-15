Selfies are a great form of expressing self love, and a handy way of taking a picture with someone else if you want to be in it as well. The best Android smartphones now come with features that allow you to take good quality selfies even in insufficient or bad lighting conditions.

However, if you don’t have a phone with a fancy selfie camera, you can use one of the apps that specialize in improving the quality of your selfies. Here are some of the best selfie apps for Android that we found.

Price: Free.

Best for: Adding masks and filters to your selfies.

People tend to think of Snapchat only as an Instagram-type app for sharing pictures and videos with your friends. However, Snapchat is a great app for taking selfies and enhancing them with the various lenses, emojis, filters, masks, and fonts. The app even allows you to create your own filters if you don’t find what you need on Snapchat.

If you don’t have it installed yet, you can download Snapchat for free from the Play Store.

Using Snapchat for taking selfies is easy: Open the app and take a picture as you normally would, using a mask or a filter. Then add text or effects if you like. You can choose to save your Snapchat selfies to Memories or Camera Roll, and then access them in your phone’s gallery.

Price: Free.

Best for: Taking selfies in low light conditions.

Taking good looking selfies requires good lighting. If your phone doesn’t have the right hardware for taking selfies in low light conditions, Front Flash is a must have.

Front Flash is an app that uses a front-facing flash to enhance the lighting on your photos. This helps if you need to take a selfie in the dark, or simply want to get the natural skin color on your photo and need a bit of extra light. The app is free to use, with non-intrusive ads on the main interface.

Price: Free.

Best for: Taking Instagram-friendly selfies.

Afterlight is a photo-editing app that every Instagram fan will appreciate. The editing tools and the overall style of the app is similar to that of Instagram, but Afterlight offers many more editing options.

If you’re looking to improve your selfies by adding a filter or a texture to it, you can use dozens of unique filters available on the app. Afterlight has frames that are the same format as the ones on Instagram, so you won’t have to crop the selfie to fit the Instagram square.

Price: Free.

Best for: Taking and editing group selfies.

YouCam Perfect is probably one of the top selfie apps out there. There isn’t much this app can’t do when it comes to taking beautiful selfies. YouCam Perfect has a real-time beauty camera with special effects designed to enhance your selfies. You can use this app to take a photo as well as a video-selfie.

One of the best features this app can offer is the ability to use the beauty camera to take group selfies. It automatically recognizes all of the faces on camera and applies enhancing filters to all of them at once. In case you want to edit someone out of the picture, you can use the app to remove them from the frame.

Price: Free.

Best for: Taking silent selfies.

Candy Camera is a perfect selfie app for when you need to take a sneaky selfie without anyone around you noticing. The app has a silent camera feature that allows you to take pictures without any sound, even if your phone isn’t in silent mode.

Aside from the silent camera, Candy Camera has a number of beauty features for enhancing your selfies, like face slim, whitening, smoothing, makeup and more. You can even use this app to add some tan or abs to your pictures.

Price: Free.

Best for: Removing annoying objects from your selfie’s background.

PhotoDirector is an AI-powered photo-editing app that can help take your selfies to the next level. One of the best features of PhotoDirector is the Object Removal tool. You don’t need to worry about other people or background objects ruining your selfie, as you can later remove them from the picture using this app.

PhotoDirector also has a beauty editor with auto skin toning options, as well as some cool filters and effects to spruce up your photos.

Price: Free.

Best for: Creating selfie GIFs.

Retrica was originally the photo-editing app that specialized in filters that helped add retro style and atmosphere to your pictures. Now the app offers over a hundred different photo filters that add more texture and color to the photos.

One feature that makes Retrica truly stand out among the other selfie apps for Android on this list is the ability to create GIFs. Now you can use Retica to create a GIF from a video or an image easily.

Price: Free.

Best for: Putting a smile on your selfie.

FaceTune2 is a selfie editor that has it all. You can apply filters to your selfies, remove blemishes, smoothen your skin, whiten your teeth, and change the shape and size of some of your facial features. You can even tweak your smile to make your selfie look friendlier.

Aside from the beauty options, you can use FaceTune2 to accentuate certain details of your photo, blur the background, and change the lighting of the picture.

What app do you use for taking selfies? Is it on our list? Share your opinion on the best selfie apps for Android in the comments section below.