The best Android phones nowadays feature glass or metal builds, which makes it quite difficult to keep them safe and free from damage.

Some of the most common accidents to befall them include shattered glass screens, damaged speakers or charging sockets, and ugly scratches. Worse still, it can lead to lags and other performance issues as you use it.

While you can buy an extended warranty for your phone, a protective phone case goes a long way towards protecting your investment by helping you avoid the issues that come with a major drop disaster. At the very least, you’ll need a case that uses rubber or silicone and other shock-absorbent material that will protect the corners.

There are lots of options for protective cases for Android from lightweight, ultra-slim and stylish ones that show off your phone’s design, to extremely rugged, bulky shells that can survive almost anything.

Ultimately, the protective case you pick will depend on whether you want your phone to be more stylish or safe, and how actively you use it. Read on for our pick of the best phone cases for Android.

What To Look For In a Protective Phone Case For Android

Before you go out and buy a protective case for your Android phone, there are a few things to consider when selecting the best one for your needs:

Compatibility: Android phones come in a variety of sizes, styles, and shapes so the first thing would be to check whether the phone case you want is compatible with your specific phone model so you can get the best fit. Check also for precise cut-outs like for the ports and jacks, and if wireless charging is important to you or you want to dock the phone while it’s still in its case, check with the manufacturer whether this is possible.

Protection: If protection against shatters or scratches is your priority, go for a multi-layer case or one with a durable build, plus extras like rubber edges that will prevent it from slipping out of your hands anytime you use the phone.

Design: Protective phone cases come in various designs from rugged, tough, slim or basic, to battery cases that hold your battery pack, or a folio case with pockets that can hold cash or credit cards. Whichever option you go with, it’s still important to check whether it offers the solid protection you need to protect your phone from the damage that comes with accidental drops. For example, you can get a rugged case for your weekend excursions, and a slim one for your 9-to-5 gig.

Price: This may not be a priority for you more than protecting your phone, but it’s still okay to do a comparison search and shop around to find a good price for the case you want. Some case manufacturers offer lifetime warranties if you buy directly from them, in which case paying the full retail price would be worth it.

Best Protective Phone Cases For Android

Spigen is a leading manufacturer in the smartphone protection segment, and this is just one of the best protective phone cases it offers for Android.

The Neo Hybrid offers plenty of protection for day-to-day use thanks to its slim grip design, enhanced shock absorption, and dual-layered structure that ensure your phone gets the extra protection it needs without adding bulk.

It also handles well thanks to its smooth but grippy Herringbone-textured rubber so your phone won’t slip out of your hand as you talk or take photos. Plus it comes in a wide range of colors including midnight black, gunmetal, burgundy, and arctic silver, is compatible with most major Android smartphones, and thin enough to be wireless charging compatible.

It’s not as tough as the most protective phone cases on the market, but it’s ideal if you want a protective case that blends style, usability, and functionality.

OtterBox is another big name in the protective case market, and this screenless edition of its Defender range of cases is about as comprehensive as it gets.

It has good grip and its multi-layer design protects your phone from drops, dust, and scratches, while the outer layer, which is made of thick silicone and a reinforced polycarbonate inner, helps absorb impact when the phone drops or during other phone-related accidents.

It also has a rubber back that protects your phone’s protruding lenses when placed on a flat surface, and port covers that prevent dust and dirt from clogging your phone’s ports and jacks.

The Otterbox Defender isn’t the type of phone case you’d want to show off, and it’s very bulky, but it’s a winner when it comes to ultimate drop protection. It’s compatible with most major Samsung and Android smartphones, and comes in colors such as Aqua Mint, Mountain Range Green, Cowabunga Blue, Gunmetal Grey, Rosmarine, and Plum Haze.

Caseology’s Vault Series phone protection cases offer a solid level of protection and a comfortable secure grip thanks to its flexible, slightly textured, single-piece TPU cover with brushed metal design and carbon fiber detail.

It also has a rugged design with shock absorbing features, raised front lip protection, precise cutouts, and responsive button covers with crisp tactile feedback. It still allows for wireless charging pass-through and is compatible with various Android phones including Samsung and Google Pixel.

Spigen offers various options from rugged cases with dual-layer protection to slim polycarbonate shells. This rugged case is one of the best with impressive protection in a light and thin case, with some stylish detail from the carbon fiber elements.

It has cases available for many mid-ranger and most flagship Android phones including devices from Samsung, Google, OnePlus, LG, and Xiaomi among others, and they’re reasonably priced too. Plus, the cases are designed with the original patent design by Spigen, with perfect cutouts that make it less bulky, and an exact fit for your phone model.

The case has a flexible TPU shell made with durable material, shock-absorption provided with military-grade Air Cushion Technology, and is fingerprint resistant. It’s easy to install, designed for easy grip, and its raised lip on the front protects your screen from shattering or getting scratches in the event of a face-first drop.

Spigen has also designed the case with tactile buttons for easy operation of volume controls, and it allows for wireless charging.

This is another popular rugged phone case for Android, though it’s bulkier than your average slim-line case, but with robust protection. It’s slim, durable, and a lighter-duty line compared to other cases from the manufacturer.

Its build quality blends a durable polycarbonate outer shell and synthetic rubber interior, which makes it easy to install or remove. But it has no advanced features like built-in batteries, waterproof capability, or a fold out kickstand.

It’s pocket-friendly with solid protection for its weight and size, and you can select from a wide range of colors such as black, Gradient Energy, Tonic Violet, Aspen Gleam, You Ashed 4 It, Transparent, Purple, Red, Yellow, and more.

Protect And Upgrade Your Phone

A durable, protective phone case is an essential accessory especially for people whose lives are busy and fast-paced or those with kids around them. Not only does it reduce the risk of breaking or shattering screens in case of accidental drops, but it also acts as a fashion statement and in some cases a wallet to keep your cash or credit cards handy.

Did your favorite rugged phone case make the list? If not, tell us about it in the comment section below.