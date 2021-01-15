If you could use a little help tracking specific goals you want to meet like losing weight, learning languages, or just getting enough sleep, you need a goal tracking app.

Goal trackers allow you to set, remember and follow through with your goals. However, not all such apps will work for everyone as they’re each built with some unique features.

If you struggle to track or maintain the self-discipline to stick to your goals, our picks for the best goal tracking apps will help you stay accountable and on track with your habits wherever you go.

Best Goal Tracking Apps for iPhone and Android

Before picking a goal tracking app, check for features such as goal-tracking capabilities, reminder features and ability to review your goals daily via charts or progress reports. Plus, check that the app helps you build habits related to your goals. For example, through grouping tasks related to a goal you’re working on.

Try these goal tracking apps to set goals, track your progress, and finally cross some items off your bucket list.

1. Streaks (iOS)

If you want to manage multiple goals at once, Streak makes it simple for you. The app has a minimal yet colorful interface and offers support for a dozen custom habits inclusive of beautiful icons to personalize your goals.

You can check off a goal that you’ve successfully met, which in turn reduces the friction that comes with tracking goals. Plus, you can customize goals with granular settings including timers to track reading or meditation activities, days and number of goals completed per day.

Streak also allows you to tap on a goal to keep your streak going, or use Siri Shortcuts to assign a custom phrase to your tracked goal. The app integrates with Apple Health so when you log your goal in the app or any other health app, it automatically updates your progress.

If you can’t complete goals on time or haven’t visited your tasks in a while, Streaks helps you get back on track by offering helpful suggestions to build upon.

2. Way of Life (Android, iOS)

Way of Life is a wonderful app with lots of charts and graphs to help you see your progress. Once you pick a goal action, you can tell the app which goal you want to develop or get rid of.

The app’s interface has a simple color coding scheme so that you’ll get a green or glaring red color if you accomplish or fail to complete a goal respectively. This way, you can see your daily progress clearly and track your goals effectively.

Way of Life’s built-in reminder system delivers daily reminders about what you did if your goal was to create a good habit, or what you avoided if you’re breaking a habit. You can use the customizable tagging feature to group habits and the note-taking feature to record important notes.

You can use Way of Life for free, or subscribe to its paid plan to track more than three habits and unlock premium features including cloud storage access.

3. TickTick (Android, iOS)

TickTick is a full to-do list app complete with reminder and habit tracking features. If you’re familiar with Todoist, then you’ll find TickTick’s design easy to navigate and use to manage your goals and tasks.

Whether you need to continue with your workout regimen or develop a new habit altogether, TickTick will help you get stuff done and keep your life on track.

Some of the key features of this app include multiple reminders, ability to set flexible recurring tasks, add tasks via email, creating checklists, and syncing tasks across devices.

You can set a goal to develop a habit, classify your goals with tasks, and set priority levels or sort your goals by order of date, name or priority. TickTick also integrates with the Health app to sync your data and you can use Siri to create goals and tasks faster and easier.

The app has basic habit tracking features and runs on almost any device platform including Apple Watch. You can use it for free, or upgrade to its paid plan and access premium features for less than $3 per month.

Coach.me is a leading goal tracking app that offers personalized coaching services and access to a supportive community.

The user interface is beautiful and easy to use. Simply pick your goal, start tracking your progress, and get extra motivation through rewards for sticking with and accomplishing goals.

The app allows you to check off your habits as you do them, and you can use its community features such as the discussion thread to connect with other users. This way, you can share ideas on how to meet goals effectively, and get encouragement or support as you pursue your goals.

The Coaching section of the app offers more personalized support and affordable coaching for any goal or habit you want. Your coach will regularly check in with you to make sure you’re keeping up with your habit, and give you ideas to get back on track where you’re having trouble.

Coach.me is free for habit tracking but hiring a coach will cost you $20 per week or more.

5. Strides (iOS)

If you want different ways to track different goals, you’ll get a kick out of the Strides app. The app has a clean, professional user interface that visually presents your progress and projected results so you can understand your progress.

Strides is ideal for long-term habits such as tracking sleep, tracking gym progress, or saving money. You can track habits, projects, averages, and targets using different tools.

You can set goal streaks, tag bad habits, and choose from a list of habits to get you started. You can also see your habits on a dashboard, build daily checklists, and get reminders for any habits you haven’t finished so you can maintain your streak.

Strides offers charts, graphs and lines that show your current streaks and estimated completion dates. The app also tracks projects and your progress so you can know where to focus.

6. Goals on Track (iOS)

Goals on Track is designed to help you become more productive. The app relies on personal development and psychology principles to guide you through the goal setting process.

The app offers templates you can use to create your goals and customize your action plan. Once you complete a goal or action, you can place a checkmark beside it to track your progress.

Plus, there’s a native goal journal that lets you record your progress and get a visual guide of your accomplishments through the habit tracker. A goal dashboard is included that displays an overview of your target goals, with progress bars and percentage of completion next to each goal.

You can use the Vision Board and SMART Goal feature to make better goals for increased productivity. You can also create sub-goals, which are tasks you need to complete under each of your main goals.

Goals on Track is free to use, but you can upgrade to the premium plan to access more features.

Track and Achieve Your Goals

If you’re not creating or working towards a goal, it’s possible to become stagnant in life or business.

Whether you prefer to manage your goals from your laptop or mobile device, there are lots of options out there to track your personal activities. However, with these six apps, you can focus and achieve even your most ambitious short or long-term goals.

