Recently, I was writing a Word document and I came across an interesting problem! I had about 20 pages in the Word doc, but I needed only one of them to be in Landscape orientation!

Even though I’ve been using Word for 10+ years, I never ran into this situation before. After playing around with page breaks and section breaks for about an hour, I finally figured out how to do it without Googling!

Unfortunately, making one page landscape in a Word document is not an intuitive task at all! And if you’re not familiar with section breaks at all, then you would never be able to figure it out.

In this article, I’ll go through the steps to make one page out of many landscape as quickly as possible.

Make Page Landscape

Step 1: Open the Word document and go to the end of the page right before the page that you want in landscape orientation. For example, if you want page 22 to be landscape, go to the end of page 21.

Step 2: Now click on Layout in the ribbon and click on Breaks.

Step 3: From the Breaks drop-down menu, go ahead and choose Next Page under Section Breaks.

Step 4: If you don’t have paragraph marks showing, it’ll look like a blank line was entered. To see the section break, click on the Home tab on the ribbon and click on the Show/Hide Paragraph Marks button.

Step 5: Now you will see the section break right after the ending paragraph of that page. In order to make one page landscape, you have to insert another section page break in order to get one full page. Go ahead and follow step 3 again.

At this point, you should have a blank page in the middle of two pages of content.

Step 6: Now all you have to do is go to Page Layout, click on Orientation and choose Landscape.

Now you will notice that only that one page is landscape as shown below.

Step 7: All you have to do now is copy the content from the page you want in landscape orientation and paste it between the two sections breaks that we created previously.

Only the content between the section breaks will be in landscape mode. So basically in Word, if you want to apply a style or setting (such as numbering, etc.) to a one page and no other pages, you can use section breaks to “reset” the page defaults.

If you have any problems making one page landscape, post a comment and we’ll try to help! Enjoy!