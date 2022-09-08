If you want to send professional-looking correspondence, don’t let the first thing your recipient sees be a messy handwritten envelope. Grab an envelope, put it in your printer, and type the name and address using Microsoft Word.

Here, we’ll show you how to print on an envelope in Word using a template as well as from scratch on both Windows and Mac.

Table of Contents

Note: As of this writing, you cannot print an envelope from the Microsoft Word mobile app.

Print on an Envelope in Word on Windows

Before you start, you may want to get the envelope size you’ll be using because you’ll need this for the settings you’ll adjust. You can also place your envelope into the printer so it’s ready to go when you are.

Use an Envelope Template

If you want to add a bit of flare to your envelope, you can use one of Word’s templates.

Open Word and make sure you’re in the Home section. Select More Templates on the right.

Type “Envelopes” into the search box and press Enter . You’ll then see a handful of envelope templates you can use. If you see one you like, select it and use Create to open it for editing.

Depending on the template you pick, you may have options to add a logo or image. For the recipient and return names and addresses, simply type the text in the placeholders.

Create an Envelope From Scratch

If you don’t see a template you like, creating an envelope from scratch is just as easy.

With a blank document open in Word, select the Mailings tab and pick Envelopes on the left. In the window that appears, enter the delivery address details at the top and return address beneath. Select Options to choose the envelope size and printing options.

In that window, use the Envelope Options tab to pick the size of your envelope. If you don’t see the size you need, scroll to the bottom of that list, pick Custom Size , and enter the width and height of the envelope. Next, you can adjust where the delivery and return addresses display on the envelope. Use the From left and From top boxes for each address by entering the size or using the arrows to move up or down. As you do, you’ll see the changes in the Preview at the bottom. Additionally, you can use the Font button to pick a specific font style or size for each address.

Next, select the Printing Options tab to choose the feed method and facing for your envelope. You can also choose the feed tray using the drop-down menu. You may need to check for the correct placement with your printer’s instructions. When you finish, select OK .

You’ll return to the Envelopes and Labels window where you started. To print the envelope immediately, select Print . Otherwise, pick Add to Document to create the envelope and follow the steps below to print.

If prompted to save the return address, select Yes or No per your preference.

Print the Envelope on Windows

When it’s time to print either your custom envelope or edited template, place your envelope(s) in your printer per the manufacturer’s instructions and the settings you adjusted on the Printing Options tab above.

Select the File tab and pick Print . You can then select the printer at the top and make any other adjustments as needed to the print settings. You’ll see a preview of your envelope(s) on the right. Choose Print .

If you run into problems, check out our Windows 10 printer troubleshooting guide.

Print on an Envelope in Word on Mac

Printing on an envelope in Word on Mac is similar to Windows, but there are a few slight differences. So, please follow along below if you’re working in Word on macOS.

Use an Envelope Template

You can find the same templates in Word on Mac as on Windows to get a jumpstart on your envelope.

Open Word and select File > New From Template in the menu bar. Type “Envelope” into the search box. You’ll see a few different envelope styles. If you find one you’d like to use, select it and use Create to open it.

You can then replace the sample names and addresses for your recipient and return in each text box.

Create an Envelope From Scratch

If you don’t find a template you want to use, you can easily create an envelope from scratch.

With a blank document open in Word, select the Mailings tab and pick Envelopes on the left. In the window that appears, enter the delivery address details at the top and return address beneath.

Use the Font button to select a specific font style or size for each address if you like. Select the Position button to adjust the placement of the delivery and return addresses. Use the From left and From top boxes for each address by entering the size or using the arrows to move up or down. You’ll see your changes in the Preview on the right.

In the Printing Options section, select Page Setup to select your printer, paper size, and optional scale setting.

Next, you can choose Custom in the same section to pick the size of your envelope, feed method, and facing for your envelope. If you don’t see the size you need, go to the bottom of the list, pick Custom Size , and enter the width and height of the envelope. Again, you may need to review your printer’s instructions for the correct placement settings.

Select OK in each of those pop-up windows to close them, save the changes, and return to the Envelope window where you started. To print the envelope immediately, press Print . Otherwise, you can mark the check box for Insert this envelope into the active document , select OK , and follow the steps below to print.

Print the Envelope on Mac

When you’re ready to print your custom envelope or edited template, put your envelope(s) in your printer per the manufacturer’s instructions and the settings you adjusted in the Printing Options described above.

Select File > Print from the menu bar. You can select a different printer at the top and make any other changes you need to the print settings. You’ll also see a preview of your envelope(s). Choose Print .

Save Your Envelope

In Word on both Windows and Mac, you can save the envelope document you created using File > Save or Save As. Choose a location, give your document a name, and select Save. Then simply reopen to edit and reuse your envelope Word document.

Now that you know how to print on an envelope in Word, take a look at how to create labels in Word from a Microsoft Excel sheet or how to make a greeting card in Word.