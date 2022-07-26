Microsoft Office PowerPoint is still commonly used for creating graphic presentations in corporate and education all over the world. Millions of people use it on a daily basis. Although it’s fairly software, creating a presentation takes time. So why not speed up the process and use Powerpoint keyboard shortcuts to improve your workflow?

The list of shortcuts presented here is only a small portion of all the shortcuts available. In this article, we try to keep only to the most frequently used keyboard PowerPoint shortcuts. Other shortcuts might be more task-specific and useful in only a handful of situations, so we won’t bother with them.

Table of Contents

Keep in mind that these shortcuts will work in all PowerPoint versions. You don’t have to install the latest version in order to use them.

That said, make sure to also check out our articles on the best Microsoft Word keyboard shortcuts and the best Microsoft Excel keyboard shortcuts to become a Microsoft Office power user.

1. General PowerPoint Keyboard Shortcuts

These PowerPoint shortcut keys will help you navigate the ribbon, open and close presentations, or switch between multiple presentations. You might already be familiar with some of them as they are the same as the shortcuts used in other apps or web browsers.

Ctrl+N Create a new presentation. Ctrl+O Open already existing presentation Ctrl+S Saves a presentation that is currently open Alt+F2 or F12 Opens a Save As dialog box Ctrl+Q Save and close a presentation Ctrl+W or Ctrl+F4 Close currently active presentation F1 Opens the Help panel F7 Check spelling F10 or Alt Turns the key tips on and off Ctrl+F1 Expand or collapse the ribbon Ctrl+F2 Enter Print Preview mode Ctrl+Tab Switch between multiple opened presentations Ctrl+Z Undo the last action Ctrl+Y Redo the last action Ctrl+F Open the find dialog box Alt+G Navigate to the Design tab Alt+A Navigate to the Animation tab Alt+K Navigate to the Transition tab Alt+S Navigate to the Slide Show tab Alt+F Navigate to the File menu Alt+H Navigate to the Home tab Alt+N Open the Insert tab Alt+W Navigate to the View tab Alt+R Open the Review Tab Alt+X Navigate to the Add-ins tab

2. Selecting and Navigating through PowerPoint Presentation

This group of shortcut keys will help you quickly move through the whole presentation and select the text, boxes, slides, or only certain objects within the slides. Instead of using your mouse, opt for keyboard shortcuts, it will save you a lot of time.

Home Go to the beginning of a line in a textbox, or to the first slide in the presentation End Go to the end of a line in a textbox, or to the last slide in the presentation Page Up Go to the previous slide Page Down Go to the next slide Ctrl+Up Arrow Move a slide in your presentation up Ctrl+Down Arrow Move a slide in your presentation down Ctrl+Shift+Up Arrow Move a slide to the beginning of the presentation Ctrl+Shift+Down Arrow Move a slide to the end of the presentation Ctrl+A Select all slides in a presentation (in slide sorter view), all texts in text boxes, or all objects on a slide Tab Move to the next object in the slide, or select it Shift+Tab Move to the previous object in the slide, or select it Alt+Q Navigate to Tell me what you want to do

3. Formatting and Editing the PowerPoint Presentation

After you are done creating a presentation, you can concentrate on making it look good. Format your PowerPoint presentation or edit it quickly with these keyboard shortcuts. Also, remember you can always get started with a professional PowerPoint template to save even more time.

Ctrl+C Copy the selected text, objects in slide, or slides in presentation Ctrl+X Cut the selected text, objects in slide, or slides in presentation Ctrl+V Paste previously copied or cut text, objects, or slides Delete Delete the previously selected text, object, or a slide Ctrl+Backspace Delete a word to the left Ctrl+Delete Delete a word to the right Ctrl+B Bold the selected text. Press again to remove bold Ctrl+I Make the selected text Italic. Press again to remove the Italic Ctrl+U Underline the selected text. Press again to remove the underline Ctrl+E Align the selected text to the center Ctrl+L Align the selected text to the left Ctrl+R Align the selected text to the right Ctrl+J Justify the selected text Ctrl+T Open the font dialog box for the selected text object Ctrl+G Group items together Ctrl+Shift+G Ungroup items Ctrl+K (on selected text or object) Insert hyperlink Ctrl+M Insert new slide Ctrl+D Duplicate a selected object or slide Ctrl+Shift+Right Arrow Increase the size of the font Ctrl+Shift+Left Arrow Decrease the size of the font Alt+W then Q CHange the Zoom for the slides Ctrl++ Make the selected text a superscript Ctrl+= Make the selected text subscript Hold Alt + N and then P Insert a Picture Hold Alt+H then S then H Insert a shape Hold Alt+H then L Select a layout for a slide

4. Delivering Your Presentation

Once you’re satisfied with how your PowerPoint presentation turned out, it’s time to deliver it to your coworkers, boss, or teacher. These keyboard shortcuts will help you look professional.

F5 Start the presentation from the beginning Shift+F5 Start the presentation from the current slide Alt+F5 Start the presentation in Presenter View Right Arrow (or Enter) Navigate to the next slide or animation Left Arrow Navigate to the previous slide or animation Home Restart the presentation from the first slide End Quickly go to the last slide S Start or stop playing automatic presentation Slide number+enter Go to a specific slide Ctrl+S Open All Slides dialog box Esc Exit the presentation B or W To pause the presentation and enter a blank (black or white) screen Ctrl+L Change the cursor into a laser dot Ctrl+P Live draw on presentation with a pen E Erase anything drawn with a pen Ctrl+H Hide navigation controls

Use Keyboard Shortcuts

Keep in mind the PowerPoint keyboard shortcuts above are primarily for Windows machines. However, most of them are similar on the Mac as well. While on Windows you need to press Ctrl for most shortcuts, on Mac you will press the Cmd (Command) key instead.

PowerPoint keyboard shortcuts are essential for improving the efficiency of your workflow and you should learn at least the basic ones. However, you will, in time, remember the ones you use the most.

If you find it helpful, you can even print out this list of Powerpoint keyboard shortcuts, and keep it handy next to your workstation. That way you can cast a glance and use the appropriate shortcut at any time.