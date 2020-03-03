Step aside PowerPoint, Google Slides templates can take it from here. Google Slides have been gaining popularity more and more in the last few years and don’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

The cloud-based software app provides users a way to create and format collaborative presentations. Google Slides’ convenient features allow users to save time and effort in their busy day-to-day schedules. Google Slides is also customizable via themes and templates to spice up your presentations with elegance and professionalism.

So where can you get your hands on a few themes for Google Slides? Short of creating your own, there are plenty of websites that offer you custom themes from which to choose. We’ve taken the liberty of putting together a list of the top places you can look to find the perfect theme.

Where To Find Themes For Google Slides

What are the advantages of using Google Slides over PowerPoint anyway? Before giving you sites to check out, let’s go over a few advantages to using Google Slides.

The best reason of all, it’s free.

File saves are automatic while the presentations are being created. Similar to how Google Docs and Sheets are saved while you work. This results in no loss of data.

Access to the entire history, including edits made by other team members.

Collaborations can occur simultaneously on a single presentation. All edits appear instantly while you work.

Chat with your team members while you work.

The templates are saved to cloud storage. This means that you can access your presentation from both desktop and mobile no matter where you are.

Google Slides have been adapted for Chromecast, Hangouts, and AirPlay.

PowerPoint presentations can be easily converted into Google Slides.

Links, videos, YouTube videos, and images are easy to insert directly into the presentation.

Already comes with a gallery of assorted templates.

To find the Google Slide template right for you, here are six websites that can help.

A great place to start when looking for a large assortment of themes for Google Slides is definitely Slides Carnival. Every theme, including PowerPoint templates, are free to use under Creative Commons License Attribution (CCLA). This means that so long as you’re willing to give credit to Slides Carnival in your presentation –something as small as a link back to the website– their themes are available for either personal or commercial use.

There are plenty of theme categories to choose from like Formal, Creative, Elegant, and Business to name a few. If uncertain about what you’re looking for, you could always look through their available themes via color choice.

Slides Carnival attempts to publish around one or two new templates each month and suggests that you follow them on Facebook and Twitter to keep updated.

Primarily a site for PowerPoint templates, Slide Model has dipped their toes into the Google Slides game. Slide Model offers around fifteen dozen free themes for Google Slides, most of which are educational or business related. Of course, there is a catch.

You’ll need to sign-up for a Slide Model account. Don’t worry though, it too is free. One of the perks to signing up aside from the offered themes for Google Slides is that you’ll receive additional free slides weekly. You can even keep track of all your favorites making them easy to find and download at any time.

When looking to create successful Google presentations, Slidesmash has you covered. In addition to over 40,000 for PowerPoint and Keynote, Slidesmash is another website with free to download and use Google Slides.

Choose from an assortment of slides including Holiday and Watercolor themes. There are sixty color themes, including dark and light versions, and the site hosts a blog full of helpful tips and tricks to bring out the best in your presentation.

Most of their slides are interchangeable between PowerPoint, Keynote, and Google Slides, so chances are good that if you find a theme you like, you’ll be able to make it work.

Not unlike Slides Carnival, SlidesGo is an excellent place to start looking for your next presentation’s theme. SlidesGo is always pumping out new and original themes monthly and separates them based on their use.

You can view all slides by Most Popular, Education, Medical, and Multi-purpose. Most of the themes are truly something unique and special. Certain themes for Google Slides, like Chalkboard Background and Tech Startup, really stand out in color and imagery. Of course, like the others on this list, every one of their slides is free.

Open-source themes for Google Slides more your thing? Slides Gala has handpicked open source templates, themes, and decks to help you pull off the perfect presentation.

They tout their theme choices as being made with thoughtful design, a professional appearance, and compelling content. They consistently add additional templates regularly and even offer advice on how to start your own blog. Talk about multi-tasking.

Slides Gala offers up eight different choices for themes for Google Slides: Business, Creative, Playful, Formal, Startup, Elegant, Inspirational, and Simple. You’re sure to find something worthy of note for an upcoming presentation.

Not actually a website dedicated to downloadable themes, Graphic Mama acts as more of a themes blog site. She will rank themes and provide lists of the best ones available to you at the current time of posting. Not just themes but all forms of visual content, graphic design, and illustrations.

That being said, she does offer you around ten Google Slides themes of her own design. Not only this but there’s even a recently written blog post on The Best Free Google Slides Templates to Grab in 2020. Seeing as you’re currently looking for a theme, that blog post could help you find the best ones out there. It pulls from multiple sites that offer Google Slides themes including from those already listed.

Where do YOU get your themes for Google Slides from? Let us know in the comments.