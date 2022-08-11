One way to enjoy your browsing experience is by customizing your web browser. If you use Google Chrome, you have several ways to make your favorite browser fit your style, mood, or preference.

From using a theme to automatically changing the background daily to arranging your New Tab page, here’s how to customize Google Chrome and make it your own.

Table of Contents

1. Use a Google Chrome Theme

One of the quickest and easiest ways to customize Google Chrome is with a theme. This applies to your entire Chrome window including your tabs and New Tab page.

You can browse themes by visiting the Chrome Web Store and selecting Themes below the Search box on the left.

You can also go directly to the Theme section of the Store from your Chrome browser settings.

Select the three dots on the top right of Chrome and pick Settings . Choose Appearance on the left. Pick Theme at the top to head to the Chrome Web Store.

You can choose from all sorts of themes. From dark and black to splashes of color to cool cars to pretty flowers, you’ll see many options.

Pick a theme, select Add to Chrome, and enjoy your new scenery.

2. Pick a Color Scheme

If you decide not to use a Chrome theme, you can still change your browser window color. You have two places from which to access this feature.

Pick a Scheme in the Chrome Settings

Open your Settings using the three dots on the top right. Choose You and Google on the left. Pick Customize Profile . Choose a color scheme below Pick a Theme Color .

Pick a Scheme on the New Tab Page

Open the New Tab page. Select Customize Chrome or the Customize This Page (pencil) icon. Pick Color and Theme . Choose a color scheme and select Done .

Each color scheme includes two colors. There’s a darker color for the window and tabs and a lighter color for your active tab.

3. Choose Your Fonts

To customize your fonts, you can not only pick the sizes, but the styles as well.

Open your Settings using the three dots on the top right. Choose Appearance on the left. On the right, you’ll see an option to select the Font Size . Medium is the recommended size, but you can pick from Very Small, Small, Large, and Very Large as well.

Below that setting, select Customize Fonts . You can then use the sliders at the top to set your font and minimum font to exact sizes. Beneath those settings, you can choose a font style for Standard Font, Serif Font, Sans-Serif Font, and Fixed-Width Font.

As you make your changes in the Customize Fonts section, you’ll see examples.

4. Adjust the Page Zoom

By default, all pages display at 100 percent. This is another setting you can change and is helpful if you struggle a bit to read web pages.

Open your Settings using the three dots on the top right. Choose Appearance on the left. On the right, use the drop-down list next to Page Zoom to select the amount of zoom.

5. Select an Avatar

If you log into Chrome with your Google account, you’ll see your avatar on the top-right corner of the window. With it, you can manage your sync, access your Google account, or sign out.

If you would like to use a different avatar than the one assigned to your Google account, this is doable.

Open your Settings using the three dots on the top right. Choose You and Google on the left. Pick Customize Profile . Choose an avatar below Pick an Avatar .

6. Customize the New Tab Page

Along with personalizing your Chrome window, fonts, and page zoom, you can customize the New Tab page.

To see your options, open a New Tab page and select Customize Chrome or the Customize This Page (pencil) icon on the lower right.

Choose a Background

The New Tab page in Chrome is nice for doing a quick Google search or your favorite websites. With this comes customizing the background.

In the pop-up window, pick Background on the left. You can upload a photo of your own or choose a category like Earth, art, or geometric shapes.

If you go with a category, you can select a specific background image from that collection. To have your background change automatically each day, turn on the toggle for Refresh Daily . You’ll then see a new image from that category daily when you open Chrome.

Select Done when you finish.

Select Your Shortcuts

You can create your own shortcuts, see your most visited sites, or hide the shortcuts.

In the pop-up window, pick Shortcuts on the left. Select the option on the right you want to use for the shortcuts. Pick Done when you finish.

Add, Rearrange, or Remove Shortcuts

You can add, rearrange, or remove shortcuts from your New Tab page easily.

If you choose My Shortcuts above, use the Add Shortcut icon below the Search box to enter a Name and URL for a website.

To rearrange the sites, simply drag and drop. To remove one, use the three dots on the top right to pick Remove.

If you choose Most Visited Sites above, you’ll see websites you open regularly automatically appear below the Search box. You cannot rearrange these sites, but to remove one, select the X on the top right of it.

View Cards

Google Chrome offers what it calls Cards that appear at the bottom of your New Tab page. As long as you’re signed into your Google account, you can choose to see recent recipes or shopping carts.

In the pop-up window, pick Cards on the left. Select Customize Cards and then use the toggles to show the types of cards you want. If you change your mind later, return to this spot and choose Hide All Cards . Pick Done when you finish.

Recipe cards display for recipes you searched for using Google and recently viewed. Cart cards display for retailers you’ve visited and added items to your cart but didn’t complete the checkout process.

Cards give you a quick and easy way to revisit those recipes or carts.

These features and options can help you personalize Chrome. For more, look at how to make Chrome your default browser on Mac and iOS or how to enable dark mode in Chrome for use in apps like Google Docs.