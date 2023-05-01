Wondering how to redeem a code on Xbox One or your Xbox Series X|S? If you’re lucky enough to have been gifted an Xbox code or gift card — or if you have an Xbox subscription code — you might find yourself unsure of how to redeem it. There are several ways to do this, so keep reading and we’ll show you the top 5 ways to redeem a Xbox code.

How to Redeem a Xbox Code on Your Console

The easiest way to redeem a Xbox code or gift card is to do it directly via your Xbox console. Whether you’ve got an Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox 360, it’s a simple process that should only take you a couple of minutes to complete.

Table of Contents

Redeeming a code on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

Turn on your console and press the Xbox button . Select Store .

From the left-hand menu, select Redeem .

Enter your 25-character code, then select Check code .

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Redeeming a Code on Xbox 360

Got an older console? No worries; it’s easy to redeem a code on your Xbox 360.

Turn on your console and press the Guide button on the controller. Select Games & Apps > Redeem Code . Enter your 25-character code. Follow the on-screen prompts to finish redeeming your code.

How to Redeem a Xbox Code on a Windows PC

If you’re at your PC or away from your Xbox console, it might be more convenient to redeem your Xbox code on your PC. There are a couple of ways you can do that, including using the Xbox app for Windows or through the Microsoft Store.

Redeeming an Xbox Code in the Xbox Windows App

It’s easy to redeem an Xbox code via the Xbox app for Windows but bear in mind that you’ll need to ensure you have the Xbox app for Windows installed on your PC before you get started. Also, note that these instructions are only for the Xbox Windows app, as you can’t currently redeem a code on the Xbox app for mobile.

Press the Start button and enter Xbox into the search bar, then choose the Xbox app from the results shown. Once the app is open, select your gamerpic (at the top left).

Select Settings .

Under Redeem a code , choose Redeem .

Enter your 25-character code.

Select Next , then follow the on-screen prompts.

Redeeming a Xbox Code in the Microsoft Store

If you don’t have the Xbox app for Windows installed on your PC — or you’re using a work or friend’s PC that doesn’t have the app, you can redeem your code in the Microsoft Store.

Press the Start button and type Store into the search bar. Choose Microsoft Store from the search results. In the top right corner of the screen, select your profile picture (you may need to log in if you’re not using your own PC).

Select Redeem code or gift cards .

Enter your 25-character code.

Select Next , then follow the on-screen prompts.

Other Ways to Redeem a Xbox Code

If you don’t want to use any of the above methods, there is one final way you can redeem your Xbox code, and that’s via your PC browser or your browser of choice on your mobile device.

On your phone or PC’s browser, navigate to redeem.microsoft.com. If prompted, log in to your account using your credentials. Enter your 25-character code. Select Next , then follow the on-screen prompts.

What to Do If You Can’t Redeem a Xbox Code

Sometimes you might see an error code or message when trying to redeem your Xbox code. While that can be pretty frustrating, it’s easy to get help if things go wrong.

Code Not Found or Code Damaged/Unreadable

If you can’t redeem your Xbox code, first double-check to make sure you’ve entered it correctly. It’s easy to type one or two digits wrong in a 25-character code — and if your code is damaged or scratched, it might be hard to see the characters. Note that codes don’t contain any of the following characters: A, E, I, O, U, L, S, 0, 1, 5. If you’re sure you’ve entered your code correctly, and that the code is valid and hasn’t already been redeemed, you can contact Microsoft Support. If another player gifted you the code, you can contact them and ask them to cancel the purchase by going to their Order history and selecting Cancel item . If you purchased a physical code, take it back to the place you purchased it from to explain that it couldn’t be redeemed, and they should refund you.

Code Already Redeemed Error Message

Don’t panic if you receive an error message saying your code has already been redeemed.

First, check your order history to ensure it hasn’t already been redeemed on your account. If you’ve got more than one Microsoft account or a different Xbox gamertag, make sure you didn’t redeem the code on your other account or gamertag. It’s also worth checking that another member of your household didn’t already redeem the code. If you’re sure your code hasn’t already been redeemed but it isn’t working, you can contact the person who gifted you the code and ask them to cancel the purchase by going to their Order history and selecting Cancel item . Or, if you purchased a physical code, take it back to where you bought it from and explain the problem to receive a refund.

Code Doesn’t Match Your Country/Region Error Message

You’ll see this error message if the code purchased is for use in a different country/region than the one your account is set to. You can only redeem codes for use in the same region as your account, so bear this in mind when purchasing codes from any third-party retailers. If somebody from another country gifted you the code, they can sign in to their Order history and select Cancel item. They’ll then be able to resend you the code using the correct country/region for your account.

Code Not Activated Error Message

Sometimes a code hasn’t been activated before you purchase it. If you receive this error message, get in touch with the retailer you bought the code from and ask them to activate it for you.

As you’ve seen, there are a number of ways to redeem a Xbox code. Choose the one that works best for you, and if you run into any issues redeeming your code, follow the above guide to resolve your issues. If all else fails, you can contact Microsoft support for assistance.