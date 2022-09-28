The new PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium tiers give gamers many games to play as soon as they set up their PlayStation 5. You don’t even have to buy something from the store – there are about 400 video games to pick from right off the bat. The subscription service’s game catalog is a great value for gamers, with even more monthly games added as time goes on.

While almost all games are good, it can be overwhelming to decide what to play. So we’ve put together a list of the best PS Plus Premium games you don’t want to miss. This selection focuses mainly on more modern titles rather than PSP or PS3 games.

Table of Contents

Stray

Stray is by far the most recent game on this list. If you haven’t heard of it, you play as a lost cat in a post-apocalyptic city inhabited entirely by robots. Much of the game is about exploring the desolate streets and solving the mystery of what happened to the humans, but you must also find a way back home to your family.

Annapurna Interactive, the publisher behind Stray, is well-known for making out-there games. Still, there’s just something about having a dedicated “meow” button that appeals to the deepest part of any gamer. So if you’re in a slump that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can’t seem to break, try Stray. It’s a breath of fresh air in a somewhat stale gaming environment.

Returnal

Returnal likes to make you suffer. It’s a Metroidvania that truly earns the title of Souls-like, especially with the high level of difficulty it presents; of course, that’s to be expected in any roguelike game. Returnal is a lot of fun, with tight, intense gameplay that makes the most of the PS5’s haptic feedback. But you will die a lot, and mastering the game means practicing.

Co-op and multiplayer elements, too, can make the game slightly less difficult. Returnal looks better than most, but it can be tough to admire the scenery while running for life. Don’t let the talk of difficulty deter you.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved and best games of all time. No one will argue that. The remastered version for PlayStation 5 is even better, especially with the DLC that gives you a glimpse into Yuffie’s story.

Gone are the retro visuals from the original PSOne title, replaced with crisp graphics you’d expect from a PS5 game. Instead, the story is deep and immersive, and the gameplay is a mixture of the real-time and turn-based combat that you’d expect from a JRPG. Remaking Final Fantasy VII is one of the best moves Sony could have made, and you owe it to yourself to try it out.

Fallout 76

The MMO equivalent of Fallout is free to play for fans with a PlayStation Plus account. Sure, while the game might have been a disaster when it was released, Bethesda has put a ton of work into revamping it into something worth trying out. Daily events, a vast amount of content, and a brand-new world to explore make Fallout 76 a game you should play.

It’s part of the PS Plus Extra tier. You won’t get anything besides the game (although there is a game-specific subscription you can pay for), but if you get a few friends together, Fallout 76 will provide you with hours of fun.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is a standout story. You take the role of an unnamed character stuck in a time loop, and you have a few minutes each play session to explore the universe around you before the star you’re orbiting goes supernova. Each bit of information you learn can be used in the following sequences, saving you time. It’s reminiscent of Nintendo’s Majora’s Mask.

It’s a fun, unique experience among games. It won’t take long to beat, but that makes it the perfect game to play between longer titles like God of War or Guardians of the Galaxy.

Shenmue 3

If you’re an older gamer, you remember the Shenmue series. It first got its start on Dreamcast, and its gameplay is similar to the Yakuza games of today. Shenmue 3 is the last in the series and a solid conclusion to a beloved cult classic. While it still feels a little dated compared to modern games, if you’ve played the first few Shenmue games, you should play Shenmue 3 just to finish the series.

Plus, it’s just a fun game with a great story. Of course, the gameplay is important, but sometimes a great story is all you need.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an indie title that takes inspiration from old classic games. There are more Legend of Zelda references than you can shake a stick at. The gameplay is a shop simulator; you dive into the dungeon, collect loot, and then sell it to your store’s customers. You must figure out prices, keep an eye out for thieves, and deal with low stock.

It’s a short game, no more than nine hours – but you will love every second of it. It’s a lot of fun and a great departure from the more traditional gameplay style in titles like Warhammer: Chaosbane.

The new tiers of PlayStation Plus come with an impressive games list, but sometimes the best games are those that are sometimes overlooked. Next time you find yourself in a gaming slump, try one of these seven titles.