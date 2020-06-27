The Nintendo 64 was a console graced with dozens of rare, unique titles. Now, some 18 years after the last game was released for the console, collectors scour flea markets, online marketplaces, and other outlets for titles missing from their collection.

If you’re curious about how far some people will go to complete their collection, you need look only as far as the rarest (and most valuable) N64 games. The console produced some true hidden treasures that fetch a tremendous price on the market—and many of those are next to impossible to find today.

Whether you are a collector or just someone poking around a bit of gaming history, these are the rarest N64 games.

Turok: Rage Wars Grey Cart

Turok is one of the most popular titles on the Nintendo 64, but Rage Wars did not receive the same acclaim. For starters, it isn’t considered a canonical entry in the series. It also put more emphasis on multiplayer than the other games, but this was hindered by a game-breaking bug.

The original version of Turok: Rage Wars released in a black cartridge. Once the bug was discovered, Acclaim released a fix. The corrected version of the game released on a grey cartridge.

Collectors have recently come to realize the value of the gray cart. While a version of the game on a black cart can be had for as little as $12, a gray cartridge can cost $350 or more.

Starcraft 64

Real-time strategy games have never been wildly popular on consoles, but especially not in the Nintendo 64 era. Starcraft 64 earned acclaim thanks to a simplified control scheme (and a spot on Toonami that attracted many young gamers.)

It wasn’t until the release of Starcraft II on PC that the N64 version of the original title became popular. As the game didn’t have widespread popularity to begin with, it was already difficult to find. Now a copy will run you around $35 on eBay.

Don’t let the low cost fool you, though. Starcraft 64 is one of the rarest N64 games in the lineup that can be hard to come by.

Stunt Racer 64

The N64 era saw quite a few limited run releases, including some games that were only released in specific locations. Stunt Racer 64 is one of these games. It was only available through Blockbuster. Although not as pricey as some of the other games on this list, it can be tough to find.

While a loose cartridge can be found with relative ease, collectors looking for a complete in-box copy will pay through the nose for the privilege, with prices reaching as high as $600. A complete copy of Stunt Racer 64 is one of the rarest N64 games out there.

Bomberman 64: The Second Attack

Bomberman 64 wasn’t the most popular game out there, even though it was still a lot of fun. Other entries in the series saw more critical and commercial praise. Despite this, Hudson Soft released another game on the N64 right at the end of the console’s lifespan.

Due to its late release, a lot of retailers did not carry it in stores. Copies range anywhere from $25 and up, but a sealed version of the game can cost well over $1,000.

Clay Fighter 63 ½ Sculptor’s Cut

Another Blockbuster exclusive, Clay Fighter 63 ½ now considered one of the rarest N64 games of all time. While you can find a loose cartridge for “reasonable” prices, a complete in-box version will make even the most dedicated collector blanche at the price.

The Sculptor’s Cut isn’t too different from the main game, but adds a few additional characters. Today, a copy of the game in the box will run you around $1,100, while a complete copy with the manual might make it cost as much as $1,700 or more.

The reason for this rarity is because it was a Blockbuster exclusive. As a result, it can be nearly impossible to find a manual and/or box in good condition.

Super Bowling

The idea of a bowling game isn’t too uncommon today. After all, Wii Bowling set the standard for what to expect on a home console. In the late 90s and early 2000s, bowling wasn’t a popular type of game on home consoles.

Super Bowling came out just before the launch of the Gamecube, so it lost a lot of sales to the upcoming console. Given that it appealed to such a niche audience to begin with, the game is understandably one of the rarest N64 games and hard to find.

Today, you can get a copy of Super Bowling for a bit over $100 for just the cartridge, but a complete in-box copy might cost anywhere from $300 to $600.

Hey You, Pikachu!

Hey You, Pikachu! Was an odd game to begin with. It used a microphone that plugged into the N64 and allowed the player to speak with Pikachu, asking him to perform certain tasks and interact on a level never before seen. It came out near the end of the N64’s lifespan and capitalized on the popularity of the Pokemon franchise.

Unfortunately, it didn’t achieve the same levels of acclaim as other games. One of the reasons was that it lacked a storyline. The other was that the technology just wasn’t there—despite the microphone addition, Hey You, Pikachu! didn’t work great.

While finding a copy of the cartridge isn’t particularly difficult, finding a complete copy of the game with the working microphone and other attachments is not quite so easy. A complete in-box copy can run as high as $450.

What is your favourite rarest N64 game? Let us know in the comments below.