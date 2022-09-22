PlayStation Plus has always offered a lot of value: online connectivity, monthly free games, and much more. And while you could always expect newer titles like Ghost of Tsushima to drop on PS Plus, the recent change to include the Extra and Premium Tiers have added many classic titles to the lineup.

You can download some of these titles and play them directly, but you can only stream others. Either way, it’s a great chance to revisit older favorites that never received a remake or remaster. These are some of the best PlayStation 2 games available now.

Table of Contents

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Cloud 2 was the follow up to the critically acclaimed Dark Cloud, but it sets itself apart in many ways. First, the Invention System takes the classic JRPG system of searching for new items and gives it a twist; instead of trying to find new weapons, you make them yourself. The system lets you make hundreds of different items.

Dark Cloud 2 offers players more than 100 hours of gameplay, and now it also includes a Trophy system and uprendering to make it look just as great now as it did when it was first released years ago. It’s included with the PS Plus Premium subscription, but you can also pick it up for just $14.99 if you don’t want to pay for a subscription service.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is from the studio behind Ico, one of the most iconic games in the PlayStation 2 library. The storytelling is incredible, especially for a game with so few lines of dialogue. Instead, the atmosphere tells the story: a kingdom fallen to ruin, inhabited by massive beings just as beautiful as they are deadly. Your goal is to take down the creatures by any means necessary, typically traversing their bodies to reach the weak points as they do everything to swat you off.

Shadow of the Colossus was a game unlike anything made before it was first released, and many titles have drawn inspiration from the game. It’s worth a revisit now, especially if you consider video games to be art pieces in and of themselves. If you played The Last Guardian, it owes much of what it is to Shadow of the Colossus.

Final Fantasy X

While the Final Fantasy series has always been popular, Final Fantasy X and the success of the PlayStation 2 launched the franchise to another level. Final Fantasy X and its spin-off/sequel Final Fantasy X-2 are available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. While this is the upgraded PS4 version of the game, it maintains the original spirit of the PS2 version – it just looks better.

Explore the world as Tidus and experience the glory of the Sphere Grid (one of the Final Fantasy franchise’s best level-up systems) as you fight to defeat Sin. It’s a touching story with genuinely excellent music. Of course, if FFX isn’t your favorite, you can also play the original Final Fantasy VII as part of the PS Plus Extra tier.

Rogue Galaxy

Seriously: space pirates, anime-style graphics, and open world gameplay? Rogue Galaxy is basically Treasure Planet: the Game, and what a game it is. It might be closely related to Dark Cloud – there are a lot of rumors that Rogue Galaxy is the finished product of the development of Dark Cloud 3.

If you like innovative JRPGs, Rogue Galaxy is a must-play title. Combat is real-time, and there’s no loading time between exploration and combat. Everything flows seamlessly from one to another, and the Revelation Flow system is reminiscent of the Sphere Grid in many ways. Oh, and the cartoon visuals make it a unique experience that ages much better than more polygonal titles.

Jak Trilogy

This one is cheating a little bit, especially since it’s multiple games at once – but no self-respecting gamer should miss out on Jak and Daxter and the subsequent titles. They hail from the age of mascot platformers that dominated the early 2000s, but they’re also some of the best Sony-exclusive titles. This isn’t a game you’ll not find on Xbox Game Pass.

The Jak Trilogy follows Jak, an elf-like creature, as he attempts to reverse an experiment gone wrong on his best friend – an experiment that turned him into a little weasel. The three are a mix of puzzle solving and sci-fi action games and are well worth spending a weekend playing.

Devil May Cry

All of your favorite action games, from Batman to Miles Morales, owe a debt of gratitude to the originals. The Devil May Cry franchise paved the way for modern action games unlike anything before them and packed to the brim with fast-paced gunslinging and exploration. You play as the demon hunter Dante as he fights hordes of demons and overcomes some serious daddy issues.

The first three games are included in the Devil May Cry collection on PlayStation Plus. They’re not long games – about seven hours each – but you will have a blast with the experience. Pun intended. If you haven’t played these before, give them a shot and see how you like them, then check out the next two entries in the franchise.

Wild Arms 3

Wild Arms has always been a bit of an outlier – a cult classic game among a swarm of much more popular RPGs. It’s set on a desert planet with western motifs, so if you’re looking for a break from the usual fantasy, this is one you don’t want to miss. One of the unique elements is the map. Rather than opening up as you find new locations, you have to ask and search using a built-in GPS.

There’s a deep, rich story to the game, which you can explore over the 30.5 hour main story, although you can expect 50+ hours of gameplay if you try to complete everything. If you like RPGs, check this one out.

The PlayStation 2 might not have been home to many indie games, but it did have a massive number of blockbuster titles that modern gaming distinctly lacks. The good news is that you can play them all on your PlayStation 5 through the new PS Plus tiers, and you should take advantage of that chance.