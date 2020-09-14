Sometimes you might feel that itch to start playing a brand new game, yet maybe you don’t want to spend the money on one. Thankfully, free-to-play games are bigger than ever, and there are lots of options out there to download. Many of them can even rival the games you have to pay for.

When it comes to free PS4 games, though, what you get can sometimes be a mixed bag. It’s hard to know if what you’re downloading is going to be a quality game, or something you can tell little effort was put into.

So you don’t have to spend your time doing trial and error just to find a game to play, here is a list of the best free PS4 games you can download right now.

If you’re in the mood to see what the hype for battle-royale games is all about, Apex Legends is a great place to get that fix. And, moreover, it’s entirely free to start playing. This game became popular as an alternative to Fortnite, and it sets itself apart from this and other battle royale games with its truly fast-paced action and tight controls.

Apex Legends is played as a first-person shooting game, where you play in a three-person squad among 20 other teams. Another innovative feature of this game is a ping communication system, which allows you to talk to your teammates even if you don’t have a microphone to use.

If you’re a fan of MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) games like League of Legends or Dota 2, this one will be right up your alley. It works extremely similarly to these games, where you play in a team of five other players against an opposing team.

This game revolves around using several different gods or goddesses from different religious pantheons, such as Greek or Egyptian. The game uses figures from mythology as playable characters, and you have special attacks and powers to use as each.

Smite is one of the most played MOBA games out there, so it’s definitely worth a try if you like strategic, team-based PS4 games.

Looking for a game to play similar to Destiny? Or maybe you just like sci-fi shooting games? Warframe is a third-person perspective game which involves exploring an open world as an alien race called Tenno. These beings use robot-armor, called Warframes, which provide abilities and weapons.

You can play through missions solo, or you can team up with up to four other people to complete them. You also gain experience from missions which help you to upgrade your Warframe.

This free-to-play PS4 game is also nice in that it really tries to avoid giving those who pay for features in the game too much of an advantage. You can get every item or upgrades completely in-game if you play enough.

This game is based on the Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms city of the same name. For fans of massively multiplayer online role-playing games, Neverwinter is an amazing option for hours of gameplay.

Neverwinter is very heavily story-based, and provides simple gameplay for an intriguing yet casual experience. You can choose from eight different classes from Dungeons & Dragons to play as and explore Neverwinter, with different powers and abilities for each.

Fighting and platform games come together in this colorful 2D world, similar in gameplay to Super Smash Bros. It’s also just as easy to pick up, with simple yet satisfying controls.

Your goal is to knock your opponent off the stage by damaging their character. You have multiple lives that get depleted each time you’re knocked off, and whoever runs out first loses. You can choose from 50 characters to play, and there are also different skins available that allow you to play as characters from multiple other franchises, such as WWE, Tomb Raider, Adventure Time, and Steven Universe.

DC Universe lets you create your own superhero (or villain), and play in the world of DC comics. You can interact with well-known heroes and villains and explore the famous areas of the DC universe.

This game is an action-based MMO game, combining compelling DC universe-based plots with familiar MMO style gameplay. Best of all, it’s completely free to play. Even though the game has been around for awhile, it’s still getting regular updates and has an active user base.

You’ll be able to spend tons of time in this free PS4 game, and if you’re a superhero fan, this is for sure worth looking into. It’s an extremely unique game that stays interesting no matter how long you play.

The Fallout franchise is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular out there. Fallout Shelter was created as a small spinoff game that plays as a simulation where you manage (you guessed it) a fallout shelter.

It’s a great free PS4 game if you like simulators, or need a break from playing the rest of the Fallout franchise. The game does include some in-game microtransactions to reduce the time spent waiting for things to happen, but if you have some time on your hands and can be patient, you can play the game 100% free.