Your gadgets are only as good as their battery life. If you can’t live without being connected and online at all times, you should invest in a powerful charger that can quickly restore your device’s power levels to the maximum.

Back in the day, every device you owned had a different charging cable to go with it. Today when you can use one USB-C cable to power up most of your gadgets, it’s time to buy a GaN charger and enjoy.

Table of Contents

What’s a GaN Charger and Why Do You Need One?

With more power-hungry devices appearing every day, the technology behind charging is evolving as well. Today, traditional wall chargers face a lot of competition: wireless chargers, environmentally-friendly solar charging options, and finally, the GaN fast chargers.

GaN stands for Gallium Nitride – a type of material used to make power electronics. It’s a semiconductor that runs cooler than standard charger components like silicon. Thanks to this material, the manufacturers can increase the charger’s efficiency while reducing the size and weight of their product.

GaN chargers are known for their fast-charging capabilities. They can charge your devices up to 3 times faster than a traditional wall charger due to the higher power density. Basically, these chargers provide more power to the device while charging.

Thanks to the material used to make them, GaN-type chargers are smaller and lighter than traditional, mostly silicon-based chargers. GaN chargers are also compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. They’re compatible with both USB-C and USB-A devices, making them a versatile choice for an all-in-one travel charger.

In this article, I’ll share the results of testing two different GaN chargers – the Ugreen 65W travel-oriented model and the VOLTME 140W powerful compact charger. We’ll compare them in terms of charging speed, power delivery, portability, and of course, pricing to see whether you should buy one of these chargers to use and take it with you on your next trip.

Ugreen 65W GaN Charger For Travel

Our first contestant is the 65W GaN multi-port travel charger by Ugreen. Here’s the full list of tech specifications of this power adapter:

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.25in (6.5 x 6.5 x 3.2cm)

Weight: 7.4oz (210g)

Total USB ports: three – two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port

Input: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 1.8A Max

Max power output: 65W (for single-port charging)

Type of plug: US, EU, UK switchable plugs

Multi-protection: short circuit protection, over-voltage protection, thermal guard to overheat protection, overcurrent protection, power dispenser system, overcharge protection

Compatibility: Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Dell XPS, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPad, Galaxy S23, Google Pixel, Apple Watch Ultra, Steam Deck, and more – you can see the full list of compatible devices on the Ugreen website

Price: from $52.99 (currently on sale) on the Ugreen website or $55.99 on Amazon.

Design & Unpacking

The key selling point of this GaN charger is its size. It’s tiny and light for a 65W charger and, from the get-go, looks just like your regular USB-C charger that you’d use with your smartphone. It weighs about 7.4oz with the US adaptor on.

Like the Ugreen Nexode line, this Ugreen GaN charger follows the same color pattern: a two-tone look with a matte black charger’s body and grey side plates. On one side, you’ll see the Ugreen branding, while the max wattage is listed on the other side of the charger.

The charger’s body feels solid and is made of quality materials, so you don’t have to worry about tossing it around in your bag when traveling. Inside the box, you’ll find three interchangeable plus – for the US (with foldable prongs), EU, and UK sockets. Changing them is extremely easy – press the button on top of the charging block, and replace one plug with another.

Together with the charger block, you’ll receive a Ugreen-branded carrying pouch. This reinforces the idea of the Ugreen 65W being a perfect travel charger – just put the charging block and all the plugs in the carrying pouch and put it in your bag. That way, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to bring travel adapters with you.

Together with the charger, I received two cables for testing: the Ugreen 100W USB-C cable (Buy on Amazon)and the Ugreen USB-C to Lightning cable (Buy on Amazon). Both of them follow the same style and color pattern as the charger. The cables are nylon braided, which prevents tangling, and have sturdy reinforced connectors to avoid breakage over time.

Ports Selection and Plug Type

The Ugreen travel charger has three charging ports – 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A. You can charge up to three devices simultaneously using the Ugreen GaN charger. For example, when traveling, you can charge your smartphone, your laptop, and your powerbank at the same time.

However, bear in mind that you’ll only get the maximum 65W output if you’re using only one charger’s port at a time. Otherwise, the power output will differ depending on how many ports you’re using simultaneously.

I found that when you want to use the Ugreen adapter as a laptop or desktop charger, the best way is to only use single-port charging. As soon as you start using two ports simultaneously, the max amount of power changes to 45W, and that might not be enough power to charge your laptop efficiently.

Performance & Safety

Using the Ugreen 65W GaN fast charger, I was able to charge my 13-inch MacBook Air from 0% to full in just under an hour (using the single-port charging). This time increased significantly when I tried charging it with my Android phone and a powerbank. However, all gadgets still charged quickly compared to charging them using their native chargers.

The Ugreen 65W charger did get slightly warm when I used the three charging ports simultaneously, but not alarmingly warm. Ugreen is a big brand that specializes in power solutions (like power adapters, charging stations, cables, and more) on par with such brands as Anker with their GaNPrime chargers or Belkin and their BoostCharge line.

All Ugreen gadgets come with an extensive warranty, and the 65W travel charger is no exception – as a buyer, you’ll get the two-year product warranty, as well as the 30-day risk-free trial.

VOLTME Revo 140 PD3.1 GaN Charger

The Revo 140 PD GaN charger by VOLTME isn’t labeled as a travel charger but is just as portable and comes with multiple charging ports to make it easy to charge multiple devices at once. Let’s have a look at the list of technical specs of this GaN wall charger:

Dimensions: 3.05 x 1.24 x 2.89in (7.7 x 3.1 x 7.3cm)

Weight: 10.2oz (289g)

Technology: GaN III/V-Dynamic/PD3.1/QC5/PPS support

Total USB ports: three – two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port

Input: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 2A Max

Max Power Output: 140W (for single-port charging)

Multi-protection: dynamic power protection, short circuit protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, overheating protection, over-current protection

Compatibility: MacBook Pro/Air, HP Elite/Spectre/ZBook, Google Pixelbook, ASUS ROG, iPad, iPhone, Samsung, AirPods and other earbuds, Steam Deck, and more – you can see the full list of compatible devices on the VOLTME website

Color: black, white

Price: $95.99 on Amazon.

Design & Unpacking

The VOLTME 140W is a three-port GaN charger you can plug in and charge up to three devices simultaneously. If you don’t travel to countries that use a different type of plug or use gadgets that require more power, this charger is a great do-it-all option.

The charging block has a matte black finish with VOLTME branding on the side. On the front side of the device, you’ll find the three charging ports. On the back side, you’ll find the plug (non-interchangeable). The charger I received for testing has an EU plug, but the US version comes with foldable prongs that are convenient for transportation.

This is not the smallest charger (even out of the two we tested here), but it’s not particularly heavy, and it’s definitely worth it for the power it’s packing.

I received the VOLTME 140W charger together with the VOLTME Powerlink Moss series USB-c cable. The cable is made of liquid silicone, that is super soft and has a pleasant texture. The cord is covered with a graphene coating that makes it stronger and more flexible and will ultimately make it last longer.

Ports Selection and Plug Type

Even though there’s no choice of a plug here (you only get one plug which you cannot change), I’d still consider the VOLTME 140W GaN a great charger for traveling. It’s still very small and lightweight, and when you’re plugging in only one device, the top USB-C port will provide up to 140W, which is a very impressive amount of power.

The second USB-C port can provide up to 100W, and the USB-A port – up to 22.5W. With this multiport charger, you can plug in multiple gadgets simultaneously and still expect a quick charge.

Performance & Safety

The VOLTME 140W GaN charger delivers exactly what it promises – up to 140W on a single charge or the same amount distributed to multiple gadgets. Thanks to the USB-C PD 3.1 charging technology, the VOLTME 140W managed to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro from zero to 50% in just half an hour.

This charger is definitely my personal choice when it comes to USB-C charging, and it’s still portable enough for me to throw it in a bag whenever I’m going on a trip.

In the few months I spent testing this device, it proved a reliable charger that never failed to keep my devices at full power. This particular model also comes with an 18-month VOLTME warranty.

Which GaN Travel Charger Should You Buy?

The ultimate question is, which one is the best GaN charger to take with you on a trip: the Ugreen 65W or the VOLTME 140W model? Once again, the answer depends solely on your personal needs.

If you’re after the multiple interchangeable plugs and don’t mind having less power, we recommend going with the travel-specific Ugreen 65W charger. However, if you want more power packed in a small-sized charging block and don’t mind paying extra for it, the VOLTME 140W would be the best USB-C accessory for you.

Finally, if you own devices that support wireless charging, you may have to look elsewhere and check out some charging stations for your gadgets.