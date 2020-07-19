Players are always in search of the fastest way to improve their skill at a game. They spend hours searching for the right controller or TV to give them just a few percentage points up on their foes, but often overlook the easiest improvement they can make: their audio.

A high quality gaming headset is a better investment than any soundbar. Headsets provide clear audio quality that lets you hear an enemy approach from behind and enhances the audio experience of any single player game. The question then becomes which headset is the best choice for your budget.

We have compiled a list of the best Xbox One headsets on the market to help you decide which headset is the best pick for your style of gameplay.

SteelSeries is a company on par with the best audio brands, and the Arctis 9X offers some of the best audio performance of any Xbox One headset on the market. This headset weighs in at 13 oz and is also compatible with PS4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.

What sets it apart is its wireless functionality. While the Arctics 9X can be plugged in, no one wants to sit that close to their console, especially if they’re playing on a large television. The battery life lasts for over 20 hours on a single charge. You’ll have plenty of warning when the battery starts to get low, too. There’s no risk of it dropping in the middle of an important match.

The earpieces and headband are designed to be as comfortable as possible. The idea is that you don’t notice them during long gaming sessions. The microphone doesn’t have true noise cancelling, but does a solid job of drowning out ambient sounds.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is a great all-around Xbox One headset that will give you an edge up in multiplayer matches.

The HyperX series is another great option for gaming headsets, especially for those on a budget. While HyperX does have high-priced models, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is an entry-level headset that still provides good audio quality for a much more affordable price.

You won’t get the same bells and whistles you might receive on a higher-priced Xbox One headset, but the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core will still give you a leg up on the competition using just their television speakers.

The headset weighs in at just 7.6 oz, making it one of the lightest options out there. The ear pieces are soft and comfortable for long gaming sessions, and the headset fits almost all head sizes. If you have a small head, a baseball cap can go a long way toward making the headset fit properly.

The microphone can be flipped up and out of the way when not in use. While the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core isn’t wireless, it’s still a solid choice for the gamer on a budget.

It’s rare to see officially licensed gear perform well, but the official Microsoft Xbox One headset is a powerful option that is not only comfortable, but provides decent audio quality at a price that won’t break the bank. The Xbox One Stereo Headset has a unidirectional microphone that clearly captures your voice, but won’t do much for blocking out ambient sound.

While wired, the headset plugs directly into the controller rather than the console. This cuts down on the amount of stray cables you have to contend with. While wireless would be preferable, at this price, a cable is a small sacrifice to make for this level of quality.

The headset is 7.9 oz and uses breathable ear cups that help combat that dreaded ear sweat during long sessions of Halo. One thing to keep in mind is that the light weight is a result of a rather thin build, so the headset can’t stand up to much abuse. If you feel a rage quit coming, don’t throw the headset.

The Microsoft Xbox One Official Headset lacks many of the more advanced functions higher-priced headsets provide, but it is still a great option if you aren’t an audiophile. It also works on a PC if you find yourself switching between the two platforms.

The Arctis 1 marks SteelSeries’ second entry on this list, but it’s well deserved. Finding a wireless gaming headset for less than $100 is a hard feat, although this one makes the mark by only a single cent (thanks, marketing teams.) Better yet, this headset is Microsoft-certified for compatibility not only with Xbox One, but the upcoming Series X consoles.

The Arctis 1 uses 2.4 GHz wireless to provide great audio quality with minimal lag. The microphone can be detached when you don’t need it, and it uses noise-cancelling technology that means your teammates will hear nothing but your voice.

The speakers use the same drivers as the Arctis 7. You’ll be able to make out the sound of footsteps even as explosions roar in the distance. The level of audio detail is impressive for a headset as affordable as this one and will help give you a leg up in tense multiplayer games.

The Arctis 1 headset is comfortable, too. It uses SteelSeries’ AirtWeave ear cushions with breathable fabric. You can wear these for extended gaming periods without much fatigue, and the headband itself is reinforced with steel to give it added durability. With proper care, the Arctis 1 should last for years to come.

Something interesting to note is that while the Xbox one headset is sub-$100, if you’re willing to spend an extra $10, you can buy a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 themed model—something fans of the upcoming title might be excited about.

These four best Xbox One headsets above range in price and performance from high-end to mid-range, but each one is worth your money and will help improve your game.

What is your recommendation for an Xbox One headset? Let us know in the comments below.