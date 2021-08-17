Due to the rise of AI, there are exciting tech announcements for gadgets that you’ll be able to get your hands on no later than 2022. Have a look at some of the best tech we can expect in 2022, while it’s still not too late to start saving money for them as they don’t come cheap.

Smart Home

Smart Home gadgets exist to do your day-to-day chores for you or to improve the security of your home.

Table of Contents

If you find yourself struggling between dreaming of a massive TV but also wanting to save space in your house, the C Seed M1 is the must-have smart home device for you. It’s a TV that unfolds like an envelope and folds back so you can hide it under the floor – all with a push of a button.

Other impressive features of the C Seed M1 include 4K Micro LED technology that ensures vibrant colors and high contrasts and Adaptive Gap Calibration (AGC) that makes borders between the screen’s folding wings completely invisible.

Are you ready to ditch wired chargers? Xiaomi introduces Mi Air Charge technology that allows you to charge your gadgets without plugging them in. Xiaomi Mi Air Charge is a remote wireless charging station that you can place anywhere in your home to charge your gadgets within a radius of several meters. The station is portable and allows charging multiple devices at the same time.

The Pandemic-Inspired Tech

There’s not much that we can thank the pandemic for. However, there are a few interesting gadgets that wouldn’t appear on the market if it wasn’t for Covid-19. They include the following tech innovations scheduled for 2022.

Smart Covid-19 protection is a new reality. Razer offers an intelligent mask that has reusable filters and RGB-friendly adjustable light rings around the ventilation, adding a futuristic touch to the mask’s style and appearance.

The mask includes a wireless charging case with an ultraviolet sterilization system built into it and a built-in microphone and speaker system.

The biggest downside of any smart doorbell system is that it still requires visitors to press the button to activate it.

Arlo Touchless Video Doorbell uses motion and proximity sensing tech to eliminate the need to press the button. When someone gets within a certain distance of the doorbell, it chimes, and the light signals to the visitor that the doorbell is activated.

Gadgets for Your Free Time

The following innovative gadgets will help you get more from your leisure activities – whether you choose to do sports or play video games in your free time.

Upgrade your bicycle with tires that are ready for Mars exploration. The SMART company has invented a smart bike tire that will never go flat. The tire is an eco-friendly alternative to your normal tires. It uses advanced lightweight materials called NiTinol+ that help you maintain the tire shape without ever going flat.

Thanks to these airless, never flat, and “elastic-like rubber + strong like titanium” tires, your bike will now require a lot less maintenance. The company promises that one tire will last your bike its whole life, which may save money in the long term.

If you often spend hours playing games, you know that no matter how hungry you are, it’s never the right time to make a snack, let alone a full-on dinner. KFConsole is here to solve that problem for you. It’s a bucket-shaped gaming console that is a PC with high-quality components, which can also warm chicken wings for you.

The Cooler Master KFConsole is two in one: a custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis with an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element, and a built-in chicken chamber with room for two small wings. KFConsole takes the motto “power your hunger” to a whole new level.

Other Awesome Tech That’s Already Arrived

We’re already halfway through 2021, and it seems like this year isn’t short on tech innovations as well. Among all of the technology advancements already happening, we rounded up a few that hold the most potential.

McLEAR RingPay is a ring used for contactless payments with a single touch. The wearable ring is already available for UK citizens.

The Sony Airpeak S1 is a drone that can carry an Alpha camera system. The drone can hold your entire camera setup while maintaining tiny stature. It’s a perfect gadget for content creators and professional photographers.

Finally, a smart suitcase from Travelmate Robotics. Once activated, it follows you around, eliminating the need to physically carry it and making sure you never lose your luggage again. It’s already available worldwide.

What are some of your favorite futuristic gadgets? If you didn’t find them on our list, do mention them in the comments section below.