The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race is scheduled for 3:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Phoenix Raceway. The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has video broadcast rights for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

You can watch the event online through live TV streaming service providers with NBC in their channel lineup.

Table of Contents

YouTube TV

If you have a YouTube TV subscription or belong to a YouTube TV family group, tune in to NBC’s NASCAR championship live stream on your smartphone (Android or iOS) or computer. Smart TVs and streaming media players like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku also support YouTube TV.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. If you’re a new subscriber, take advantage of the free trial period to stream the NASCAR Championship. Remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends so you don’t get charged.

YouTube TV’s available in the United States only. Outside the U.S., you might be able to access the streaming service using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Here are some of the best VPNs to bypass YouTube TV’s geo-restriction.

Peacock TV

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Championship will air on Peacock through NBC. Although Peacock TV is free, you need a “Premium” or “Premium Plus” subscription to stream live sports and events.

Peacock’s Premium plan costs $4.99/month, while the ad-free Premium Plus subscription costs $9.99/month.

The streaming service offers a special annual subscription for NASCAR fans and lovers. For $19.99/year, you can live stream all things NASCAR and other sports events on your devices. The offer is limited to new subscribers only.

Your streaming device must be within the United States States to access Peacock. The service is also available in the following U.S. territories: Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa. If you have a Peacock subscription outside the U.S., use a VPN to live stream the NASCAR championship.

fuboTV

FuboTV provides access to NBC and hundreds of other live sports channels for $69.99/month. If you don’t have a fuboTV subscription, create an account and enjoy the 7-day free trial. If you’re only interested in the NASCAR Championship, sign up for fuboTV between November 2-8 and cancel your subscription after the championship, so you don’t get billed.

Like Peacock and YouTube TV, NBC on fuboTV is available in the United States and U.S. territories. Use a VPN to sign up and access fuboTV if you don’t reside in the U.S.

Sling TV

A $35/month Blue subscription gets you access to NBC’s NASCAR Championship live stream on all Sling-compatible devices. You get 50% off your first Sling TV subscription if you’re a new user.

Although Sling TV doesn’t always offer free trials, $17.50/month is a reasonable bargain. You might be lucky to get a free trial offer on the signup page, but it isn’t guaranteed.

Sling TV is also exclusive to the United States, so you’ll need a VPN to stream the championship abroad.

Hulu with Live TV

With the Hulu + Live TV plan ($69.99/month), you can watch the NASCAR championship in your home or on the go. The plan is ad-supported—expect to see ads on your screen while streaming NASCAR races. Buy the $75.99/month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan for an ad-free experience.

Note: Hulu is available in the U.S. only, and free trials aren’t available for both Hulu + Live TV plans.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV)

All DirecTV Stream subscriptions include the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) channel. The cheapest DirecTV Stream subscription (Entertainment package) costs $69.99/month. Luckily, there’s a 5-day trial for new customers. You can watch the NASCAR championship on DirecTV for free if you register a new account.

DirecTV Stream works in the United States and U.S. territories—except Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands—without restrictions. Use these free VPN services to access DirecTV Stream in geo-blocked countries or regions.

Stream NASCAR Cup Series Championship Online

These are the best platforms to watch the 2022 NASCAR championship without cable TV. Peacock TV ($4.99) is the cheapest streaming option. Register on streaming platforms with free trial offers—DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Peacock TV—to stream the event for free.

While you await the Championship, catch highlights of the Daytona 500, Cup Playoffs, and previous NASCAR Cup Series races on FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and USA Network.