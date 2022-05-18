Whether you’re subscribing to streaming services or looking for ways to watch events like the Oscars without cable, you should consider getting a TV antenna. Yes, HD TV antennas are a thing, and they can save you a lot of money over time.

Antennas are relatively inexpensive, and as long as you live in an area with great TV signals, you can watch your favorite shows and events. In this article, we’ll show you the best HD TV antennas you can buy for any budget. Get one for your smart TV and watch almost anything you want.

Table of Contents

This is a versatile antenna that can work inside and outside, and it is one of the best in this price range. It is not amplified, but the ClearStream MAX-V still delivers more TV stations than some of its competitors that use amplifiers. You can simply put this antenna anywhere indoors, but for the best result, it’s recommended to attach it to the exterior of your house or keep it in the attic.

The ClearStream MAX-V can catch TV stations in a 60-mile range. It supports 1080p video reception, which is convenient for a home theater. That said, the design of this antenna is nothing special, and it’s a bit bulky. But ClearStream MX-V is still an attractive option given its fantastic performance and good price.

Price range: $60 – $70

If you are searching for a TV antenna with a solid and stable reception, look no further. Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro is easy to set up, and it comes with a built-in signal booster that will ensure the truly supreme reception, catching stations as far as 40 miles away.

It has a detachable 16 feet long coax cable and a three-foot-long USB cable for charging the amplifier. The integrated signal-strength meter will help you decide where to put the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro.

Keep in mind that although considered thin, Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro is a bit bulky. It is also very wide and can be hard to hide behind your smart TV or a bookshelf. There are smaller and thinner antenna options, but Mohu will pull in more over-the-air stations because it has a wider wingspan. It is a perfect choice for suburban areas that need extra help getting more channels.

Price range: $90 – $100

1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna has a flat panel design that can fit perfectly with all interior designs. But don’t think that its small size means less power. This antenna can receive over 40 over-the-air channels from up to 50 miles away. It is a solid choice if you need to catch all local TV stations without paying for a cable or satellite subscription.

The antenna comes with a 20FT long coax cable that will allow you to put it near the window for better reception, even if your smart TV is on the other side of the room. You can choose to power it by an outlet or TV’s USB port. The 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna comes with all the parts, so you won’t need to shop for extra cables or outlets.

Price: $21.99

Antop HD Smart is a double-duty antenna that will serve TV and radio. It has a range of 70 miles, and it can receive 1080p. The antenna itself comes with a 10feet cable and two more coaxial cables, each 5-foot long. The amplifier and the FM antenna are built-in, resulting in a 17-inch antenna that will not be easily concealed. The fact that Antop SBS-301 serves both as a TV and radio antenna doesn’t mean you will have to plug it out and switch devices. It comes with a second output to connect TV and radio simultaneously.

You can hang this antenna to the wall with pins and Velcro patches that you will receive in the box, or you can put it on top of your TV as it comes with a stand. The amplifier of SBS-301 has a Smart Boost system that will let you dial just the right amount of power to watch specific channels. Even though Antop HD Smart Antenna SBS-301 is a solid choice, it has a modest performance for its price range.

Price: $89.99

Mohu Leaf Metro is an inexpensive but very reliable HD TV antenna. It is not an amplified antenna, and its range is only 25 miles, which makes the channel selection very limited. But it does support 1080p reception. It also comes with a cable 10 feet long, which should be enough even for large living rooms.

The Mohu Leaf Metro is a very minimalistic antenna which makes it unobtrusive. It is small and ultra-thin, but it can pull the local channels from all over the city and its surroundings. It is a great antenna if you are an urban apartment dweller.

The Mohu Leaf Metro has a reversible design which means that you can easily fit it with any apartment decor as it has one white and one black side. You can also paint over this antenna to make it match the color of your walls.

Price: $24.99

When the indoor tv antenna is simply not enough, and you need a reception that can only be provided by the outside antenna, Winegard Elite is one of the smartest options on the market. It is a pricey solution, but one that is worth it. This outdoor HDTV antenna is engineered with crowded cities in mind, as well as distant rural areas.

Winegard Elite Outdoor boasts a 70+ mile range to pick up signals from all local broadcast towers. This antenna will ensure you receive the HD signal from all popular tv channels such as CBS, Fox, PBS, and many more. Winegard Elite is optimized for VHF/UHF reception and has a low-noise amplifier. It comes with a USB power cable with a 110V adapter and can be connected to multiple TVs.

Price range: $130 – $160

If you are searching for the absolute best tv experience, Antop AT-800SBS HD Smart Panel Antenna will give you the most. It is a bit pricey, but it works indoors or outdoors, serves TV and radio, and has an 85 miles range.

It supports 1080p reception and has an adjustable amplifier that can filter out interference from the 4G towers. Its design is multi-directional, so you don’t have to point it in a specific direction to get a strong signal reception.

You can connect the Antop AT-800SBS to your OTA streaming device simultaneously as the TV or radio. This is because the antenna has dual connectivity. It is also compatible with TV converter boxes and ultra-high definition (4k) TV sets. By investing in the Antop AT-800SBS, you will get free tv channels from famous networks such as ABC, Univision, NBC, and others.

Price range: $135 – $150

RCA Amplified Ultra-Thin HDTV Antenna is omnidirectional, and it can receive broadcast signals from up to 65 miles away. It is also capable of ensuring the highest quality of the picture and sound as it is compatible with 4k and 8k ultra HD TVs. It comes with a 100`240V power adapter and amplifier. The amplifier has an LTE false signal filter and removes 3G, 4g, and 5G to ensure crystal clear reception.

This antenna also has a free RCA Signal Finder app that helps you find a perfect position in your home. As for design, it’s not much different than the rest of the paper-thin antennas. It has a white and black side to match different decors and a 16 ft. long cable. You can easily mount it onto the wall or window glass with the removable mounting tape that comes in the box.

Price: $39.99

Winegard FL5500A is a reliable indoor HDTV antenna that can pull many VHF/UHF, digital, and regular tv channels with clear image and sound. It has a 55-mile range, a golden standard for modern-day HDTV antennas. It may sound like it’s not a special antenna, but it deserves mention because it is reliable and consistent. One of the best features of this antenna is that it supports ATSC 3.0, the feature of the NextGen TV.

Its design doesn’t stand out. It is simple, flat-paneled, and with a black and white side. It comes with a 15 ft long coaxial cable and a 3 ft USB power cable with a 110V adapter to help save energy. But if you live in a rural area, this antenna might not be powerful enough to pull in all the over-the-air channels you might want.

Price range: $42.50 – $ 57.60

This is one of the most popular outdoor antennas designed to receive Digital TV UHF and VHF signals. It is also capable of providing a 1080p picture that will satisfy your needs for high-definition tv. Vansky Outdoor digital TV antenna has a motorized 360-degree rotation with the infrared controller. Its range is an incredible 150 miles which makes it a perfect solution for rural houses.

Vansky antenna includes a control box with dual outputs to connect it to two TVs in your house. For best performance, the producers suggest you mount their antenna on the roof, side of the house, or in the attic. This Digital HDTV antenna comes with a straightforward user manual that makes it easy to assemble and install. Still, less tech-savvy users might find this antenna inconvenient to operate.

Price range: $12.20 – $ 30

This Philips antenna is very simple and reliable. It has a very familiar, rabbit-ear design and superior reception of up to a 30-mile range for VHF and UHF signals. It is also 4K-ready and supports uncompressed 1080p.

The dipoles of this antenna are extendable up to 15 inches. They are adjustable, so you can point them toward the best reception. The antenna itself is made out of plastic, and it comes with a weighted base that gives it balance. This design is convenient but somewhat outdated.

Price range: $5.60 – $11