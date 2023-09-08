Climate change and the current state of the environment are important current events topics, and many people understand that it’s important to reduce waste, lower their carbon footprint, and support the health of the planet. However, this can be easier said than done, as many people don’t know where to start.

If you want to take steps towards helping the environment, one place you can start is with green technology products. There are products on the market which aim to help consumers reduce their carbon footprint. In this article we’ve gathered some of the best products, with a wide range of functions, so you can find something for any purpose.

Table of Contents

Energy usage can be a big factor in reducing not only your carbon footprint and energy consumption, but also your electric bill. The Wemo Insight Smart Plug provides you with total control over your electronics and appliances, right from your phone. You can remotely turn devices off or on, or even schedule these switches.

Besides these features, this plug also allows you to monitor your energy usage so that you can manage it accordingly, ensuring that you don’t waste energy as well as money. Also, Wemo is compatible with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Batteries are often thrown out once their charge has depleted, making for a whole lot of waste that could otherwise be prevented. Rechargeable batteries are a solution to this issue, and can also save you money from having to replace batteries whenever they run out. All you need to do once a battery has lost its charge is to set it into the included charger, and wait a few hours for a fully charged battery.

These Eneloop batteries can be recharged up to 2100 times, and retain 70% charge for up to 10 years when not in use. The charger will also stop charging the batteries once they are full, preventing them from being damaged.

The Google Nest thermostat is an amazing resource for helping you use less energy. You can control the temperature in your home right from your phone, allowing you to change it when you may be in your home as well as when you’re away. You can turn the temperature down when you may be gone, allowing you to save energy and money.

You can even create a schedule for your thermostat so that it changes temperature automatically, and you can get suggestions on the best ways to create this schedule in the app.

House of Marley is an eco-conscious, sustainable brand of audio devices. Their products are created from bamboo, FSC certified wood, and other sustainable materials. Besides this, House of Marley products are also high quality, providing great sound for your favorite music.

A highlight from the brand are their portable Bluetooth speakers, which come in a large range of shapes and sizes to fit your every need. Some of their best offerings are the Get Together Duo Bluetooth Speakers, as well as the Get Together 2 XL Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

We all know how big of a toll single-use plastic products have taken on our environment. Committing to using reusable water bottles can be a huge help in reducing the amount of plastic waste, and it’s a relatively easy switch to make. One pitfall of a reusable water bottle, however, is making sure it stays clean. LARQ is a great product in this case, because it self-cleans to prevent bacteria or germs from contaminating your water.

The LARQ stainless-steel bottle is suited for both cold and hot drinks, and is double-wall insulated to keep the temperature for hours. And, it comes in six different colors.

Notebooks are a necessity for many, however the use of so much paper for these products raises an environmental issue. Of course, there are many notebooks now made with recycled paper, but what if you never had to get another notebook again? This is what the Rocketbook product aims to do; it’s a reusable notebook where you can write, and later wipe it all away to use again.

If you want to save things you’ve written in your notebook, Rocketbook has created an ingenious app where you can scan what’s in your notebook so you can archive it for later. This ensures you’ll never lose whatever you write, and you can still reuse the notebook.

Pela is a company dedicated to sustainability and lessening the environmental impact from items such as phone cases, Airpod cases, and more. Pela makes completely compostable phone cases from plant-based materials, while still providing strong security to your phone. Not only that, but Pela cases come in a huge range of styles, and can be used for iPhone and many different Android phones.

If you eventually want to part ways with your Pela phone case, you can send it back to the company so they can use it to create new products or compost it.

Help the Planet With These Products

It’s a lot easier to be environmentally conscious when you have the tools around you to do so. These gadgets can help you achieve this, whether it’s by reducing waste, fostering sustainable practices, or being more efficient with your energy use.

Do you have any other environmentally friendly products you like to use? Let us know in the comments!