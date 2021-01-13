In 2020, many people were inspired to try cooking at home, especially because so many restaurants were closed. In that time, many discovered the kitchen is not their friend–but that doesn’t mean they can’t cook a delicious meal.

There are plenty of smart cooking gadgets out available that will help even the most culinarily-challenged individual tackle flambe like Bobby Flay.

The Instant Pot is one of the most popular kitchen accessories available, and for good reason: it does almost everything. Not only can you use it as a pressure cooker, but you can make rice, soup, ribs, and even lasagna in a single device. It has 13 different one-touch cooking programs that automatically handle cooking time and temperature.

There are also numerous built-in safety measures. Many people are wary of pressure cookers, but this Instant Pot includes overheat protection, a safety lock, and more. It comes with numerous accessories to help even total beginners cook a wide variety of dishes.

You can control the Instant Pot through Alexa or through the smartphone app. It comes with more than 1,000 recipes, allows you to check the progress of your meal, and receive alerts all on your phone.

The Instant Pot combines multiple kitchen accessories into one, making it ideal for smaller kitchens or for people that prefer not to have to sort through a dozen different cooking gadgets.

The Amazon Echo Show isn’t a kitchen accessory, but it can be a vital tool to help you be a better cook.The large, 10.1-inch screen is easy to read from anywhere in the kitchen. You can display recipes and have Alexa walk you through them step-by-step, showing only one section at a time to minimize confusion.

It’s also a great cooking gadget for adding items to a shopping list for meal planning and meal prep. You can also subscribe to the Food Network Kitchen Premium subscription right through the Echo Show, which provides you with even more resources and in-depth instructions on how to cook incredible dinners.

On top of that, you get to listen to your favorite music while cooking. What’s better than a kitchen-based dance party?

Do you over-toast bread in the toaster? If you’ve ever struggled to get the timing exactly right, this smart toaster from Revolution Cooking takes the guesswork out of one of the most basic of cooking skills. With a touchscreen display that makes it easy to select your food, this toaster ensures you never over- or under-toast food ever again.

This toaster includes five different food settings, three toasting modes, and seven browning levels to help you get exactly the texture you want for your morning bagel. There is also a built-in glide that lowers and lifts your food, so you never again have to shake a toaster to dislodge your meal.

The Amazon Basics Microwave has Alexa functionality built into the microwave itself. This means that while you can enter cook times manually, you can also ask Alexa to set timers, cook foods, and much more.

Another major feature of this microwave is the inclusion of Amazon Dash Replenishment, but specifically for popcorn. In fact, you can save up to 10% off popcorn orders by using Amazon Dash Replenishment.

The Amazon Basics Microwave is more compact to save on counter space, but still a fully-featured microwave with child safety locks, 10 different power levels, and more. You don’t have to guess timing. For example, you can say, “Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee.” The microwave will automatically set the power level and time.

One of the main areas where beginners make mistakes is in measurements. Recipes that call for volume measurements are less accurate than those that use specific weights, and this becomes readily apparent in baking where precision is required. If you want to bake perfect cakes and pastries, you need a scale.

Not only does the Drop Scale include hundreds of step-by-step recipes, but it provides information on recipe substitutions to make allowances for food allergies and dietary preferences. The Drop Kitchen app will automatically resize recipes to take the guesswork out of making smaller portions.

The app even includes visual steps to make it easy to see exactly what you’re supposed to be doing. Measure out your ingredients, set everything in its place, and cook the best meal of your life.

The key to a perfect steak, roast, or even chicken breast is temperature. Cooking meat to the right temperature, for the right amount of time, will give you the texture and juiciness you crave–with none of the food-borne bacteria that comes from not cooking it long enough.

The MEATER Kitchen Thermometer includes two probes so you can monitor both the internal temperature of the meat and the external temperature of your oven or grill at the same time. You can set up custom alerts so that your phone notifies you the moment your dish reaches the desired temperature.

The MEATER can also provide you with estimates for how long food will need to cook, as well as how long it needs to rest after coming out of the oven. If you’re new to cooking meat and afraid of undercooking a dish, a kitchen thermometer is your best friend.

These kitchen gadgets won’t magically make you a whizz in the kitchen. If you want to cook like Gordon Ramsey, you need to be willing to experiment. Practice makes perfect, after all. These devices will help you make great meals without a lot of fuss.

Whether you’re just getting started in the kitchen or you’re looking for a way to simplify weeknight dinners, these high-tech cooking gadgets can help.