A GPS tracker for your car can be tremendously helpful. After all, when is the last time you parked in a large parking lot and completely forgot where you parked? These trackers can also be useful in locating your vehicle should it ever be stolen. GPS trackers can also provide information like unsafe driving alerts, mileage tracking, and much more.

Finding the best GPS tracker for cars can be tough though. Although the Spytec GL300 is our recommendation for the best tracker out there, the VSync and LandAirSea 54 are both great options that may be a better fit for your specific needs.

The Spytec GL300 has all of the traits of a quality GPS tracker: it’s small and discrete, has a long battery life, and provides 24/7 real-time GPS tracking. The device uses a 4G network to provide updates on its location to a phone, tablet, or computer.

Thanks to its small size, the Spytec GL300 can be slipped under the seat or in the glove compartment. It isn’t easy to find, so if you are trying to hide its presence from the driver (or from someone that isn’t supposed to be in the vehicle), it’s easy to do.

The Spytec GL300 can send email or SMS alerts when it enters or exits a specific area. This is a great way to keep tabs on someone when they get home or when your kids leave from school. Best of all, the Spytec GL300 is designed with privacy in mind. None of your information is stored, and all transmitted data is encrypted end-to-end.

The Spytec GL300 is $70 on Amazon, with a $25 monthly fee to access all of its features.

If the high monthly price of the Spytec GL300 is a bit much for you, the VSync might be a better option. While the initial cost is $10 more at $80, there is no monthly subscription for the service. There are other fees, though: a one-time activation fee of $40, and a yearly renewal fee of $80.

One major benefit to the VSync GPS tracker for cars is that it provides almost worldwide coverage. You can get real-time tracking no matter where your vehicle is in over 220 countries. The VSync is great for tracking work vehicles or new drivers.

It isn’t as discrete as other options, though. It plugs into the OBD-II port of the vehicle (an onboard computer port usually located under the steering wheel), although you can hide it to some extent by using an OBD extension cable. The tradeoff of this is the amount of information the VSync provides to the user.

First of all, the VSync doesn’t require a battery. It draws the power it needs from the vehicle. It can provide access to error codes, fuel level, fuel efficiency, engine RPM, speed, and much more. It even provides location tracking of loved ones’ mobile devices if they have the VSync app downloaded.

The VSync tracker provides real-time tracking and unlimited map history. The device even updates once per hour when the vehicle is turned off, as opposed to every 15 to 30 seconds.

The majority of GPS trackers for cars are internal devices, but these are often the easiest to find. If you would rather attach an exterior tracker to the vehicle, the LandAirSea 54 is a great option. At just over 2 inches square and less than an inch thick, the LandAirSea is discrete and easy to hide nearly anywhere on your car.

Movement tracking is done in real-time through the use of Google Maps and the information is transmitted through the web portal or through an app. You can also receive email and SMS updates about the location of a vehicle, piece of luggage, or a person. The small size of the LandAirSea makes it possible to slip it into your luggage without it being noticed.

The LandAirSea 54 is waterproof and includes a high-powered magnet, so it can be placed in the wheel well or on the bumper of a vehicle without anyone noticing. There are LED lights on the device, but these can be disabled through the app to better hide the location of the tracker.

The LandAirSea 54 also provides worldwide coverage and works in the majority of countries. It does require a subscription due to its use of a SIM card. The cost of the subscription is based on how often you want updates; the more often you want updates, the more expensive it will be. Prices range from $20 per month to $50 per month.

Whether you want to safeguard your vehicle against theft or you are trying to keep an eye on a new driver, a GPS tracker for your car can be the solution. These three devices are some of the best options on the market.

