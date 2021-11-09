There was a popular notion that computers and multimedia would make people read less. It turns out that thanks to modern technology, people are reading more than ever! If you’ve got a book-lover amongst your friends or family, one of the following tech gifts may be perfect for them.

Most people enjoy reading ebooks on a tablet or smartphone, but there are many reasons to use a dedicated e-ink device instead.

Table of Contents

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent choice for a gift. At $110, the Paperwhite is in the impulse-buy territory, yet it has solid features. It’s thin, light and waterproof. It supports Audible audiobooks and Bluetooth headsets and has a built-in light. Its 300 PPI Paperwhite screen is one of the best in the market. While Amazon sells more expensive e-readers, it’s hard to think of a reason to spend more when the Paperwhite is such a complete and mature device.

This clip-on light is a useful gift for a voracious reader, whether you’re reading a paper book or using an e-reader without a backlight. The Glocusent stands out due to the following features.

You can use it as a free-standing lamp since the base can act both as a clip and stand. The battery is rechargeable, so no digging for AA batteries halfway through a book. It also has three different color temperatures, five brightness levels, and enough runtime to get you through a short holiday without a recharge.

3. An Audible Gift Membership – $7.95 to $229.50

Audiobooks are a fantastic way to catch up on great literature while exercising, running errands, or “resting your eyes” on the couch.

Audible is the market leader in the audiobook space. Membership gives you access to an extensive library of audiobooks. You get one credit each month to buy any book in the library, which you can keep even if you end the subscription. For example, if you give someone a $149.50 one-year subscription, they get 12 books of their choice to keep and the opportunity to listen to thousands more.

Amazon’s Kindle Store is a popular destination for ebook lovers. You can read these books on most devices, so giving a book lover a Kindle gift card is a safe bet. These cards don’t have to be used to buy books as they’re regular Amazon cards with Kindle graphics.

Whether you like to listen to audiobooks or enjoy listening to music on your device as you page through your book, a good set of wireless buds can prove very useful. While there are many options on the market, Apple’s AirPods are the most popular, and for a good reason.

You can use them with any Bluetooth-capable device, but they perform best using an iOS device as there is a little less lag with Apple devices, but that’s hardly relevant for music or audiobooks. If the AirPods aren’t quite suitable for your gift recipient, have a look at 10 Alternatives to Apple AirPods to find your perfect match.

People may not be able to read due to a disorder like Dyslexia. A C-Pen reader (and other devices like it) can access standard print material for someone with reading problems.

Drag the pen across the line of text, and a synthesized voice will read it out loud. It doesn’t need any external connection to work. The price of this reader pen is reasonable as more advanced versions run into thousands of dollars if you’re looking for something more comprehensive or cutting-edge.

7. The 2021 iPad Mini – From $499

Even though tablets need a daily recharge, compared to the once every few weeks recharge for e-ink devices, they are still the best all-around reading option. This is especially true if you want to read magazines, comic books, and other material in color.

For many people, the typical 10-inch tablet is a little too big for comfortable reading or easy transport, but Apple’s iPad Mini manages to straddle the line between size and comfort perfectly. It has an edge-to-edge screen and offers impressive specifications. It’s also one of the most affordable tablets on the market but manages top-tier specifications and build quality.

The Mark-My-Time digital bookmark is a practical gift for younger readers who need to improve their reading ability. It’s an easy way to help children track how much reading they’re doing, up to a maximum of 100 hours. It’s a simple, inexpensive device but can be a brilliant tool for young readers and a great stocking-stuffer.

Many mid-and high-end smartphones and tablets offer built-in blue light reduction. That’s the component of computer display light that’s thought to be most responsible for eye strain. If you know someone who spends a lot of time staring at a screen that doesn’t offer this type of protection, then a pair of blue-light blocking glasses may be just what they need. It’s the perfect gift for book lovers who read a lot of ebooks.

10. Book-style Tablet Cases

Our last gift suggestion for book lovers isn’t any one particular product but a whole category. Depending on the device, there’s a good chance you’ll find a book-style cover for it. That’s a cover that makes the device look like a traditional book from the outside until you open it. Maybe it’s just an acknowledgment that there’s something magical about cracking open a physical book, and this is a small way to keep some of that magic.

Two good examples include the Vintage Brown book case for the iPad Mini 5 and the ZtoptopCase faux leather cover for the Galaxy Tab A7.

With so many cool tech gifts to choose from, any family and friends who are book lovers will be delighted to receive one of the gadgets from our list above. If you have any great gift ideas of your own, be sure to share them in the comments below.