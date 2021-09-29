Feel that you need a little scare? Or maybe you just want to enjoy that eerie atmosphere you can only get from the best horror movies. Hulu is an excellent platform for horror lovers, with plenty to choose from and some great titles.

If you’re new to Hulu, here’s a curated list of the best horror movies you can stream today.

1. The House That Jack Built

Release: 2018

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 60%

Run time: 2h 31m

Director: Lars von Trier

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

The House That Jack Built is a complete gore-fest detailing the life’s work of a serial killer, played by Matt Dillon. The movie follows Jack’s point of view as he recounts his killings and musings, as he descends gradually into madness.

This film is an attempt to explore a part of human psychology that is little understood and provides many metaphors for the way we, as a society, interact and come to terms with violence. It’s also a deep dive into the mind of a deranged killer and what it might feel like to be one.

2. Super Dark Times

Release: 2017

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Run time: 1h 43m

Director: Kevin Phillips

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

When two friends, Zach and Josh, are involved in an accidental killing, they begin to spiral into paranoia.

This movie has many twists, and slowly you will piece together what is going on with the main character. You’ll feel the same sense of fear the characters feel about keeping such a big secret.

3. The Clovehitch Killer

Release: 2018

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 79%

Run time: 1hr 49m

Director: Duncan Skiles

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Thirteen years ago, the small town of Clarksville fell victim to the Clovehitch Killer, who killed ten women before apparently disappearing. In the present day, a boy named Tyler discovers the disturbing belongings of his father and begins to suspect him of these killings.

The Clovehitch Killer is a gripping mystery horror film with plenty of twists and turns and is loosely based on the true story of the serial killer Dennis Rader, the BTK Strangler.

4. Lights Out

Release: 2016

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 76%

Run time: 1h 21m

Director: David F. Sandberg

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Lights Out is a supernatural horror film where a ghost victimizes a woman named Rebecca and her family. Rebecca, at first, believes the ghost to be a figment of her mother’s imagination but quickly realizes that she needs to overcome her childhood fear of the dark to save her family.

If you are a fan of creepy, supernatural horror movies, this movie is for you.

5. Black Swan

Release: 2010

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

Run time: 1h 48m

Director: Darren Aronofsky

IMDb rating: 8/10

Natalie Portman won an Oscar for her performance as the lead role in this movie, which follows ballerina Nina and her obsession with her work. She strives to play the lead role in a production of Swan Lake, and as competition becomes stiffer, she lets her obsessive dark side take over.

Black Swan vividly details Nina’s character, who is completely overcome by her ambition, the need to be the best, and the lengths she would go to this end.

6. Train to Busan

Release: 2016

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Run time: 1h 58m

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Train to Busan is one of the best zombie movies out there, even for those who are usually not a fan of this genre. As an outbreak of these zombies begins to take hold in South Korea, a man and his daughter become trapped on a train.

The moment you begin watching Train to Busan, you’ll find yourself hooked till the extremely gut-wrenching ending.

7. Children of the Corn

Release: 1984

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 35%

Run time: 1h 32m

Director: Fritz Kiersch

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

If you’re looking for a more classic horror movie, why not turn to the king of horror, Stephen King? This movie is based on one of his popular books and has a large cult following. Although critics haven’t taken too kindly to it, it’s a creepy movie with 80’s horror vibes.

The story involves two adults who come across a town in the midwest made up entirely of children, all following one leader. However, something more evil is happening under the surface, as the two adults find out, to their misfortune.

8. The Blair Witch Project

Release: 1999

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

Run time: 1h 22m

Director: Eduardo Sanchez, Daniel Myrick

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

The Blair Witch Project changed the horror movie game and propelled the found-footage genre into popularity. It begins with a group of filmmakers looking to do a documentary about the Blair Witch, and as they venture into the woods, they soon discover that they are in for more than they anticipated.

This movie stands out for its innovation and uniqueness. You won’t get bored watching this movie. And if you enjoyed it, there are a few other sequels you can watch as well.

9. Let the Right One In

Release: 2008

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 98%

Run time: 1h 55m

Director: Tomas Alfredson

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Vampire movies and creepy-kid horror movies come together in this film, which takes place in Sweden. A bullied child named Oskar forms a bond with his new neighbor, a young girl named Eli. It soon becomes apparent that Eli isn’t like other kids when it’s found that she has a shocking connection to the murders in the area.

This is an original and well-done horror movie that is more on the eerie side than outright scary, but still suspenseful and worth a watch.

10. The Wailing

Release: 2016

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

Run time: 2h 36m

Director: Na Hong-jin

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

The story is set in a small South Korean village, where a Japanese foreigner comes to stay. Soon after his arrival, disturbing occurrences begin to occur; people of the village become ill and start murdering their own families.

The Wailing combines many horror elements into one endlessly terrifying film. Drawing from occultism, mythology, and the supernatural, you’ll be drawn into the mystery of the film instantly, making the over two-hour run time seem like nothing.

Horror movies are always an excellent choice for movie night, and the ones above are some you should add to your watch list soon.

