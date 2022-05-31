The 2022 Wimbledon tournament is special for many reasons. High-profile players like Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will miss out due to Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarussian players. Will their absence impact the leaderboard?

If you’re a tennis fan, you don’t want to miss the action from the most prestigious Grand Slam tournament. We’ll list a couple of streaming platforms where you can watch Wimbledon online if you don’t have cable TV.

Table of Contents

Wimbledon 2022 Schedule

The 2022 Wimbledon Championship will run from June 27, 2022, to July 10, 2022, at the Centre Court in London. Previous championship tournaments ran for 14 days, with a rest day on the Middle Sunday of the schedule. Wimbledon is canceling the Middle Sunday rest day this year for the first time. Hence, the Wimbledon 2022 Champion will run for 14 days straight.

The new schedule will now see fourth-round singles matches played in two days. Also, some Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ singles matches will overlap with the quarter-final matches on the same day.

Check out the 2022 Championships schedule on Wimbledon’s website. The order of play for each match day will be available the night before. Note that Wimbledon can change game schedules at the discretion of the referee. Other unmanageable factors like player injury and unfavorable weather conditions can also delay matches or cause game schedules to change.

What Channels Will Broadcast Wimbledon 2022 Online?

ESPN holds the exclusive right to televise Wimbledon 2022 in the United States. Like Wimbledon 2021, all games will air on the ESPN channel, while a few matches will air on ESPN2. To enjoy the whole Wimbledon 2022 experience online, we recommend streaming services offering both ESPN and ESPN2.

ABC is another TV channel where you can watch live action from the Wimbledon 2022 championship. However, the network (ABC) only has “partial” rights to air middle weekend matches.

In the United Kingdom, Wimbledon 2022 matches will be available online via the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Eurosport will also offer live coverage of the tournament in the UK and other European countries—Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, etc.

The Sports Network (TSN) and Réseau des sports (RDS) are your best options to watch Wimbledon online if you’re in Canada. Both streaming platforms are ESPN partners—hence they share ESPN’s rights to broadcast the tennis tournament. In Spain, you can live stream the tournament via ESPN Deportes. fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu offer access to ESPN Desportes.

You can watch middle weekend matches online on streaming services that support the ABC network (e.g., YouTube TV). We’ll list more streaming services where you can watch Wimbledon online in 2022 without cable TV.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of the best platforms to live stream tennis tournaments and other sports events. It has channels that broadcast the French Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and other tennis events. YouTube TV is only available in the U.S., but you can bypass the geo-restriction using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The Base Plan for YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month, while a Spanish Plan costs $34.99 monthly. Both plans come with a free trial period. However, the free trial duration varies based on your subscription plan, subscription date, and other factors determined by YouTube TV.

We recommend the Spanish Plan if you understand Spanish—plus, it’s cheaper. Wimbledon 2022 games will stream live on ESPN and ABC on the Base Plan. Spanish subscribers can follow live action on ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan).

Eurosport Player

You can watch live Wimbledon games, match highlights, and replays on Eurosport Player—Eurosport’s online subscription service. Eurosport has a variety of subscription plans (called Passes). The sports network sells daily, monthly, annual, and season passes. There are event-specific passes that give access to a single match or a tournament.

Monthly passes typically cost £6.99 per month. Eurosport is available in over 60 countries and 20 different languages. Hence, subscription costs will vary based on your country of residence. Buy a Eurosport Pass, download the Eurosport Player on your device, and live stream Wimbledon matches.

Eurosport Player works on smartphones (Android or iOS), Windows and Mac computers, and streaming devices (Apple TV, Android TV, etc.).

The Sports Network (TSN) and Réseau Des Sports (RDS)

TSN Direct is the subscription-based streaming service of The Sports Network (TSN). The service is available for Canadian residents who want to stream sporting events without cable TV.

Réseau des sports (RDS), on the other hand, is the Francophone counterpart of TSN. RDS broadcasts the same content but in French. ESPN owns minority shares in TSN and RDS. Hence, they share ESPN’s right to broadcast Wimbledon games. Digital subscriptions for TSN and RDS cost $19.99 per month.

With an internet connection and a TDS or RDS Direct subscription, you can watch Wimbledon games online, anywhere in Canada. Outside Canada, you should be able to access both TDS and RDS using a VPN. ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and TunnelBear are some of the best VPNs in the market.

The TSN and RDS apps are available on Android and iOS devices, web browsers, Samsung Smart TVs, and Apple TVs. There’s no official app for Fire TV devices yet, but you can sideload the Android app on your Amazon streaming device.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another streaming platform where you can watch tennis tournaments online without a cable subscription. The platform has three subscription packages, but we recommend the Sling Orange ($35/month) plan to watch Wimbledon online. Sling Orange includes access to ESPN and ESPN2, but you can only stream on one device at a time.

Buy a Sling Orange & Blue subscription ($50/month)to stream the tournament on up to 3 devices simultaneously. You pay only $25 for your first month’s subscription if you’re a new user. Sling TV is available on mobile devices, smart TVs, and even set-top boxes like Roku and Amazon Fire TV

fuboTV

fuboTV is a sport-focused streaming service available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. It has all the channels broadcasting Wimbledon games and other Grand Slam tournaments—ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Desportes, ABC, and Tennis Channel.

The fuboTV Pro bundle ($69.99/month) gives you access to 118 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Buy the Latino package ($32.99/month) if you’re Spanish. You’ll get Spanish broadcasts of Wimbledon matches on the ESPN Desportes channel.

The Pro bundle is streamable on up to three devices, while the fubo Latino plan only allows two simultaneously streaming. Purchase an Unlimited Screen add-on for an extra $9.99/month to stream on up to 12 devices.

Hulu

You can watch Wimbledon online with a Hulu + Live TV plan which costs $69.99/month. The plan gives you access to all Wimbledon 2022 games via the ESPN channel in Full High Definition (FHD) resolution. You can also record live matches so you can watch them later.

Live TV subscriptions are currently available to United States residents only. You can’t stream live content even if you’re in a U.S. territory (e.g., Puerto Rico) or U.S. military base.

Enjoy Cable-Free Wimbledon Live Streaming

Eurosport is the most cost-effective option, but it’s not available in the United States. TSN and RDS are also cheap, but they’re geo-restricted to Canadian residents. Sling TV offers the most affordable Wimbledon online streaming for U.S. residents.

You can unblock and access geo-restricted services using VPNs, but that may violate the platforms’ terms of usage. This tutorial is purely informational. We do not recommend going against the usage terms of whichever streaming service you choose.