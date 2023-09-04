The US Open returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York for its 143rd edition. Hundreds of players will slug it out for the championship trophy and a share of the $65 million purse.

As a tennis fan, you don’t want to miss the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023. This post covers the tournament’s schedule and streaming platforms to watch the US Open online.

Table of Contents

2023 US Open Tournament Schedule

Qualifying matches will run from August 22-25, while the main draw is scheduled for August 28 through September 10. Here’s a rundown of the 2023 US Open tournament schedule.

Date Event August 22-25 Qualifying Matches August 28-29 Men’s & Women’s Singles 1st Round August 30-31 Men’s & Women’s Singles 2nd Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round September 1-2 Men’s & Women’s Singles 3rd Round

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round September 3-4 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round September 5 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals September 6 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals September 7 Men’s Doubles Semifinals

Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals September 8 Men’s Doubles Final (or Mixed Doubles Final)

Women’s Doubles Semifinals September 9 Mixed Doubles Final (or Men’s Doubles Final)

Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Final September 10 Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Where to Watch the 2023 US Open Online

ESPN is the domestic broadcast provider of the US Open tournament in the United States and U.S. territories. The network will broadcast all matches and courts via ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN app.

ABC will also provide a one-day live coverage of all middle Sunday matches (September 3) in the U.S. If you don’t have cable TV, you can watch the US Open on digital streaming platforms offering these channels.

Check out the US Open website for platforms to stream the tournament live coverage in and outside the U.S.

All three channels (ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC) broadcasting the 2023 US Open matches are available on YouTube TV. You can enjoy YouTube TV for free for 14 days if it’s your first time signing up for the streaming service. Otherwise, you must buy the $72.99 monthly plan to watch the US Open online on YouTube TV.

Joining a YouTube TV family group is an alternate way to access the streaming service for free.

YouTube TV works on mobile devices, computers, smart TVs, and streaming media players like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, etc. Check out all YouTube TV-supported devices and their system requirements.

ESPN will broadcast the US Open live stream through its cable-free platforms—ESPNplus.com and the ESPN app. You need an ESPN+ subscription ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) to watch the tournament on these platforms.

Once subscribed, install the ESPN app on your device or visit ESPNplus.com in a web browser to watch the US Open online.

fuboTV is available in the United States, Canada, and Spain. However, the channels (ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC) providing live coverage of the US Open are only available to users in the United States and U.S. territories.

You can access these channels using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) outside the U.S. fuboTV’s base plan costs $74.99/month and includes a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

The $74.99/month DIRECTV Stream “Entertainment” package offers both ESPN and ESPN2 in its channel lineup. You can watch the 2023 US Open online on DIRECTV Stream anywhere in the U.S. using compatible smartphones, browsers, and streaming devices.

Buying Sling TV’s Orange subscription ($40/month) grants you cable-free access to all US Open matches. All you need is an internet connection, a Sling-supported device, and a VPN if you reside outside the U.S.

Tune in to ESPN or ESPN2 to catch live actions from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on your streaming device.

Stan Sport prides itself as the home of Grand Slam Tennis in Australia. You need a base Stan subscription (from $10/month) and the $15/month Sport add-on to watch US Open matches on the platform.

Stan offers first-time subscribers a 30-day free trial for its base plans, but you must buy the Sport add-on.

TSN is the official US Open broadcast partner in Canada. Get the $19.99 TSN monthly plan to watch US Open online on your mobile or streaming devices. You can live stream the tournament through the TSN website or mobile app.

TSN provides English-only coverage and commentary of the US Open. Subscribe to Réseau Des Sports (RDS) if you prefer a French broadcast of the tennis championship.

Hulu’s Live TV plans offer ABC and ESPN channels where you can watch the US Open live. The base Hulu Live TV plan is ad-supported and costs $69.99 monthly. Buy the $82.99/month plan for an ad-free streaming experience. Both plans come bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ as a bonus.

There’s a cheaper way to watch the 2023 US Open on Hulu. Subscribe to the $7.99/month standard plan and add the ESPN+ add-on ($9.99/month) to your subscription. That way, you can watch the US Open and other live ESPN+ programming in the Hulu app or website without a Live TV plan.

Eurosport is the best platform to watch Grand Slam tennis tournaments (Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open, and US Open) in Europe. You need a Eurosport Monthly Pass and a supported device to watch the US Open online without cable.

The price of the Eurosport Monthly Pass will depend on your region or country. Install the Eurosport Player app or visit the Eurosport website to register an account and subscribe to the streaming service.

Watch the 2023 US Open Cable-Free

If you miss a match, you can watch the recap on the tournament’s blog—Live At the US Open. You’ll also find behind-scene photos, player interviews, and tournament news on the blog.