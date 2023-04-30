The Kentucky Derby is one of the world’s most prestigious horse racing events. Thousands of horse racing fans and enthusiasts gather annually at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to watch the event.

If you’re outside the United States or can’t attend the event, we’ll show you where/how to watch the Kentucky Derby online.

Table of Contents

When Is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is the 149th edition of the event, which traditionally holds on the first Saturday of May. This year’s edition is slated for May 6, 2023. Although the race post time is 6:57 P.M. Eastern Time (E.T.), live TV broadcast starts at noon and ends at 7:30 P.M. E.T. on NBC.

Where to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby Online Without Cable

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) holds the exclusive right to broadcast the 2023 Kentucky Derby. If you don’t have cable TV, you can stream the event on the NBC website (NBCSports.com), NBC Sports app, and Peacock TV—NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

You can also follow the Kentucky Derby live broadcast on third-party streaming services with NBC in their channel lineup.

A $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan grants you access to the live broadcast of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can watch the event for free if you sign up on or before Derby Day.

Note that the Peacock Premium is an ad-inclusive subscription. Buy the $9.99/month Premium Plus plan to minimize ad interruption when watching the Derby. Both plans have a free trial period.

DIRECTV Stream plans (Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier) have the NBC channel. Interestingly, all the plans have a 5-day free trial period, so you can stream watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby online without buying a subscription.

Create a DIRECTV Stream account, choose a plan (starts at $64.99/month), and install the DIRECTV app on your device. You can also stream the Kentucky Derby in your web browser through DirecTV or NBC Sport’s website.

Visit the “Live & Upcoming Sports” page on NBC Sport’s website on May 6 and select the Kentucky Derby live stream. Next, choose DIRECTV Stream and sign in to your DIRECTVsteam account to watch the Kentucky Derby.

The Sling TV Blue ($45/month) and Sling TV Orange & Blue ($60/month) plans have NBC in their channel lineup. Sling TV doesn’t (always) offer a free trial period, but new subscribers get a 50% discount on the first month’s subscription.

Both plans offer 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can download the Kentucky Derby broadcast to watch later. Sling TV works on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and some smart TV models.

If you’re subscribed to the Hulu Live TV plan (with Disney+ and ESPN+), you can follow live actions from the Churchill Downs racetrack without cable TV.

The Hulu Live TV plan with ads will set you back by $69.99/month, while the ad-free plan costs $68.99/month.

The cheapest fuboTV plan (fuboTV Pro) with NBC costs $74.99/month. Create a new account and use the streaming service’s free 7-day trial to watch the Kentucky Derby.

fuboTV plans come with free cloud DVR storage space—you can record the event to watch later on your device(s). You can also stream the Derby on up to three devices simultaneously.

The YouTube TV base plan has the NBC channel and costs $72.99/month. You can access the streaming service for free for two weeks if you’re a new user. Joining a YouTube TV Family is another way to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

Sip Mint Julep and Watch the Kentucky Derby Online

These streaming platforms are available in the United States and U.S. territories only. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby if you reside outside the U.S. We recommend streaming the event on platforms that offer a free trial—YouTube TV, fuboTV, PeacockTV, and DIRECTV Stream.