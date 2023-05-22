The 2023 Indianapolis 500 is the 107th edition of the motorsports racing event. Dubbed “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” this year’s 2023 Indianapolis 500 is the sixth race of the 2023 IndyCar Series season.

If you can’t attend the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, you can stream the live broadcast on your devices. This article highlights platforms where you can watch the Indianapolis 500 race online without cable.

When Is the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Race?

The 2023 Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) will provide live coverage on cable TV and streaming services with NBC in their channel lineup.

The live coverage will last seven hours (9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.), with the first two hours of the Indy 500 pre-race ceremonies broadcasting exclusively on Peacock (NBC’s streaming platform). The final five hours will be available on Peacock, NBC, and Universo (NBC-owned Spanish-language pay-TV channel).

Here’s a detailed broadcast schedule of the 2023 Indianapolis 500 event:

Indianapolis 500 Event Platform Time (E.T.) Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race Peacock, NBC, Universo 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Indianapolis 500 Race Peacock, NBC, Universo 12:30 – 4:00 P.M.

You can live stream the 2023 Indianapolis 500 online on Peacock or any streaming platform offering NBC in its channel lineup.

You can watch the Indy 500 race online with a Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month) subscription. On the Premium plan, Peacock will display occasional commercial ads during the live broadcast. Subscribe to the Premium Plus plan for an ad-free streaming experience.

Peacock is available within the United States and certain U.S. territories. You can stream Peacock outside these regions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Note that the live broadcast of the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Peacock is subject to blackout restrictions. If you reside in the Indianapolis area of the United States, you might not be able to watch the race online on Peacock if tickets are still available for the events by May 28.

Check out the list of zip codes that may be restricted from streaming the Indianapolis 500 due to a territorial blackout.

A $45/month “Blue” or $60/month “Orange & Blue” subscription allows you to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on Sling TV. Both subscription packages have NBC in their channel lineup, letting you stream the event on multiple devices simultaneously. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record the race on your device(s) to watch later.

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but there’s a 50% discount for first-time subscribers. Like Peacock, Sling TV is also available in the United States only. Use a VPN to watch the 2023 Indy 500 if you’re outside the U.S.

fuboTV’s cheapest package (fubo Pro; $74.99/month) has the NBC and Universo channels. There’s a 7-day trial period, so you can watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 online for free with a new account.

You can record and watch the race simultaneously with one account on multiple (unlimited) devices. So, feel free to share your fuboTV login credentials with friends or family who also want to watch the Indy 500 race online.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 live broadcast will be available on YouTube TV through the NBC and Universo channels.

YouTube TV is currently offering a 3-week trial period for new users to watch live and on-demand content. Sign up for YouTube TV and take advantage of this offer to watch the 2023 Indy 500 online without paying a dime.

If you know anyone with a YouTube TV family membership, ask them to add you to their family group. That’s another way to watch the race online for free.

If YouTube TV’s free trial offer isn’t available in your region, you’ll need to shell out $72.99/month to access the Indy 500 live broadcast on the platform.

Tune to NBC in the Hulu Live TV portal on May 28 to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 on your streaming device.

Hulu’s Live TV plan costs $69.99/month and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. Subscribe to the $82.99/month plan to live stream the race without commercial ads and other interruptions. Sadly, Hulu doesn’t (currently) offer a free trial for its Live TV plans. Hence, you must buy a package to watch the Indy 500 race on Hulu.

NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com

Live coverage of the 2023 Indy 500 will also be available on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports’ website. If your cable or digital streaming provider has the NBC or NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), you can live stream the race via the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Visit NBCSports’ website in your web browser or install the NBC Sports app on your streaming device. When you attempt to watch the Indianapolis 500 event, you should get a prompt to link or authenticate your cable TV or digital streaming provider.

Follow the Indy 500 Live Stream Anywhere

The streaming platforms above have apps for smartphones and tablets (Android devices, iPhones, and iPads), smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, etc. You can also access the Indianapolis 500 live broadcast on these platforms from your web browser.

Confirmed drivers on the 107th Indy 500 entry list include Marcus Ericsson, Rinus Veekay, Tony Kanaan (who’s retiring after the race), Conor Daly, Romain Grosjean, Josef Newgarden, Marco Andretti, Pato O’Ward, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, and more.