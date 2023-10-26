The Men’s Cricket World Cup, run by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is the world’s biggest cricket tournament. The 2023 Cricket World Cup (CWC23) is the 13th edition of the tournament. It’ll take place in India and feature ten teams, six less than the previous edition.

The CWC23 should air on your local sports channel. However, you can also watch all Cricket World Cup 2023 matches on any internet-enabled device. This post highlights the tournament schedule and streaming platforms to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup online without cable TV.

Table of Contents

2023 Cricket World Cup Schedule

The 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup was initially scheduled for February to March 2023. However, the organizing body rescheduled the tournament due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Men’s Cricket World Cup will run from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Participating teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The first match is between England (the defending champion) and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The final game is scheduled for November 19 at the same stadium.

The tournament’s full standings, squad lists, and fixtures are available on the official Cricket World Cup website.

2023 Cricket World Cup Broadcast Partners

All 48 matches of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will stream on Willow and ESPN+ in the United States. Willow TV is also the official broadcast partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Canada.

You can stream the Cricket World Cup live via Fox Sports in Australia. Live coverage will be available to New Zealand residents on Sky Sports NZ.

SuperSport holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament In South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Refer to the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 website to see all authorized broadcasters in different regions/territories.

Willow TV subscription plan costs $9.99/month in the United States and CAD 7.99/month in Canada. All 2023 Cricket World Cup games will stream in High Definition on supported devices through the Willow TV app.

You can also live stream the tournament on the Willow TV website through any desktop or mobile browser. The Willow TV app is available on Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. The platform also supports streaming devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, etc.) and consoles (Xbox One).

Live coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be available on Willow through Sling TV. The streaming service has a Willow Cricket Monthly subscription that costs $10 for the first month and $15/month for subsequent months.

You must purchase the Willow Cricket Monthly plan even with an active Sling TV subscription.

Sling TV is accessible on web browsers or via the Sling TV app on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices. Other Sling-supported devices include Apple TV, Chromecast, smart TVs, and Xbox consoles.

Note: Sling TV is available in the United States only.

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Cricket World Cup on its digital stream platform, ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription ($9.99/month or $99.99/year, you can watch the Cricket World Cup online without cable TV.

Create an ESPN account on the app or website and buy a subscription to stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup on your device. The ESPN+ app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and select smart TV brands/models.

ESPN+ is also accessible on the web via supported browsers on Mac, Chromebook, and Windows PCs.

Hulu Live TV plans (from $69.99/month) include free access to the ESPN+ streaming service. You can access all ESPN+ content and live broadcasts in the Hulu app or website with a Live TV plan.

Alternatively, log in to the ESPN app with your Hulu account credentials to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup games. If you have the Hulu base plan, get the ESPN+ add-on ($9.99/month) to access the tournament on your devices.

9Now (Channel 9 or Nine Network)

Channel 9 is a free-to-air TV network with broadcast rights for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Australia. Create a Nine account and log in to the 9Now app or website to watch all Cricket World Cup matches. 9Now’s streaming service is free but geo-restricted to Australian residents.

Enjoy Cable-Free Cricket Livestream

These are the best sports streaming platforms to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup online without cable TV. Sadly, only 9Now offers free streaming—for Australians. However, other platforms have affordable subscription plans. Depending on your region and preferred streaming platform, you can watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup online for less than $10.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) could help bypass the geo-restriction if your preferred streaming platform isn’t available in your region. We do not recommend using a VPN if it violates a streaming platform’s usage terms and conditions.