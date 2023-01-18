The 2023 Australian Open is the 111th edition of the prestigious tournament. It’s also the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, one that many tennis fans worldwide look forward to.

Local sports channels in your region should broadcast the event. If you don’t have cable TV, you can live stream the tournament from an internet-enabled device. We’ll show you streaming platforms where you can watch the 2023 Australian Open online.

Table of Contents

2023 Australian Open Schedule

The tournament runs from Monday, January 16, to Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Melbourne Park in Australia.

Date Event/Games January 16-17 Men’s and Women’s Round 1 January 18-19 Men’s and Women’s Round 2 January 20-21 Men’s and Women’s Round 3 January 22-23 Men’s and Women’s Round 4 January 24-25 Men’s and Women’s Quarter-finals January 26 Women’s Semi-finals January 27 Men’s Singles Semi-finals January 28 Women’s Singles Finals January 29 Men’s Singles Final

Where to Watch 2023 Australian Open Online

Official broadcast partners of the 2023 Australian Open include Eurosport, ESPN, beIN Sports, Sky Sports, SONY Six, TSN, and RDS.

Without cable TV, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open online on streaming platforms that support these channels.

ESPN+

ESPN+ ($9.99/month) is ESPN’s digital streaming service. You can watch the 2023 Australian on ESPN+ through ESPNplus.com and the ESPN app. At this time, ESPN+ is only available in the United States.

Subscribing to a Disney Bundle Trio Basic bundle ($12.99/month) also gives you access to ESPN+ and Hulu.

Sling TV

Subscribe to SlingTV’s Orange plan ($40/month) to watch the Australian Open online in the United States. The subscription grants you access to ESPN, where you can live stream the tournament on one device. You can also watch game highlights and player interviews on ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Sling TV has no subscription/plan that supports streaming ESPN on multiple devices simultaneously.

Buy a plan and install the Sling TV app on your Android and iOS smartphone. Sling TV also supports web browsers, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and smart TVs. Check out the complete list of Sling TV supported devices.

9Now

Pronounced “Nine Now,” the streaming service provides free broadcasts of the 2023 Australian Open. The service is Australia-based, so you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access 9Now outside Australia.

To watch the 2023 Australian Open games, create a Nine account, and download the 9Now app on your streaming device. It’s that simple.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV has one of Australia Open’s broadcast partners (ESPN) in its channel lineup. Buy a YouTube TV subscription ($64.99/month) or join a YouTube TV family group to stream ESPN on the platform.

The streaming service currently offers new users a 2-week free trial and a $54.99 for three months deal. That’s $18.33 per month.

Since the 2023 Australian Open is a two-week tournament, you can live stream the event for free using a new YouTube TV account.

Remember to cancel the free trial or subscription if you won’t be using YouTube TV after the tournament.

Eurosport

Eurosport will broadcast all Australian Open 2023 matches to Europe and Central Asia viewers. The streaming service’s subscription varies based on your country of residence.

Create a Eurosport account, buy a Eurosport Pass subscription, and stream the 2023 Australian Open via the Eurosport app, website, or other supported devices.

The tournament will stream on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin 521, and BT 435) and Eurosport 2 (Sky channel 411, Virgin 522, and BT 436).

The Sports Network (TSN) and Réseau Des Sports (RDS)

In Canada, you can follow the action from Melbourne through TSN and RDS. Both streaming platforms have apps for smartphones, Fire TV devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and select smart TVs.

All you need to stream the 2023 Australian Open games is an internet connection, a compatible device, and a $19.99/month TSN or RDS subscription.

Discovery Plus (or Discovery+)

Discovery+’s “Entertainment & Sport” plan provides live broadcasts of the 2023 Australian Open in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and over 10 European countries.

The “Entertainment & Sport” plan costs £6.99/month in the U.K. Subscription fees and broadcast language may vary based on your country or region.

ServusTV offers a free live stream of all Australian Open 2023 matches. You can watch the games on the ServusTV website or through its Android and iOS app.

ServusTV is only available in Austria, and German is the broadcast language. If you’re outside Austria, you can access the streaming platform using a VPN.

Enjoy 2023 Australian Open Live Stream

Unlike the 2022 Wimbledon Open, players from Russia and Belarus will partake in the 2023 Australian Open. But they’ll play under a neutral flag.

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty are the current Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles champions. Ashleigh Barty and Noami Osaka (previous Women’s Singles champions) will miss this year’s 2023 Australia Open grand slam. Ashleigh Barty retired last year, and Naomi Osaka withdrew for unspecified reasons.