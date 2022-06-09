The U.S. Open returns to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the first time since 1988. Over 156 players will slug it out for the championship title. We’ll show you how to watch the U.S. Open online anywhere. All you need is an internet connection and an internet-enabled device—phone, tablet, computer, smart TV, etc.

U.S. Open 2022 Schedule

The U.S. Open golf championship takes place in mid-June every year. The tournament runs for four days—June 16 to June 19, 2022. Here’s a rundown of the tentative U.S.Open 2022 schedule.

Table of Contents

Day/Date Schedule Day 1 – Thursday, June 16 First Round Day 2 – Friday, June 17 Second Round Day 3 – Saturday, June 18 Third Round Day 4 – Sunday, June 19 Final Round

This schedule is subject to revision by the United States Golf Association (USGA). We’ll update the schedule if anything changes.

Channels Covering Live U.S. Open Golf

NBCUniversal will broadcast all four rounds of the 2022 U.S. Open championship through its NBC and NBC Golf channels. The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) channel will televise the first, second, third, and final rounds. The NBC Golf channel will only broadcast the first, second, and final rounds.

USGA and U.S. Open’s Website

You can stream live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open on the USGA website. Visit the USGA website in your computer’s web browser and check if you find a link to watch ongoing games.

American Express partnered with the USGA to live stream the 2022 U.S. Open championship via U.S. Open’s website. Live streaming starts June 16, 2022.

Peacock TV

NBC owns Peacock TV. You can stream the U.S. Open live without cable if you’re a premium subscriber. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium Plus subscription costs $9.99 per month.

The Peacock TV app works on Android and iOS devices, gaming consoles, web browsers, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, etc. This Peacock TV support article has a complete list of supported streaming devices.

Sling TV

Sling TV is only available in the United States, but you can bypass the geo-restriction using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). In the U.S., NBC is available on Sling TV in the following regions/markets: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Miami, and Hartford.

A Sling TV Blue subscription grants you access to NBC and 40 other channels. The subscription plan costs $25/month for the first month and $35/month afterward.

Sling TV works on Android and iOS smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, and select smart TV brands/models. You can access Sling TV via Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari web browsers on Windows and Mac computers.

To stream on more than one device simultaneously, buy the Sling Orange & Blue plan instead. The subscription unlocks more channels and simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.

YouTube TV

On YouTube TV, you can watch the 2022 U.S. Open on NBC or the NBC Golf Channel. YouTube TV costs $64.99 monthly, and it’s available to United States residents only. ExpressVPN, NordVPN, TunnelBear, and other popular VPN apps can unblock YouTube TV in regions outside the U.S.

Réseau Des Sports (RDS) and The Sports Network (TSN)

TSN and RDS are sister sport-focused channels based in Canada. Both channels have digital subscriptions (TSN Direct and RDS Direct) that allow Canadian residents to stream sports events without cable TV. The Sports Network (TSN) broadcasts in English, while Réseau Des Sports (RDS) airs events in French.

TSN Direct and RDS Direct will set you back $19.99 per month. There’s no free trial period, so you have to buy a subscription upfront. The TSN app works on iOS and Android devices, Xbox One, Apple TV, and select Samsung SmartTV models.

On a computer, you can stream the golf tournament on TSN’s website via Google Chrome, Safar, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox.

Check out TSN’s golf broadcast schedule for more information about the 2022 U.S. Open championship on the streaming platform.

fuboTV

On fuboTV, your location determines what subscriptions and channels are available to you. The streaming service is operational in Canada, Spain, the United States, and U.S. territories. However, only users in the U.S. can access fuboTV for $69.99 per month. First-time subscribers enjoy a seven-day free trial.

Hulu

Hulu Live TV subscription lets you live stream ESPN, ESPN2, NBC, and other live sports channels. The base Hulu + Live TV subscription (costs $69.99) is ad-supported, so you’ll see some ads while streaming content. Subscribe to the Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan to watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Hulu without any interruption. The ad-free Live TV plan costs $75.99/month.

New Hulu Live TV subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Note that Hulu Live TV plans are only available to U.S. residents. Use a VPN to bypass Hulu’s geo-block if you reside in U.S. territories, U.S. military bases, or outside the United States.

DirecTV Stream

NBC Golf channel is available on the DirecTV (formerly AT&T TV) streaming platform. You need a DirecTV Stream subscription ($69.99 per month) to watch U.S. Open on up to three devices.

DirecTV is available in the United States only, but you can access the service from non-supported regions using a VPN.

Don’t Miss the Fun

Streaming via the U.S. Open’s website offers golf lovers a cost-free option to watch the golf tournament without cable. Try other streaming services if you can’t stream on the U.S. Open website in your region. For $9.99/month, Peacock TV offers the most affordable fee to live stream U.S Open games, highlights, and replays.