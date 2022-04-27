The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Championship remains one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional golfing. The tournament runs annually, and the 2022 PGA Championship is the 104th year of the competition.

If you don’t have cable TV, we’ll show you streaming platforms where you can watch the 2022 PGA Championship online. But first, let’s run you through the schedule and broadcast arrangement of the competition.

Note: Many streaming services listed below are available only in the United States. Therefore, you may need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the PGA Championship online in your region or country. However, streaming the tournament using VPNs may violate the services’ terms of usage. This tutorial is purely informational. We do not recommend going against the terms and conditions of whatever streaming service you choose.

When is the 2022 PGA Championship? (+ TV Broadcast Schedule)

The 2022 PGA Championship commences May 19th, 2022, and ends May 22nd, 2022. The tournament will be played at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There’ll be four rounds, one round on each tournament day.

Rounds one and two will span from 1 PM to 7 PM on the first and second days of the tournament. Live coverage for rounds three and four starts at 10 AM and ends at 7 PM.

Like the Masters 2022 Tournament, ESPN and CBS hold the rights to televise the PGA Championship. Coverage right for the first and second rounds is exclusive to ESPN, while ESPN and CBS will cover the third and final rounds. CBS only provides weekend-afternoon coverage.

Here’s what TV coverage for the 2022 PGA Championship looks like:

Round One: Thursday, May 19, 2022 | ESPN, 1 – 7 PM.

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | ESPN, 1 – 7 PM. Round Two: Friday, May 20, 2022 | ESPN, 1 – 7 PM.

Friday, May 20, 2022 | ESPN, 1 – 7 PM. Round Three: Saturday, May 21, 2022 | ESPN (10 AM – 1 PM) and CBS (2 PM – 7 PM).

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | ESPN (10 AM – 1 PM) and CBS (2 PM – 7 PM). Round Four: Sunday, May 22, 2022 | ESPN (10 AM – 1 PM) and CBS (2 PM – 7 PM).

How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 Online

Don’t have access to cable TV? You can stream the tournament on your smartphone, computer, or internet-enabled device. All you’ll need is a subscription to any streaming services listed below. Some platforms offer a trial period, so it’s possible to watch the 2022 PGA Championship online for free.

ESPN+

ESPN will provide cable-free coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship through its ESPN+ digital subscription. The sports-focused streaming service gives you access to live sports content on your mobile devices, computer, and TV via the ESPN app or web browsers. The ESPN app works on a wide range of streaming devices: Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, etc.

The basic ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 per month. Other subscription options are available, but the basic plan should suffice to stream the 2022 PGA Championship.

However, the downside of using ESPN+ is that you won’t get access to weekend-afternoon coverage of the tournament. Therefore, we recommend subscribing to streaming services offering ESPN and CBS sports channels.

YouTube TV

For $14.99, you get access to CBS, ESPN, and other live sports channels as a first-time YouTube TV subscriber. After the first (discounted) month, subsequent subscriptions cost $64.99/month. YouTube TV isn’t the most affordable option to watch the 2022 PGA Championship online, but you get round-the-clock access to weekday and weekend coverage of the tournament.

We should mention that YouTube TV is only available in the US. You may need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch PGA Championship online outside the US. Luckily, many VPN providers offer their services for cheap or free. Check out some free VPN services that provide an extensive trial period.

Hulu

You’ll need a Live TV subscription to stream the 2022 PGA Championship tournament via Hulu. A “Hulu + Live TV” subscription costs $69.99/month, and you get access to ESPN+ and CBS. Unlike YouTube TV, Hulu doesn’t offer any discounted first-month plan for new users.

Hulu is available in the United States and Japan, so you’ll need a VPN to watch PGA Championship games on Hulu outside these regions.

fuboTV

A fuboTV subscription grants you access to both channels (CBS and ESPN) with coverage rights for the 2022 PGA Championship. fuboTV works in the United States, Spain, and Canada. However, CBS and ESPN are only available to US subscribers or viewers. You can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions if you’re outside supported regions.

The cheapest fuboTV subscription (Latino plan) costs $32.99. However, we recommend subscribing to the Pro ($69.99) or Elite ($79.99) plans–they offer a 7-day free trial period. That allows you to try the service for seven days without any payment.

Since the 2022 PGA Championship runs for four days only, you can live stream the tournament for free. Create a fuboTV account and sign up for fuboTV Pro or Elite —preferably a day before the tournament. You’ll get free access to live-stream the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS. Ensure you cancel the subscription when the tournament ends so you don’t get charged for the subscription.

fuboTV supports many devices–smartphones, streaming sticks, web browsers, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and web browsers.

DirectTV Stream

The DirectTV app is available for Android and iOS mobile devices, smart TVs, web browsers, and streaming devices. You’ll need a DirectTV Stream subscription plan to live-stream the PGA Championship on your devices. Only the Ultimate ($94.99/mo) and Premier ($139.99/mo) plans offer ESPN and CBS channels.

Low-tier subscriptions give access to ESPN sports channels. Hence, you’ll miss weekend-afternoon coverages of the tournament provided by CBS. However, the good news is that you don’t need to pay DirectTV subscription fees to watch PGA Championship games. The streaming service offers a 5-day free trial period for new users.

If you register for DirectTV Stream on May 18 or 19, you can stream the 2022 PGA Championship online for free. Remember to cancel the subscription when the tournament ends; otherwise, you’ll be charged. Set a reminder on your phone so you don’t forget.

DirectTV Stream is a US-only service, so you’ll need a VPN to watch the tournament if you’re outside the US.

Stream the Tee Off On-The-Go

Sling TV and Paramount Plus also offer cable-free access to the PGA Championship. You can watch only weekend-evening PGA Championship games on Paramount Plus via the CBS channel. Sling TV, on the other hand, supports only ESPN. To enjoy the full experience, go for streaming services with CBS and ESPN—Hulu, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, and YouTube TV. If you can’t stream the competition, follow live commentaries and partial coverage on the Golf Channel.