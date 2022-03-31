The Masters Tournament is one of the four major professional golf championships held each year in the first whole week of April. The U.S. Masters takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, with the champion taking home a green jacket.

The Masters 2022 is being broadcast on CBS and ESPN (in the U.S.), but how can you watch it without cable? Here’s how you can stream the Masters 2022 live stream online.

Table of Contents

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Online

Coverage for the 2022 Masters Tournament is shared between the CBS and ESPN TV channels. ESPN covers the first two rounds, while CBS Sports covers the final rounds. ESPN is also covering the Par-3 contest on the 6th of April, one day before the tournament begins.

If you’re a cord-cutter, you’re in luck — there are several ways you can watch the Masters golf tournament online for free. Because the tournament takes place over only four days, it’s possible to stream the entire event on free trials. Here’s the schedule so you can plan your trials:

Round 1: April 7th from 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN.

April 7th from 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN. Round 2: April 8th from 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN.

April 8th from 1-5:30 pm ET on ESPN. Round 3: April 9th from 9 am to 12 pm on CBS.

April 9th from 9 am to 12 pm on CBS. Round 4: April 10th from 10 am to 3 pm ET on CBS.

Masters.com is the easiest option for U.S. viewers to stream the Masters Tournament. It’s free, and you’ll be able to watch the entire Masters live stream from one location with only a web browser. They also offer an app for iPhone and Android phones that lets you stream the tournament.

Whether you watch the live stream via browser or the Masters app, both options offer users a way to personalize how they want to watch the tournament. For instance, users can choose to watch each shot from particular golfers, featured groups, live play from Amen Corner, holes 4, 5, and 6, or holes 15 and 16.

fuboTV is another streaming service that provides access to both CBS and ESPN, meaning you’ll be able to stream the entire tournament live online. fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial, after which the service costs $64.99 per month.

fuboTV also offers up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage space on their starter plan, so you can download and store the entire tournament to watch later.

The Hulu + Live TV plan covers both CBS and ESPN (including Disney+ and ESPN+ for additional shows and live sports). You can take advantage of the 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $69.99 per month. It’s also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, Android, and iOS.

Like fuboTV, YouTube TV grants you access to CBS and ESPN and costs $64.99 per month with a 14-day free trial. Again, YouTube TV is supported by AppleTV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and other streaming devices.

The combination of the ESPN+ and Paramount+ streaming services will give you access to the entire Masters 2022 Tournament online.

ESPN+ is a streaming service provided by Disney which provides tournament coverage via the ESPN team. ESPN+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year and offers a 7-day free trial which will grant you access to the first two days of the Masters Tournament.

Paramount+ includes CBS and will grant you access to the last two days of the tournament. Paramount Plus costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year with commercials. It also includes a 7-day free trial.

DIRECTV STREAM gives access to ESPN, but CBS is only available in their Ultimate and Premier plans. The Ultimate plan costs $89.99 per month, one of the more expensive options on this list. However, they provide a 5-day free trial that will give you complete access to the Masters Tournament. Most streaming devices support DIRECTV.

Watch Masters Outside the U.S.

For viewers inside the U.S., watching the tournament is relatively easy. However, there are still plenty of ways to watch the Masters Tournament outside the U.S., including some of the streaming services featured above.

If you’re in Canada, you can watch all four rounds of the Masters on TSN, available via cable. In addition, TSN Direct offers a streaming service for $7.99 (Canadian) per month if you don’t have cable.

In the U.K., the Masters is available through Sky Sports, which streams on NOW as an £11.98 one-off payment (for 24 hours) or £20 per month.

In Australia, live coverage is available via the Nine Network and streams on 9Now. Kayo Sports also covers the entire tournament and offers a 14-day free trial for new users.

Don’t forget that it’s possible to change your geolocation with a VPN to access geo-blocked services. Just get a 30-day free trial on a VPN service (such as Express VPN) and access the streaming service from your chosen location (i.e., within the United States).

Don’t Miss the Tee Off

Luckily for golf fans, many streaming services now provide on-demand access to the major sports broadcasters so that subscribers can watch the entire 2022 Masters Tournament online without cable. You need a Smart TV or a smartphone and Chromecast, and you’re good to go.

Just make sure that your chosen service covers both ESPN and CBS, as some recommended budget services (like SlingTV) only provide one of the golf channels, meaning you’ll miss some of the important action from the golf course.