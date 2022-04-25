Whether you’re a seasoned horse racing fan or brand new to the sport, the Kentucky Derby is an exciting event. The Derby is typically held annually on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

While the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC and the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN on cable), unlike many other sports events, you can watch the Kentucky Derby for free online without having to subscribe to cable TV or multiple streaming services. That’s great news for anyone who wants to watch the Kentucky Derby live.

When Is the Kentucky Derby Start Time?

The Kentucky Derby is known as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” so you need to know exactly when the race is scheduled to start, or you might miss it! While there are hours of race-related programming planned for the days and hours leading up to the main event, the race itself has a post time of 6:57 PM ET on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby for Free Online Without Cable

The NBC TV channel will broadcast the Kentucky Derby. If you have a digital antenna, you can watch the race live on your television. If, however, you’d prefer to watch a live stream of the race online, there are several ways to do that.

Watch Kentucky Derby on NBCSports.com

Anyone can watch the race on Derby day by visiting NBCSports.com in a web browser or downloading the NBC Sports app for iPhone or Android.

Various sports channels and sports networks have shown the Kentucky Derby in prior years. This year, you can visit the NBC Sports website or download the app in advance of the Derby to gain access to related news, analysis, and tips on throwing the perfect Kentucky Derby party.

Watch the Derby with the Peacock App

While NBC and Peacock are both owned by NBCUniversal, they don’t always carry the same content. This year, if you’re a Peacock subscriber, you can watch the Kentucky Derby on-demand on the Peacock app.

Peacock says, “Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium live sports and events, including Triple Crown races such as the Kentucky Derby.”

NBC and Peacock will also broadcast other horse races like the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, 2022 Preakness Stakes, and 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Stream NBC with fuboTV

fuboTV is a streaming service that focuses on channels that show live sports. You can get a seven-day free trial to fuboTV, which is approximately six days, twenty-three hours, and fifty-eight minutes longer than the Kentucky Derby will last!

fubo will stream to loads of different devices, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, etc.

Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Hulu Live TV

If you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, you can watch NBC’s live stream of the Kentucky Derby there. Get the free trial or pay $64.99/month for access to over 60 channels on Hulu Live.

Hulu Live includes tons of channels like Disney+ and ESPN+, so if you watch those channels, it might be worth the hefty subscription fee.

Watch the Derby on Sling TV

If you live in or near a major city in the United States, Sling TV might offer NBC in your area. To get NBC on Sling TV, you’ll need to subscribe to Sling Blue.

A subscription to Sling Blue will run you $35/month, substantially less expensive than fuboTV or Hulu Live, but make sure it comes with NBC in your market.

Stream the Kentucky Derby with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV streaming service offered by AT&T. Up until August 2021, it was called AT&T TV Now. Their least expensive package is $69.99/month for around 80 channels, including NBC, so you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby if you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM.

View the Kentucky Derby on YouTube TV

If you’ve been considering a subscription to YouTube TV and want to watch the Kentucky Derby, now’s a great time to pull the trigger. YouTube TV typically costs $64.99/month, but right now, you can get the first month for $14.99.

YouTube TV includes complete local network coverage in the U.S. nationwide, and it comes with a vast array of channels, including NBC, so you can watch the Kentucky Derby on YouTube TV.

Like other Live TV streaming services, YouTube TV has unlimited cloud DVR and will stream to all your devices, including Apple, Android, Roku, Xbox, and smart TVs like Vizio, Apple TV, and Samsung…you name it! And if you want, you can upgrade your subscriptions with add-ons like HBO Max, Showtime, and Epix.

Quick Hits About the Kentucky Derby

If you’ve never watched the Kentucky Derby, here are some tips and trivia that will help you get the most enjoyment you can out of the TV coverage of the event.

Whip up a batch of mint juleps before the race begins. This cocktail has been associated with the Kentucky Derby since 1938.

Last year’s Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1, 2021, was a rollercoaster! At first, the winner was Medina Spirit, beating out the undefeated champion, Essential Quality, who was favored to win. Ultimately, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualified Medina Spirit because of a failed drug test, and second-place finisher Mandaloun was declared the winner.

If Churchill Downs opens at 40-50% limited capacity due to the pandemic, they’ll see as many as 82,500 fans inside the track.

The Triple Crown is a series of three races that include The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes.

You’ve heard of the explorers Lewis and Clark, but did you know the Kentucky Derby was started by Lewis Clark Jr., grandson of William Clark? Now you do!

Regardless of how much you know about it, your eyes will be glued to the screen for at least 120 seconds as you watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby online.