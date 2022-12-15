The 2022 Peach Bowl is scheduled for December 31, 2022, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs are the participating teams in the College Football Playoff semi-final. Kick-off time is 8 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

ESPN will provide live coverage of the Peach Bowl in the United States. If you don’t have cable TV, you can watch the event on streaming services with ESPN in their channel lineup. We’ll list some of the best live TV streaming platforms to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl online.

You can stream the Peach Bowl online through ESPN’s digital streaming service—ESPN+. The service costs $9.99/month and is available in the United States only.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you can live stream the game through the ESPN app or website. The app is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices.

You can also watch the Peach Bowl matchup on ESPN through YouTube TV in the United States. You need a $64.99/month subscription to access YouTube TV on your device(s). Alternatively, join a YouTube TV family-sharing group to watch the Peach Bowl online for free.

If you’re a first-time subscriber, take advantage of YouTube TV’s free trial period to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl online without payment. Remember to cancel your subscription after the event, so your payment method doesn’t get billed.

If you have a Hulu subscription ($7.99/month), add an ESPN+ Add-on for $9.99/month to live stream the Peach Bowl. Hulu’s ESPN+ Add-on provides live coverage of college basketball, soccer, tennis, and college football bowl games.

Sign in to your Hulu account page on a web browser, select Manage Add-ons, and choose ESPN+. Select Review Changes to buy the add-on.

Afterward, head to the “ESPN+ collection” on Hulu’s Home Screen or Sports hub to watch the Peach Bowl.

fuboTV is another streaming service that provides access to ESPN live sports broadcasts. The service is quite pricey—the basic plan costs $69.99/month—but there’s a free 7-day trial for new users.

If you create a new account, you can watch the 2022 Peach Bowl online without payment. fuboTV allows new users to cancel the free trial anytime, so remember to terminate your subscription after the game. Otherwise, you get charged for the plan after the trial period.

A Sling TV Orange plan offers ESPN and 30 other channels for $40/month. The streaming service doesn’t offer a free trial, but new users get a 50% discount on the first month’s subscription.

You can access ESPN on Sling TV from your smartphone, computer, console, smart TV, and set-top box.

All DirecTV Stream plans offer ESPN and ESPN2 in their channel lineup. With the cheapest plan ($69.99/month), you can watch the 2022 Peach Bowl on devices that support DirecTV Stream. There’s a 5-day trial for new users, so you can live stream the game for free.

These streaming services are available in the United States and United States territory. Outside the U.S., use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl.