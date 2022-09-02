New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is a semi-annual fashion industry event held in February and September every year. The first series of the 2022 edition ran from February 11 to February 16. The second series is set for September 9 to September 14 at the New Yorker Hotel, Manhattan, New York City.

Tickets to the event are limited as admission is mostly accreditation and invitation. You can stream the fashion show online if you don’t have an invite or live in a different country. We’ll show you how to stream live coverage of the September series of the 2022 NYFW event.

Table of Contents

Where to Watch the New York Fashion Week 2022 Online

You can live stream runway shows, red carpet interviews, tutorials, and panel sessions on the “NYFW: The Shows” platform.

The “NYFW: The Shows” is a digital streaming service powered by Afterpay, an Australian financial technology company. It is the official streaming platform for New York Fashion Week.

In addition to live content, “NYFW: The Shows” offers a vast library of on-demand fashion content like fashion films, masterclasses, behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, etc. You can also watch highlights of previous New York Fashion Week editions.

Install the “NYFW: The Shows” mobile app on an Android and iOS device via the Play store and App Store, respectively. Also, the platform’s membership is free—there’s no subscription fee or payment to live stream the NYFW. All you need is an internet connection and a compatible device. You also need to create an account using personal information like email address, ZIP code, name, etc.

You can also access the platform through compatible web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. Visit the NYFW: The Shows website in your preferred browser and provide your account details.

You cannot stream “NYFW: The Shows” on multiple devices simultaneously using the same account. One “NYFW: The Shows” membership works on one device at a time.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) September 2022 Schedule

The event kicks off at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 9, with the New York Men’s Day showcase from designers/brands like A.Pott, Amirok, Atelier Cillian, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson, Teryy Singh, etc. Tom Ford’s 8:00 P.M. show closes the event on September 14.

Here’s what the preliminary schedule for the September 2022 New York Fashion Week looks like:

Date Event/Show Time (EDT) Friday, September 9, 2022. New York Men’s Day Show (by A.Potts, Amirok, Atelier Cillian, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson, Terry Singh, Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas, Nobis, So.Ty, and Todd Patrick. 10:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Naeem Khan Runway Show 1:00 P.M. SIMONMILLER Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation 2:00 P.M. Ashleigh Renee Show & Barbara Hulaniki Runaway Show 3:00 P.M. Runaway Show from Estella B., Forever Fearless Fashion, Iniquity, No Sesso, Rebecca Minkoff, Funari New, Nubi Collection, The Tailory, Fendi, Jessica Jade, etc. 5:00 P.M. — 9:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022 Showcase and Runway shows from Alturzarra, Anonlychild, Dauphinette, Runway Muse Designer, Ukrainian Designer, Elena Velez, Darren Apolonio, Delayne Dixon, Eckhause Latta, Loulou Damour, Wadsworth, Jason Wu, KK Swim, Maui x Lolita, Son Jung, True Tone Swim, Victor Glemaud, Dion Lee, Sergio Hudson, Marni, Tibi, Just be 72, Alice + Olivia, and Greenwrld. 10:00 A.M. — 9:00 P.M. Sunday, September 11, 2022 Showcase from Ulla Johnson 10:00 A.M. Runway Show from Damien Daniel, Irari Ford, Luna Selene, Rey Jaieth, and Tell the Truth. 11:00 A.M. Showcase from Studion 189 and Alenjandra Alonso Rojas 11:00 AM and 12:00 P.M. Runway Show from One/of By Patricia Voto, Sandy Liang, Khaite, Le Karja, Tonari, etc. 12:00 P.M. — 9:00 P.M. Monday, September 12, 2022 Showcase from Judy Turner, Carolina Herrera, Ph5, Veronica Beard, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Dennis Basso, Interior, Area, etc. 9:00 A.M. — 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Showcase from Rentrayage, Snow Xue Gao, Brandon Maxwell, Adam Lippes, Canvas, Gabriela Hearst, Bach Mai, Tory Burch, Puma, etc. 9:00 A.M. — 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Showcase from Batsheva, Michael Kors, Deveaux, Kenneth Nicolson, Lapointe, Midnight Studios, The Blonds, Tia Adeola, and Tom Ford. 9:00 A.M. — 8:00 P.M.

You’ll find the confirmed schedule for the event on the NYFW: The Shows website about a week before the event.

Enjoy Free NYFW Streaming

Live streaming New York Fashion Week via the “NYFW: The Shows” app or website is available globally. If you’re having issues streaming the event from your country or region, restart your device/browser and try again.

Also, ensure the NYFW: The Shows app or your web browser is up-to-date. The NYFW FAQs webpage has comprehensive troubleshooting solutions for issues with the streaming service on your device(s).