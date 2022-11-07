ESPN holds the right to broadcast the 64th annual American college football bowl game. The game’s scheduled for 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time on December 6th at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (previously Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium) in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders clinched the 2021 Liberty Bowl trophy with a 34-7 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Unfortunately, this year’s bowl game won’t air on top sports channels like ABC, CBS Sports, FOX, etc. You can only watch the Liberty Bowl online through streaming platforms with ESPN in their channel lineup. We’ll show you the best sports streaming platforms to watch the Liberty Bowl game anywhere in the world.

Table of Contents

Sling TV

Sling TV’s Orange plan offers 31 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, for $35/month. The streaming service offers no free trial but a 50% discount for first-time subscribers.

The Sling Orange plan is a single-stream subscription, meaning you cannot watch the Liberty Bowl on multiple devices simultaneously.

Sling TV works on smartphones (Android and iOS), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and selected smart TV brands. See the complete list of compatible devices for download links and installation instructions.

Hulu + Live TV (with Disney+ and ESPN+)

You can watch the Liberty Bowl online with Hulu’s $69.99/month Live TV plan. Buy the live TV subscription, download the ESPN app, and sign in with your Hulu account credentials. If you have a base Hulu plan, add the ESPN+ add-on for $9.99 extra to watch the Liberty Bowl.

Note that Hulu displays ads while airing live events. Buy the $75.99/month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan to enjoy the Liberty Bowl ad-free broadcast.

YouTube TV

You can watch the Liberty Bowl online on ESPN through YouTube TV. Although YouTube TV is quite pricey—$64.99/month—the free trial allows you to stream the Liberty Bowl without payment. Alternatively, find someone with a YouTube TV subscription and join their family-sharing group.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream’s “Entertainment” package ($69.99/month) offers the ESPN and ESPN2 channels in High Definition (HD). DirecTV Stream costs more than YouTube TV, but it offers a 5-day trial for first-time subscribers.

Buy a DirecTV Stream package and install the DirecTV app from your device’s app store. You can also access DirecTV Stream on web browsers and compatible streaming devices. Remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so your payment card doesn’t get charged.

fuboTV

fuboTV is a sports-focused streaming service that provides live broadcasts of local and international sporting events. A “Pro” subscription ($69.99.month) features ESPN, ESPN2, and other top sports channels. You get a 7-day free trial period when you create a new account. Also, you can stream on three devices simultaneously with a single subscription.

Catch the Bowl Live!

As mentioned earlier, ESPN has exclusive rights to broadcast the Liberty Bowl. These are the best platforms to live stream the Liberty Bowl online if you don’t have cable TV.

They’re all available for users in the United States and select U.S. territories. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to stream the Liberty Bowl if you’re outside the U.S. and supported regions.