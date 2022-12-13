Does the holiday season stress you out? Never sure what gifts to buy, so you find yourself wandering around stores for hours on end for multiple weekends in a row?

Stop wandering and let technology do all of the work for you. Amazon Christmas sales are a fantastic opportunity to quickly find the perfect gift for anyone and save a lot of money in the process.

In this article, you’ll learn how to find the best places on Amazon’s website to find the perfect gift and save the most money. Remember that all deals will be much better (and some described areas only available) if you have an Amazon Prime account.

Note: To get a head start on Christmas shopping and save the most money, buying gifts using Prime Day sales from July 12-13nth is a savvy approach.

Prepare Your Christmas Shopping List

Before you start looking for gifts to buy, create a list on your Amazon account to store all of those ideas for when you’re ready to purchase them.

This is very easy to do.

1. Log into your Amazon account, and select Holiday Gift Guide.

2. Select Your Lists from the sub-menu.

3. If you’ve already created other lists, you’ll see them on the left. To make one especially for Christmas shopping, select Create a List at the upper right.

4. Give the new list a name using the List name field, and select the Create List button to finish.

Now, whenever you’re browsing any product on Amazon, you can quickly add that item to your gift idea list by using the Add to List dropdown at the left side of the product detail page.

As you’re browsing the sections on the Amazon website described below, keep in mind that you can grab any of these deals for purchase by adding them to your list. Remember that if any deals are only offered for a limited time, you’ll need to make your purchase before the time is up.

Finding Amazon Christmas Sales

If you’re ready to start your holiday shopping, the following sections of the Amazon website are the best place to begin your search.

Using the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

When you select Holiday Gift Guide from the top menu in your Amazon account, you’ll have access to a wide array of search filters and tools that Amazon offers to help you hunt for the perfect gift.

The top of the gift guide page lets you sift through specific categories of gifts like electronics, toys, fashion, and more.

Scroll down a little further on this same page, and you’ll see a selection of buttons that let you filter gifts by gender and age. If you select one of these buttons, you’ll see a listing of recommended gifts for men, women, teenagers, or young children.

This section also lets you shop for gifts organized by price. This is especially useful if you’re budget-limited and want to stick to buying gifts under a specific value.

Keep scrolling on this page, and you’ll eventually get to the bottom section, where you’ll see a long list of holiday gift suggestions. These are all unfiltered and cover gifts for absolutely everyone.

If you don’t want to limit your gift search, scrolling through this long section may spark some gift ideas that you might never have considered otherwise.

Save Money with Epic Deals

If you want the best opportunity to save the most money shopping with your Amazon Prime account, then head over to the Epic Deals section.

Just select Epic Deals from the top menu on the Amazon home page to get there.

This section holds exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. During the holiday season, you may even catch some live shows where Amazon Prime influences showcase different product deals (like the modern version of the QVC shopping network).

Under this live “featured products” activity, you’ll see a ribbon of icons that lets you organize deals by product category. These are categories like “Gifts for Him,” “Gifts for Her,” “Electronics,” “Home,” and more.

If you don’t want to filter any deals, just scroll down on this page to see them.

The deals are laid out very clearly, by the percentage off the retail price you’ll save if you purchase that product immediately.

Save Even More Money with Lightning Deals

If you want even steeper deals, you can explore Amazon’s special gift shopping area known as “Lightning Deals.” To access these, select Lightning deal from the left menu under “Deal type.”

This area lists very short-term deals (usually ending within hours) that are anything on the order of 30% off retail up to 80% off retail. However, you’ll see a countdown when the steep discounts end.

If you want to save the most money on your Christmas shopping, browse this section and buy the item you discover immediately. Don’t bother putting these on your List because the deal could be over by the time you get around to buying it.

Save Money with Amazon Coupons

If you’re still in the “Epic Deals” section on Amazon, select the Coupons link in the sub-menu.

Use the coupon categories on the left to find the gift you’re interested in. Once you find a specific item with a coupon, just select Clip Coupon under the item and make your purchase. The coupon discount will be applied when you check out.

Buy Expensive Products at Discount With Amazon Renewed, Outlet, and Warehouse

Renewed products are usually electronics that have been returned to Amazon as having some kind of defect or damage. Technicians have repaired, inspected, and ensured that the product is in perfect working condition.

Amazon can’t sell these items at full retail price, so if you’re willing to buy a “renewed” item, you can get expensive electronics and other products at a very steep discount.

Select Outlet from the sub-menu to access the Amazon Outlet area. This is where you can get significant discounts on overstocked items. You’ll see subcategories like “Last Change Savings,” “Under $10,” and more.

Select Warehouse Deals from the sub-menu to see a listing of Amazon products pre-owned, used, or open-box.

What are Amazon Warehouse products? They are customer returns and open-box items that Amazon can’t sell for full price. Amazon tests the item’s condition and provides details on the product page. This ranges from “Like New” to “Acceptable.”

You can get the best deals on poorer condition items, but expect things like scuff marks or other imperfections. However, even “Like New” quality items in this section are significantly discounted from the retail price.

Use Amazon Christmas Sales for all Holiday Gifts

As you can see, so many opportunities on Amazon are available to find the perfect gift for your spouse, child, or other relatives. Not only can you find the perfect gift, but you can save a lot of money in the process.

