Although Facebook was launched in 2004, the Like feature was introduced only in 2009. Likes encourage others to keep posting, and they tell Facebook’s algorithm what you want to see on Facebook. You can like just about anything from photos to videos, pages, and comments on posts. And if you’re curious about what your friends and family like, we can teach you how to see what someone liked on Facebook.

It used to be much easier to see other people’s likes with the old Facebook Graph Search, but since 2019, that feature has been replaced with a new API that no longer allows you to search directly for your friends’ likes. Luckily, there are other methods to check what someone likes on Facebook, and this article will show you how.

Table of Contents

How to See Other People’s Likes on Desktop Device

The easiest method to see what someone likes is to go to their Facebook profile. But what likes you’ll be able to see will depend on that person’s profile privacy settings and whether you are Facebook friends.

You can use any desktop device to use this method and check out what someone liked on Facebook. Windows, Linux, or macOS will work the same way because you’ll do it using your web browser. Here’s how:

Open Facebook in the web browser and make sure you’re logged into your Facebook account. Find the friend’s Facebook profile whose likes you want to see. You either use the search bar or click on their profile photo from a post on your timeline to open up their profile page. Click on More , under their profile image.

Select Likes from the drop-down menu that opens.

This will take you to the Facebook page where you’ll be able to see this person’s likes. However, you can choose one of the categories offered to see which TV shows, or books someone liked. You’ll also notice that by using this method you’ll only be able to see what pages this Facebook user liked.

You might not be able to see likes if this person didn’t set their privacy settings to Public.

How to See Other People’s Likes on Mobile Devices

This technique is slightly different if you want to see what someone liked via mobile phone. However, it won’t matter if you use an Android or iPhone because you’ll use the Facebook app which is virtually the same on both platforms. Follow these steps to see other people’s likes on Facebook on your mobile phone:

Open the Facebook App and make sure you’re logged into your Facebook account. Find the Facebook profile of a person who likes you want to see. Once on their profile, tap the About section.

Scroll down and find Likes . Tap See All .

A list of all the liked pages this person liked will be displayed.

Take note that you won’t be able to see someone’s likes if their profile privacy settings are not set to Public.

How to See Someone’s Posts and Comments Likes?

Unfortunately, there’s no list of Facebook posts and comments your friends might have liked. But you can still see these likes under certain conditions.

First, you’ll need to be friends with that person on Facebook.

Then you’ll have to set him as a “Favorite” friend. Here’s how:

Select someone in your friend list. Click on the three dots next to their name Select Favorites from the pop-up menu. It has a star icon in front of it.

This will allow you to follow this friend and in turn, you’ll see on your Facebook news feed his activities such as liked posts, comments he made on other people’s posts, and much more.

You won’t be able to see old likes this way, but only the new ones. That friend you just set as a favorite will have to perform some new Facebook activities for it to pop into your feed.

How to See Photos Someone Liked on Facebook?

The only way you can see if someone liked a photo on Facebook is if you stumble upon it by accident. There is no longer a way to check what pictures someone liked. However, you could open up a picture posted by a mutual friend and it should show as “Liked By (the name of your friend). Or, click on the number of likes on a photo and try finding your friend’s name among all the people who liked this photo.

There is no specific list of photos liked by someone on Facebook. That’s because Facebook works hard to improve profile privacy. The only other methods to check what someone liked on Facebook is to either manually check a friend’s posts, or to ask them directly.

And there you have it, Facebook explorers! Whether you’re satisfying your curiosity or simply trying to connect with friends on a deeper level, understanding how to see what someone likes on Facebook is a handy skill to have.