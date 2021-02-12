If you want to watch HBO movies and TV shows on demand, the company WarnerMedia, who owns HBO, decided to create a streaming service much like Netflix or Hulu. HBO Max boasts a wide variety of shows and movies that you can watch whenever you want.

Like other streaming services, too, you may have the problem of picking something to watch. There is a lot to choose from on HBO Max, so here’s a list of the top shows and movies on HBO Max you can watch right now.

This show follows the main character, Jules, navigating her life as a drug addict in high school. It also follows several other storylines of Jules’ friends and the ways they survive adolescence. When Jules meets a transgender girl named Rue, her presence shifts the way she looks at her life.

Euphoria does phenomenally in showcasing the plights of modern-day teenagers, and does so through eye-catching visuals and unique storytelling techniques. It’s definitely not your run-of-the-mill teen drama, and you’ll find yourself filled with suspense after each episode.

The Wire is an award-winning crime drama about the city of Baltimore, Maryland and its relationship to law enforcement throughout several different facets. The first season delves into the city’s narcotics scene, and with each season a new topic is introduced that is tied to the original storyline. This includes the seaport system, the city’s government, education, and print news.

Besides being a fresh take on crime drama at the time, it is also extremely well-written and well-acted. It is also extremely realistic and factually accurate, as the show was written by a police reporter.

Based on the book of the same name, written by Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, Sharp Objects is a TV show that touches on many important subjects. It is focused on the character Camille Preaker, who is a reporter sent back to her own home town to investigate the murders of young girls in the town of Wind Gap.

There are many surprising twists in this series, especially as more and more information of Camille’s family life unfolds. With outstanding performances by Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, which they won Emmys for, you’ll be sucked into this drama from episode one.

The Sopranos is a critically acclaimed show, which has been said by the creator of Breaking Bad to be a large inspiration. It tells the story of Italian-American street mob boss Tony Soprano, and the difficulties that come with this job title while maintaining the responsibilities of family life. He begins to go to therapy to work through these issues, and the stories of his day-to-day life are told there.

The show is widely believed to be one of the best of all time for its more realistic take on crime life and showing a more humanized version of these gangsters. If you’re a fan of television series, this show is a must-see.

Whether you are into anime or not, Spirited Away is an amazing film that anyone would enjoy. It is beautifully animated, with colorful and lively scenery and characters. The movie takes place in a fantasy world that the protagonist, Chihiro, suddenly finds herself in. Her parents have been turned into pigs, and she turns to work in a bath house so that the owner, a witch named Yubaba, will agree to transform them back.

This animated movie was created by Hayao Miyazaki, working with the acclaimed Studio Ghibli who has created numerous other popular films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Spirited Away has won many awards, and has been released in an English-dubbed version on HBO Max.

From director David Fincher who has made other films such as Fight Club and Zodiac, is another of his acclaimed films, Seven. The movie follows two detectives, played by Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, as they investigate murders that follow Christianity’s seven deadly sins.

The film is most well-known for its shocking twist ending. It’s an amazing film from start to finish, though, and definitely should not be missed if you are a fan of gripping crime thrillers.

Idiocracy is an extremely satire film, showing what the world might become with a rise in consumerism and decline in education. It could be categorized as a dystopian film, but one of the few taken to hilarious extremes.

The plot follows two characters as they are accidentally sent into the future, where the world has become dumbed down so much so that they are now the smartest people on the planet. This causes plenty of insane situations that work to poke fun at American society and its faults.

Ever wondered how to make small talk? How about how to put up scaffolding? In this short docuseries created by John Wilson, you will be shown how to do these and more. In reality, the show covers much more than what it initially represents, showcasing the troubles of strangers and city life.

Because of the unpredictable direction these episodes end up going, you’ll always want to watch the next episode to see where John ends up. In “How to Make Small Talk,” he ends up accidentally attending an MTV Spring Break event. The only way you can understand how these situations come to be is by watching the show!

If you liked the movie Get Out, directed by Jordan Peele, you’ll probably enjoy his second film, Us. It is a horror film, somewhat comedic like Get Out, but much more sinister. It follows a family who are stalked and attacked by a family who looks just like them.

Things start to unravel as more of these beings begin to show up, causing harm to people and families all across the U.S. Although the premise sounds extremely odd, the film works beautifully and makes you think about the problems of classism and oppression in America.

Which Shows and Movies on HBO Max Are You Watching?

The best thing about streaming services are their huge catalogs. Your favorite movie or TV show on HBO Max may not have made this list. So, do tell us about the show you are binge watching or looking forward to.