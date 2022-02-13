Did you become the proud owner of a new 3D printer over the holidays? Or maybe you’ve been 3D printing for a while now. Either way, whether you’re printing with a filament printer or a resin printer like the AnyCubic Photon Mono X or the extremely high-resolution AnyCubic Photon Mono X 6K, you’re perfectly positioned to print Valentine’s Day gifts for the people you love.

We’ve compiled some printable Valentine’s Day gift ideas below. With some of these designs, you can put your skills to the test by customizing the 3D models while others are ready to print with few to no adjustments.

Table of Contents

We’ve scoured sites like Makerbot’s Thingiverse, MyMiniFactory, Prusa, Instructables and Cults to find designs that will make great DIY gifts for Valentine’s Day.

1. Conversation Hearts

While the debate rages on over whether candy conversation hearts are delicious or disgusting, everyone will agree that these 3D printed conversation hearts are the perfect way to ask your loved one to be your Valentine. Print a whole bowlful! In fact, print the bowl, too!

2. Heart-Shaped Ring Holder

Anyone who takes their rings off at night will appreciate this heart-shaped jewelry and ring holder. You might agree with the maker, GregSpilman, as he quotes the classic song, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love!”

3. Heart Gears

This three heart gears design comes from Thingiverse maker, Emmett, who’s an aerospace engineer working at Google. This design has been favorited over 11,000 times! The moving gears are a perfect way to tell your Valentine how well you fit together. Aw. And if you’ve waited until the last minute, check out this remixed design that takes less time to print from urbanatwork. He recommends using ABS filament but also includes some tips for anyone using PLA.

4. Box of I Love You

I love you in a box! Wait, that didn’t come outright. Maker Natalie Cheesmond a.k.a. 3DPrintBunny has put together a great Valentine’s Day Gift in a Box. You can download the design from MyMiniFactory and enjoy a 3D-printed Valentine’s Day.

5. Heart Shaped Box

When Kurt Cobain sang, “I’ve been locked inside your heart-shaped box for weeks,“ perhaps he was talking about this Valentine’s heart box design from maker Devmiser! If you prefer the design to go all the way through the lid, then grab this alternate version from the Prusa website.

6. Mayan Lotus Flower Pendant

Jewelry is a popular Valentine’s Day gift, and this Mayan lotus flower pendant, available on Thingiverse, fits the bill. The designer, Cesar Rodriguez (ideaz3d), recommends using PLA filament to print this design, and you can switch filaments halfway through to create a two-color version.

7. Spiral Heart Pendant

Put this spiral heart pendant on a chain, and you’ve got yourself a romantic Valentine’s gift! Grab the STL files from Jose Narvaez on MyMiniFactory.

8. Customizable Lithophane

Lithophanes are among the coolest things you can print with 3D printing technology. Hang them in front of a light source, like a window or a lamp. This customizable lithophane design lets you add any photo you want. Use a photo of you and your special Valentine, and this will make a great gift.

9. Heart Wings Cookie Cutter

This Heart Wings Cookie Cutter is part of the Valentines Day’s Collection from OogiMe. You can find tons of other designs for 3D-printed cookie cutters, including this teddy bear. Just make sure you use a food-safe material like PLA without additives.

10. Valentine Heart Tealight Candle Holder

Tealight candles can help you set the right mood for your Valentine’s Day date. This heart-shaped tealight candle holder on Thingiverse will look perfect on the tabletop during your romantic dinner.

11. Valentine’s Day Heart Vase

Instructables is a good place to look for 3D printing designs because in addition to the design files, you’ll also get a tutorial, something that many of the other design repositories don’t include. This heart vase will look great with real roses or 3D-printed roses. If you have a webcam you can set up near your printer, try creating a timelapse video of this Valentine vase being printed using OctoLapse. Use Vase Mode, and you’ll love the results.

12. Heart Bookmark

If your Valentine is a booklover, print them this heart bookmark. If you use maker Kubaker’s settings, it should take less than fifteen minutes to print!

13. iLove U Signal for iPhone

This one’s pretty clever. Project your love onto a wall with this iLove U Signal for mobile phones. You hold the printed piece in front of your phone’s flash to project the heart on a wall.

14. Heart Ring

If you print this knotted heart ring, be sure to customize it first so it’s scaled to the size of your Valentine’s finger.

15. Bow and Arrow

Embody the spirit of Cupid with this working Valentine’s bow and arrow. It’s powered by a rubber band, and the creator, muzz64, says depending on what kind of rubber band you use, the bow can shoot the arrow over five meters!

16. You’re My Person Keychain

This keychain declares your love for your sweetie. The design, from user Idea Lab on MyMiniFactory, doesn’t use supports, so if you’re having problems with bridging, this design will still print just fine.

17. Gift Boxes Galore

Whichever Valentine’s Day gifts you decide to print, consider printing a gift box to put it in. This Butterfly Puzzle Box requires the user to locate the hidden key and then find the keyhole. Also, check out these customizable 3D printable boxes from Instructables and this beautiful and intricate box available from Mohamed Ayobe on MyMiniFactory.

3D Printing Ideas for Every Holiday

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only holiday you can enhance with 3D prints. Check out ideas for Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, too!