We’re back with more 3D printing ideas for the winter holidays. Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the winter solstice (how cool is this Stonehenge lamp?), the 3D printing community offers a wide variety of things you can print to help you celebrate.

We’ve printed many of these things on our AnyCubic Photon Mono X resin printer, and most will work just as well on a filament printer such as the AnyCubic Vyper. Make sure you have some good 3D modeling software so you can tweak these designs and make them perfect for you.

Best 3D Winter Decoration Printing Ideas

The best part of the holiday season just might be the decorations. Surrounding yourself and your loved ones with festive decorations can make the season feel magical.

Decorating will make your home feel welcoming to holiday visitors. Print this door wreath hanger and use it every year! If you’re planning on hanging Christmas lights, you’ll definitely find these Christmas light hangers helpful.

Bring some holiday cheer to your windows by hanging this snowman decoration or poinsettia.

If you’re looking for holiday decorations you can place on a table or mantle, check out this Christmas shadow box display or these Christmas holiday deer that look great spray painted with glitter paint!

No matter which of these decoration printing ideas for 3D printers you try, you’re sure to get everyone in the holiday mood.

Best 3D Printed Cookie Cutters

Decorations are nice, but perhaps we spoke too soon. The real best part of the holiday season, of course, is the food! Whether you’re baking sugar cookies or gingerbread, these cookie cutters are sure to delight.



Best Hanukkah 3D Printing Ideas

Hanukkah is the Jewish festival of lights, and we’ve rounded up a bunch of great 3D printing ideas to help you observe the holiday.

If it’s a menorah you’re after, we’ve got four options for you. You could try this menorah that’s designed to work with 5mm LED bulbs. Or if you want a more traditional menorah that uses candles, check out this menorah that uses tea lights. On the opposite end of the traditional spectrum, we’ve got the menorapus—half menorah, half octopus—or the menorahsaurus!

In the dreidel category, we recommend the ballerina dreidel, this mini dreidel with Hebrew letters, the dreidel business card kit (great for mailing with a greeting card), or this cute Droidel.

The Star of David two-color fidget cube is great for people who can’t keep their hands still, and the Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah ambigram sends out two holiday messages depending on how you look at it.

Christmas Tree Ornaments

There’s no shortage of designs for 3D printed ornaments for Christmas trees, some traditional and some not-so-traditional.

Best Kwanzaa 3D Printing Ideas

Part of celebrating Kwanzaa is filling your home with objects of art. If you or someone you know celebrates Kwanzaa, these 3D prints can make the holiday more joyful. Choose from a Kwanzaa greeting card, a Happy Kwanzaa ornament, or a Kinara Kwanzaa ornament with the seven candles that symbolize the principles of Kwanzaa.

Best Ideas for 3D Printed Gifts and Gadgets

If you’re looking for a unique gift idea for the person who has everything, try 3D printing one of these cool gifts they’ll never expect, including these mini container stocking-stuffers made out of bottle tops.

Owning a 3D printer means you can get really creative with your holiday gift-giving. What are your favorite things to 3D print for gifts? Let us know in the comments section below.