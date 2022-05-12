If the pandemic has taught us anything, virtually everything we need can be delivered—and probably by Amazon. Check out our round-up of 25 practical, fun, and unusual products you didn’t even know you needed from Amazon.

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that the company allows Amazon customers to order a wide variety of products to make their life easier. Read through our list and post a comment about what you’d add to the list.

Table of Contents

Fun and Useful Gadgets

Amazon’s a great place to find all kinds of fun gadgets. Here are a few we found to be extra helpful.

This USB C cable will help you tell how fast it’s charging your devices. It’s got a wattage meter, so you can see how much energy your USB C devices are drawing while charging.

To quickly cool something inside your refrigerator, you’ll want to circulate the air. This fridge fan runs on two D batteries and has an easy off/on power switch. It’ll work great in the drink drawer of your home refrigerator.

DIY-ers will find this FDM 3D printer to be worth the money. It has two significant benefits compared to the Ender 3: the built-in bed leveling system and dual Z-axis threaded rods. It uses standard 20 mm aluminum extrusions all over the frame, so you’ll be able to adapt a multitude of 3D printing hacks for the AnyCubic Vyper.

These earbuds’ biggest claim to fame is that they are IPX7 waterproof. You can fully submerge these earbuds into one-meter deep water for up to thirty minutes, and they’ll still work. Wear them in the tub or shower, and don’t worry about damage.

This rechargeable Bluetooth face mask connects to your cell phone, so you can listen to whatever helps you sleep. We know from experience that it completely drowns out nearby snoring. It’s difficult to connect the micro-USB charger, but it’s cheaper than couples counseling, so it’s worth it.

This plug-in night light with sixteen dimmable LED lights with remote control highlights the rough surface of the moon. It’s 3D printed with PLA and would look great in any kid’s bedroom.

For the Kitchen

These kitchen gadgets and ingredients are useful products that will improve your life.

Add Gochujang pepper paste to your sauces and soups for a slow-building heat you’ll come to love.

This is the best pasta pot we’ve ever used, with the colander built into the lid. It comes in different colors, but the stainless steel one is superior, albeit more expensive.

Shun, a maker of high-quality Japanese knives, offers kitchen shears for $55-70. Instead, we recommend the Kershaw Taskmaster shears, which are virtually indistinguishable and cost only $26.85.

If you get this dishwasher-safe ravioli maker, you might never buy ravioli from the store again. Home-made ravioli freezes exceptionally well.

11. Bee’s Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps ($14.99 for a 3-pack)

These food savers are reusable, so they’re good for the environment. Bee’s Wrap lasts for up to a year with proper care and regular usage.

For Your Home and Vehicle

At home and on the go, you need these products.

Keep this safety tool in your car in case you need to cut the seatbelt or punch out the vehicle’s window.

13. TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher ($19.99 for a 2-pack)

TubShroom has excellent reviews, but honestly, if you have a 3D printer or decide to buy the AnyCubic Vyper above, you might as well print your own.

This is how you add USB ports to a room without replacing your outlet receptacles.

15. LuxClub Bamboo Pillowcases ($14.99 for two in 40 colors)

If you don’t want to shell out for silk or satin pillowcases, go with bamboo.

This is the holy grail of water bottles. It’s BPA-free and will fit in your vehicle’s cup holder. To keep it mildew-free, empty it at night so it can dry out, and wash it every few days.

For Your Pets

You need these products for the Fidos and Fluffies in your life.

17. PetCable Pet-Resistant Cord Protector ($14.99 for nine feet)

Your pet’s teeth are no match for these cord protectors.

18. Comtim Pet Food Can Covers ($5.23 for two)

Be more eco-friendly by using these reusable silicone pet food can covers. They’ll fit your pet food cans no matter what size they are.

For Your Body

Practice self-care with these products from Amazon you didn’t know you needed.

19. Organic Lip Balm Gift Set (Twelve tubes for $26.99)

We haven’t been ordering a lot of beauty products during the pandemic, but these lip balms are the exception. They’re superb.

This is the only lotion in our skincare routine. Use it after exfoliating, and your skin will thank you. It’s especially good for your face.

Get healthy with the help of the Fitbit Inspire 2. It will sync with the Fitbit app installed on your Android or Apple iPhone. Learn about what you’ll get with the 1-year Fitbit Premium trial.

This monitor will determine your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate, and pulse strength in 10 seconds and display it on an LED display. Who would want that information? Athletes, new visitors to high-elevation locations, and people who have breathing problems.

For Your Life

This can cooler keeps cans cold for a crazy length of time.

We’re including these because they’re delicious, and they have the distinction of being the first candy sent to the Mir space station.

Can you say comfy? Men rave about these super-soft, stretch jeans. They might not be the most stylish, but they’re almost as comfortable as leggings! Different sizes are available, but be aware that they run large.