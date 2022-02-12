Any gift is a great gift if it’s coming from your loved one, whether it’s a simple Valentine’s Day card or a cute DIY creation. However, it’s even better when you’ve put time and effort into choosing something truly special. If your significant other is into tech and gadgets, you should get them something they’ll appreciate the most – a tech gift that will suit their interests.

In case you’re struggling to come up with a perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea, or on the contrary – can’t choose from a great variety of options – we’re here to help you pick the best nerdy Valentine gift for the technophile in your life.

Table of Contents

This gift guide includes tech gifts for various budgets and purposes. We’ll start with the cheaper options and move up to the more expensive gadgets so that you can find the perfect gift for your favorite nerd, no matter how big or small your budget is.

1. A Website Domain with Their Name

Price: from $2 to $20 per year.

If your partner doesn’t have their own website yet, buying them a website domain is a great idea for any holiday, not just Valentine’s day. If they’re a content creator, a web domain with their brand name is a doorway for more exposure. In case one of their posts goes viral, they’ll already have one extra platform to share it with the world.

Even if they aren’t a part of the content creation world (yet), having a web page registered to your name is a great investment for the future. You can go to a web registry like GoDaddy and register a domain with their name. If you want to go a little further, you can pay for a web page with a simple layout and place their socials or link to their content online.

Price: from $17.

What says I love you better than a ring? Only a smart ring. Of course, you can get a fancy handmade ring for your loved one from Etsy but a true geek will most likely be more excited by a cool new wearable type – an NFC OPN smart ring.

This ring functions mostly like a smartwatch: it can control your smartphone apps, transfer data, and even take care of the wearer’s contactless payments. It’s also waterproof and doesn’t require frequent charging. The best part is that it doesn’t cost much, so you can get it even if you’re on a tight budget.

Price: from $19.99.

Another cool gadget that makes for a great nerdy Valentine’s Day gift is a ring light. It’ll make you look better on conference calls in Zoom, help you create better quality TikTok videos, and Instagram selfies. In a nutshell, it’s a great gift for anyone who works from home and/or spends a lot of time on social media networks.

Ring lights come in all shapes and sizes. You can get a standalone light with a simple clip for attaching it to the laptop, or get a whole creator bundle with a smartphone holder and a tripod.

Price: from $25.

Are you into practical gifts? Then the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is the best Valentine’s Day gift that you can find. Tile Mate is a Bluetooth tracker that attaches to a keychain, a backpack, or any device or thing for that matter and can then be tracked via a smartphone app.

This small water-resistant tile can track your belongings within 250ft distance, and if your item is outside this range you can use the Tile smartphone app to see its most recent location on a map. Another handy function is finding your phone using Tile. When you double press the button on your Tile, your smartphone rings even if it’s on silent. Tile Mate is a great gift not only for your loved one but also for that best friend that always loses everything.

Price: from $39.

If you’re scared of picking a disappointing gift that your partner won’t like or use, have a look at the Shiatsu neck massage pillow. With the powerful 3D rotating massage nodes and gentle heating function, the Shiatsu neck massage pillow is a truly romantic gift for your partner.

Your loved one will think of you every time they’re using the Shiatsu pillow to massage their neck, whether it’s after exhausting sports activities or after a long day in the office. The heating function helps soothe any muscle pain they might have and can be turned on and off at any time. At the same time, the massage nodes automatically change direction every minute for an effective deep-kneading massage to relax overused and tight muscles.

Although designed specifically as a neck massager, the Shiatsu neck massage pillow can be used anywhere on your body.

Price: $109.95.

Is your partner one of those people who makes a cup of coffee, leaves it on the table, and forgets about it until it gets cold? The Ember temperature control smart mug can solve these problems for them.

This smart coffee mug can keep a drink at the temperature of your choice for up to one hour on a single charge or longer if you keep the mug on its charging coaster. It works with cold drinks too! Whether you want your drinks to stay hot or cold, the Ember mug paired with your smartphone can do the job. Your loved one won’t have to worry about the coffee getting cold while they’re busy doing their morning routine.

Price: $299.

If your Valentine knows their pop culture, here’s a date idea for you: After a long day at work, surprise them with a romantic movie setup at home. Using the Heyup Boxe portable projector, you can create a home theater atmosphere anywhere: this 1080P projector is lightweight, portable, and delivers a quality picture.

All you need is to find a plain white wall, draw the blinds, and connect your Heyup Boxe to a smartphone, laptop, or hard drive. Then you can enjoy the home theater experience right in your living room, or even in your garden. Imagine your partner coming home and seeing you playing their favorite part of Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Star Trek playing on the big screen. It’s bound to make their (Valentine’s) day.

Price: from $329.

Those who want to give their loved one something revolutionary should have a look at the LOVE Turntable. It’s the first smart vinyl record player that reads records with a traditional stylus, connects to Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, and can be controlled by your smartphone. Any audiophile would love to get their hands on this gadget.

LOVE turntable turns counterclockwise on a still record. You can connect it to a smartphone and use it with or without the app. LOVE allows you to skip and repeat tracks, control the volume, and select different RPM speeds. This turntable combines the old-school feel and specialty of vinyl and analog sound with the digital inventions of the smart home.

Price: from $389.

You don’t have to be a content creator to appreciate a camera as a gift. Insta360 One X2 shoots 360-degree video and photos and can capture 360-degree audio using the 4 stereo mics. It’s fully waterproof up to 10m, so you don’t have to worry about rain or snow when shooting outdoors. The One X2 can also be used as an action camera thanks to the Steady Cam mode that records standard 150-degree videos.

Insta360 One X2 is a perfect gift that you can use to shoot funny Valentine’s day pictures and videos together with your partner. And if you’re serious about video creation, you can look into buying one of the Insta360 bundles with this camera. One great example is an invisible selfie stick that you can remove from the shot during post-production.

Price: from $590.

Like the idea of a portable projector but not sure if it’s any good for gaming? Have a look at the premium-tier portable projector the ViewSonic M2e. It comes with all of the advantages of a portable projector, like the small size and lightweight (the M2e weighs only 1kg) but it’s also a can-do-it-all broadcasting device.

The ViewSonic M2e offers impressive visuals that any gamer will appreciate, while the integrated Harman Kardon speakers provide excellent audio. Use smart connectivity options like Wi-Fi for wireless screen mirroring and get the image from your smartphone on the big screen. Or simply use the USB-C port for direct single-cable streaming from Nintendo Switch. The M2e will take care of the rest and make sure you and your partner enjoy playing video games together.

Don’t Give Them Just Another Gift Card

Instead of giving your loved one another gift card, a t-shirt, or a boring greeting card, you can make this Valentine’s Day special for them with a unique gift. Most of the things on our list you can get from Amazon, or the official website.

If you’re completely against giving materialistic gifts, check out Groupon and give them a gift of experience instead.