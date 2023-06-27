The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is special for many reasons. It’s the first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams. Secondly, it’s the first Women’s World Cup to be held in the Asia-Pacific Region. It’s also the first time the tournament will be co-hosted by two countries—Australia and New Zealand.

Several media houses and broadcasters worldwide will provide free-to-air coverage of the tournament over cable. You can also live-stream the Women’s World Cup through cable TV providers that offer digital subscriptions. We’ll highlight platforms where you can watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup online without cable TV.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Teams, Schedule, and Timeline

The tournament commences on 20 July with the opening ceremony/match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. The final game is scheduled for August 20th at the Anchor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Countries participating in the 2023 Women’s World Cup are grouped as follows:

Groups Teams/Countries Group A New Zealand (NZL)

Norway (NOR) Group B Australia (AUS)

Republic of Ireland (IRL) Group C Spain (ESP)

Costa Rica (CRC) Group D England (ENG)

Haiti (HAI) Group E USA (USA)

Vietnam (VIE) Group F France (FRA)

Jamaica (JAM) Group G Sweden (SWE)

South Africa (RSA) Group H Germany (GER)

Morocco (MAR)

Australia will host 35 matches (including the tournament final) of the tournament. New Zealand will host 29 games (24 group matches and five knockout matches). Here’s the timeline of events for the 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament:

Event Date(s) Group Stage Matches Thursday, July 20th — Thursday, August 3rd Round of Sixteen Saturday, August 5th — Tuesday, August 8th Quarter-Finals Friday, August 11th — Saturday, August 12th Semi-Finals Tuesday, August 15th — Wednesday, August 16th Third Place Match Saturday, August 19th Final Sunday, August 20th

Check FIFA’s website for the tournament’s match fixtures and other information—date, time, venue, etc.

The Telemundo Network on Peacock TV will provide Spanish broadcasts of all 64 games of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. With a Premium ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month) subscription, you can stream the soccer tournament on any Peacock-supported device.

An Optus Sport subscription ($24.99/month) grants Australian residents cable-free access to Women’s World Cup matches. You can stream the tournament through the Optus Sport app or compatible web browsers—Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox.

Optus Sports has an app for Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, and specific smart TV brands/models.

YouTube TV has FOX channels (FOX and FS1) covering the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Subscribe to YouTube TV ($72.99/month) or join a YouTube TV family group to watch the tournament on your streaming devices.

FIFA+ is the official video streaming service of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The streaming service offers free broadcasts of live matches, highlights, player documentaries, and other soccer-related content.

You can live stream all 2023 Women’s World Cup matches on FIFA+ through FIFA’s website or the FIFA mobile app.

You can watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup on FOX and FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu’s Live TV plan with ads costs $69.99/month, while the ad-free variant costs $82.99/month.

beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights to televise the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. The sports channel will also broadcast the tournament in Asian territories like Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT monthly subscription costs $19.99, while the annual pass is $179.99. New users or subscribers get a two-week free trial.

You can stream beIN SPORTS CONNECT via Apple TV, Android TV, and the Android/iOS mobile apps. You can also watch the Women’s World Cup via the beIN SPORTS CONNECT website.

Sling TV’s “Blue” plan ($45/month) has FOX and FOX Sports 1 in its channel lineup. With a single subscription, you can stream all 64 tournament matches on three devices simultaneously.

The Blue plan provides 50 hours of DVR storage, allowing you to record matches on your streaming device(s) to watch later.

fuboTV is another streaming platform to watch the Women’s World Cup online without cable. All fuboTV plans include all FOX channels broadcasting the tournament—FOX, FOX Sports (FS1), and FS1 4K.

fuboTV monthly plans start at $74.99 monthly with a 7-day free trial period for new subscribers. Create a fuboTV account, buy a plan, and install the fuboTV app on your streaming device. You can also stream the tournament on fuboTV’s website through your web browser—see all devices compatible with fuboTV.

Watch the Women’s World Cup Online without Cable

These are currently the best platforms to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup online—in and outside the United States. Most of these streaming platforms are available to U.S. residents, but you could bypass the geo-restriction using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With over one million tickets sold, this year’s Women’s World Cup will undoubtedly be the tournament’s biggest edition. The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) won the last two editions and are favorites to clinch this year’s trophy. If they win the tournament, they’ll be the first team to win the Women’s World Cup three times consecutively.