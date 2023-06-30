Macy’s sponsors America’s biggest 4th of July fireworks shows. You should be able to watch the fireworks display in person if you reside in New York City. NBC and Peacock will provide live coverage for people who want to experience the fireworks from their homes.

This post highlights things to expect and platforms to watch Macy’s July 4th Fireworks online.

Macy’s 2023 July 4th Fireworks: What to Expect

The 47th edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will feature more fireworks shells in more colors and effects than previous editions. Macy’s will launch 60,000 shells from five barges across the East River in NYC.

Approximately 2,400 shells and effects will go off every 60 seconds for 25 minutes. In addition to pyrotechnic displays, expect musical performances from the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, etc.

Where to Watch Macy’s 2023 July 4th Fireworks Online

Viewing points for the annual Macy’s Fireworks are across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. There’s limited capacity at most public viewing areas, so we recommend checking out official entry points and viewing locations if you’ll be viewing Macy’s Fireworks in person.

NBC will telecast the event on cable TV between 8-10 P.M. (Eastern Time). Cord cutters without cable TV can watch Macy’s July 4th Fireworks online via the streaming services below.

Peacock TV is the official digital streaming partner of Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks. Subscribe to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month) to watch Macy’s July 4th fireworks online.

The Premium subscription contains ads, while Premium Plus is ad-free. You can watch Peacock on set-top boxes, mobile phones, smart TVs, or gaming consoles. See all Peacock-supported devices and platforms.

Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display will stream on YouTube TV. Tune in to the NBC channel if you have a YouTube TV subscription or are part of a YouTube TV family group.

YouTube TV’s monthly plan costs $74.99. You can watch Macy’s July 4th Fireworks display for free if it’s your first time subscribing to YouTube TV, thanks to the 14-day trial period for new users.

Hulu’s Live TV plans grant you access to NBC and other local/regional channels on Hulu-supported devices. The ad-included “Hulu + Live TV” plan costs $69.99, while the ad-free subscription is $82.99/month.

All Live TV plans feature unlimited cloud DVR storage for subscribers to record TV shows, movies, etc. You can record the Macy’s fireworks show on your streaming device to rewatch later.

NBC is available in Sling TV’s “Blue” and “Orange & Blue” plans. The “Blue” plan has a $45 monthly subscription fee, while the “Orange & Blue” plan costs $60/month.

Both plans don’t include a free trial, but you get a $15 discount on your first-month subscription. Sling TV is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, mobile phones (Android & iOS), and select smart TV models.

Install the Sling TV app, create an account, buy the “Blue” or “Orange & Blue” plan, and tune in to NBC to live stream the Macy’s July 4th fireworks online.

All DIRECTV Stream’s streaming plans (starting at $74.99/month) include NBC in their channel lineup. Create a DIRECTV Stream account and use the service’s 5-day trial to access Macy’s July fireworks live stream for free.

You can watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with any fubo monthly plan. The Pro ($74.99/month), Elite ($84.99/month), and Premier ($94.99/month) include access to the NBC channel.

fuboTV also offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. If you’re leveraging the free trial to watch the Macy’s fireworks show, cancel your subscription after the event so you don’t get billed.

Celebrate Independence Day with Macy’s

The streaming platforms listed above are geo-restricted to the United States. Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to bypass these streaming services outside the U.S.